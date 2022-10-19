Bruno Fernandes and Fred Strikes help Manchester United sink Spurs

Fred of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Manchester, Britain, 19 October 2022 - Andrew Yates/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

10:41 PM

Swashbuckling United give Spurs the Ten Hag treatment

This was the Manchester United Erik ten Hag has been looking for. A thrilling, almost swashbuckling, victory over Tottenham Hotspur came courtesy of their best performance of the season as they pushed themselves up to fifth, just outside the Champions League places.

It means that Liverpool, Arsenal and now Tottenham have all been defeated at Old Trafford and as impressive as those first two wins were this was on another level such was United’s utter, and, dare it be said, swaggering dominance. Notably it was also achieved with Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench.

For Spurs the debate over whether they have really gelled this campaign under Antonio Conte will intensify. They remain in third, and this was only their second defeat, but it was a performance that will cause concern. They are just not firing and the questions over the head coach’s defensive tactics will only be asked more and more.

By contrast United’s display was full of attacking intent as they connected with the full-backs, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw particularly eye-catching and the Brazilian midfield pairing of Casemiro and Fred in control. They have now, as managers say, set the standard.

Manchester United's Casemiro, left, and Tottenham's Son Heung-min battle for the ball - AP Photo/Dave Thompson

The fear was that it would be cagey, tense and with defences taking priority. Instead both sides sensed the opportunity and chances flowed.

Spurs threatened – with Rodrigo Bentancur pushed further forward from central midfield and with Harry Kane shrewdly dropping in to try and release both wing-backs – but the bulk of chances were being created by United.

As the pressure grew they drew a string of fine saves from Hugo Lloris. Firstly the Spurs goalkeeper recovered to fumble the ball away for a corner after Antony had the presence of mind to try and beat him from 30 yards with a first-time shot.

Then Lloris was far more convincing. He tipped over a drive from Fred; then Antony cut inside and arced a trademark shot that had Lloris sprawling and struck the outside of the post. Antonio Conte had screamed at his players not to show Antony inside onto his left foot – by far his dominant foot - which they had just done almost to their cost.

After that Lloris excelled in turning away Marcus Rashford’s cross-shot when the striker was released by Fred – although maybe Rashford had to score - and tipped over Bruno Fernandes free-kick before again getting his fingers to a powerful rising drive from Luke Shaw.

With that weight of evidence United will believe they had put forward a compelling case to be ahead by now and added to it further when Casemiro fired just past the post.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his team's second goal - AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Although, conversely, there will also have been a kernel of doubt having failed to score before a chorus of “stand up, if you hate Glazers” began from the Stretford End.

It was soon replaced by a roar as Antony tricked his way out of trouble down the touchline and then another as Fred flashed a shot wide and yet more as United redoubled their efforts to win back possession before their momentum finally stalled as Diogo Dalot’s fierce effort struck Eric Dier full in the face. The defender keeled over and play was stopped.

Spurs were defending deep, extremely deep, just as they had done in losing to Arsenal. Even though United were forcing the issue it also felt like a deliberate ploy from Conte to try and soak up pressure and suck United in for the counter-attack. On half-time it came with Bentancur breaking forward to connect with Kane’s run. The striker forced David De Gea to beat his shot out and Spurs had served a warning.

Nevertheless such was United’s dominance that they had 19 shots in the first-half. Conte’s unhappiness was evident although most of those shots had been from distance.

Within two minutes of the restart there was a 20th shot, and another from outside the penalty area, but this time it struck the net. It came as Fernandes won back possession, found Antony who fed Jadon Sancho. He teed up Fred whose shot lacked conviction but struck Ben Davies as he tried to block – with the defender diverting it past a stranded Lloris. United had the lead their dominance deserved and only another alert save from Lloris, from Rashford, prevented them doubling the advantage.

Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred (L) shoots the ball and scores his team first goal - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

They pushed on with Spurs struggling to gain a foothold as they faced wave after wave of attack with Casemiro increasingly dominant as United won the ball back higher and higher up the pitch.

A mistake by Fernandes allowed Spurs in with a cross reaching Kane who took a touch before shooting from close-range. De Gea blocked. If Kane had scored it would have been ruled out for offside but soon after we saw the good sign of Fernandes as he drove forward. Fred chested the ball down and tried to beat Dier but it rebounded off the defender and straight to Fernandes who struck a wonderful first-time shot into the corner of the net. From just inside the area, he used Dier to block the sightline of Lloris who, again, had no chance. Spurs were beaten. There would be no way back as, again, Conte made changes. He knew the game was up.

Manchester United 2 Tottenham 0 as it happened

10:30 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks

We have had some good performances, Liverpool, Arsenal, but you can see we are growing, in and out of possession. Bruno scored, I know it will come with him. It was important he scored but he played a magnificent role today. First you get organisation in and out of possession, when you get that right you have to dictate the intensity and that is what we did today. Spurs played really good this season, dead solid. We had to be really good to win this game and we were. We will not play every game as well as this but when we don't play well we have to win games. It was the most complete performance. From start to end we dictated the game. [On Ronaldo's departure] I saw it but did not speak [to him]. I will deal with it tomorrow. Let's enjoy the performance tonight.

10:23 PM

Post-match Opta stas-pack

Manchester United have won four consecutive Premier League games against Spurs, their longest winning run against them in the competition since April 2009-October 2010 under Sir Alex Ferguson (4).

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has lost all four of his games away at Manchester United; all of which have been in the Premier League – across all competitions, this is the most away defeats he has suffered against an opponent in his managerial career.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has won both of his Premier League home games against teams starting the day in the top three of the table, beating Arsenal last month (3-1) and Spurs tonight (2-0). This is as many home wins against sides in the top three as Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick managed between them in the competition (2).

Manchester United had 28 shots in this match; the most by a team in a Premier League match this season. Indeed, it was also the most that a team managed by Antonio Conte has faced in a top-flight game, in what was the 318 th league match he has taken charge of between Serie A and the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes created nine chances for a Manchester United teammate; the most by a player in a Premier League match this season, and most overall in the competition since Fernandes himself in September 2021 (10 v Aston Villa). Indeed, this was as many shots as Spurs managed as a team in this game (9).

Spurs striker Harry Kane has failed to score in 13 of his 17 appearances against Manchester United in the Premier League, more than against any other opponent in the competition.

10:18 PM

Ronaldo getting first dibs on the soap

Should not overshadow Manchester United's performance and their victory. It is easy to sympathise with his frustration but it's difficult to back his judgment there. He knows how this trade likes to frame things. Why shoot himself in the foot? He's off to the World Cup in a couple of weeks and they say he can leave in January. Even he must concede they do look better without him. Rashford, Sancho and Antony hounded Spurs' back three with an intensity that he is incapable of rivalling these days.

10:12 PM

Manchester United's best performance of the season

Kudos to Ten Hag who is slowly turning the tanker around, away from the rocks. Manchester United played with real snap in midfield, the full-backs were excellent, the wingers were a threat inside and outside, Casemiro and Fred have the makings of a good partnership for club as they have always been for their country and Bruno Fernandes was everywhere. His touch wasn't always perfect but he improved throughout the game.

Tottenham, frankly, were terrible. No creativity, no rhythm and no initiative.

10:09 PM

Top six

10:08 PM

Full time Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

The match ends with a Spurs corner on the right, defended at the near post which prompts the referee to blow his whistle.

10:06 PM

90+2 min Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

Seems odd to let him leave before the final whistle and odd that he would think it a good look. But then again, the camera is never off him.

10:04 PM

90+1 min Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

The first of four added minutes begins with Cristiano Ronaldo heading down the tunnel. Hmmm.

10:03 PM

90 min Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

Sessegnon, playing right-back, is forced into the corner after some quick passes between Shaw and Elanga pin him by the flag. All he can do is shovel it out of play with his right-foot swinger.

And after that Conte sends on Djed Spence and Oliver Skipp for Perisic and Bentancur. Sessegnon moves to the left.

10:00 PM

88 min Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

No Ronaldo tonight. On come Elanga and Eriksen for Sancho and Casemiro.

09:59 PM

86 min Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

Lucas Moura is given a thick ear by Varane who charges across the box to hack a clearance into touch agriculturally and catches him with his arm across the side of the head.

09:57 PM

84 min Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

Sanchez comes through the back of Rashford and the crowd wants his head. The referee, though, isn't persuaded.

09:56 PM

80 min Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

Triple Tottenham substitution: Sessegnon, Lucas Moura and Davinson Sanchez replace Doherty, Bissouma and Dier.

09:55 PM

80 min Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

Fernandes is played in by Rashford to roll the ball past Lloris but the flag goes up as soon as the ball hits the back of the net.

Bruno Fernandes - AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

09:52 PM

77 min Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

'Spurs have been found out tonight,' says Alan Shearer. 'They've offered nothing.' Their tempo has been tepid beyond belief. United have played very well but almost like 'Lads, it's Tottenham' days, the visitors have been very passive.

09:50 PM

75 min Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

First substitution of the night: Antony departs and McTominay comes on.

09:49 PM

73 min Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

Fred, magnificent tonight, wins two tackles in half a minute, setting Rashford off with the second of them. Rashford, standing on his toes, then prances into the box, darting and feinting, then bends a right-foot shot towards the bottom right corner. Lloris turns it behind with a full-length dive.

'Fred, Fred will tear you apart again,' is the Stretford End's surprising tribute. Short memories.

09:43 PM

GOAL!!!!

Manchester United 2 Spurs 0 (Bruno Fernandes) The most elegant of finishes, opening his body to caress a curling right-foot shot past Lloris from 18 yards to put the tin hat on a break involving Antony, Sancho and Fred. The ball fell jammily to him following a block but he swept the finish in with real panache.

09:43 PM

68 min Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

Perisic takes on Dalot down the outside, beats him and fizzes over a cross that Varane heads out. Kane is played in round the back on the right and shoots. De Gea bats it away from eight yards but he was offside. The referee plays the advantage as United race up the other end ...

09:40 PM

66 min Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

Having said that, Spurs will need to take a risk pretty soon and that will leave some room. Rashford is played in over the top but the ball skips away from him and he controls it awkwardly with his midriff, running out of room as the ball scuttles out for a goalkick before he can set his feet to shoot.

09:38 PM

64 min Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

Luke Shaw skips down the left, with a definite jaunty air. United are feeding off the crowd's enthusiasm for their aggression in the press and their dominance. But it's still only 1-0 and Kane and Son stand like greyhounds in the slips, straining for the counter-attacking chance. One sniff is all they need.

09:36 PM

61 min Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

Bruno Fernandes needs treatment now. He looks more winded than anything but the United physios give him the full rigmarole.

09:34 PM

59 min Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

Absolute peach of a pinged diagonal from Fred into the box. Rashford makes the near-post run, leaving Dier in his vapour trail, but messes up the header so comprehensively he knocks it back upfield.

09:33 PM

56 min Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

Fred and Casemiro win the ball back off Totenham's midfield who look like men exhausted by a swarm of wasps. They work it up to Rashford who pelts down the inside-left channel into the box and hits the deck when Dier's pursuit catches up with him and their legs brush. No penalty. Not sure he even asked for one but the Stretford End did.

Manchester United's Fred scores their first goal - REUTERS/Craig Brough

09:29 PM

54 min Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

Bruno Fernandes sets Antony off down the right with a cute pass and the winger, as is his wont, cuts in on to his left foot to shoot even though Sancho and Rashford are screaming for it. They scream louder when he drags his shot wide.

09:27 PM

52 min Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

United defend the corner solidly but as Tottenham regroup in midfield and try to spark another attack, Hojbjerg is fouled out by the touchline and yelps. Casemiro goes into the book.

09:25 PM

49 min Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

The goal has opened up the match and in the space of a minute Lloris makes a spectacular save with his right hand when diving to his left to cuff Rashford;s curling shot wide of the left post. Brilliant turn from Rashford. Then Spurs broke and fed Kane down the inside-right and he put his laces through a right-foot shot from 20 yards that nicked off Martinez and flew wide.

09:20 PM

GOAL!!

Man Utd 1 Spurs 0 (Fred) The shot was on target so will be credited to him but was heading straight down Lloris's throat until Davies threw out his right leg to block and diverted it into the bottom left corner. All started by Martinez towering to win a header in the centre-circle that set up a pass to Sancho to the left of the D whence he laid it off for Fred's left-foot side-foot shot.

09:13 PM

James Ducker has the latest news on United's transfer plans

Manchester United football director dampens hopes of January signings

09:09 PM

Half-time verdict

Two dangerous breaks from Tottenham apart, it's been all Manchester United but, though they have huffed and puffed, they have found Tottenham's defence to be made of bricks so far. More precision with their shooting, particularly from Fred and Bruno Fernandes, though, and they would be ahead. Tottenham don't mind soaking it up, Conte likes nothing more than rope-a-dope tactics as long as he swings the last punch, but United really should be over the hills and far away by now. They have had 19 shots in the half. Both full-backs are playing very well going forward, Antony is slippery and Fred and Casemiro are combining well. But until they score, they will sweat. And if they run themselves into the ground, Spurs will spin off the ropes and try to land a haymaker.

09:05 PM

Half-time Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Antony doesn't think the referee played enough stoppage time. There were only two minutes signalled and they played only two minutes despite Dalot going down after the board went up and taking treatment and a concussion protocol for at least a minute.

09:01 PM

45 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

United are seething about double standards after De Gea saves from Bentancur from a tight angle and Kane blasts the rebound into Dalot's face. The referee stopped the game when Dier was hit but dawdled with his whistle when Dalot was pole-axed. Like Dier, Dalot is OK after treatment.

08:59 PM

43 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Conte is stalking his technical area, waving his arm and shouting, United have already had 15 shots, a record not for a half under Ten Hag but an entire game.

41 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Dier is OK. He takes a swig of a drink that looks cloudy or milky and ejects from both nostrils simultaneously, the very impressive double-snotter, degree of difficulty 6.0.

08:55 PM

38 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

United have been brilliant on the counter-press, winning the ball back and pinning Spurs in the last third. Antony sends Perisic and Hojbjerg off for an Evening News and a pint of milk with a Cruyff turn, and sets up Fred to shoot wide. Should have hit the target. From the goalkick, won back immediately by United, Dalot torpedoes a shot from 22 yards into Dier's face, knocking him off his feet. The ref stops the game to call on the physios for a concussion test. Courageous from Dier. Daft, too.

08:52 PM

36 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

The crowd wants a penalty when the ball bounces up from a speculative cross into the Tottenham box and seems to graze Romero's knuckles. VAR has a look but recommends no further action.

Barely a minute later they want another penalty when Rashford goes down with Hojbjerg's hand on his back. Hojbjerg and the referee tell him to get up.

08:49 PM

34 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Son has a shot in a moment of respite from United's onslaught but balloons it into the crowd. Meanwhile the camera pans to the United director's box where Sir Alex Ferguson is shown chatting to Snooker Loopy's Dennis Taylor.

08:48 PM

32 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

The problem for Manchester United, having been so dominant, is that by not scoring when carving out six chances in 15 minutes, they leave themselves vulnerable to a classic Conte smash and grab.

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris in action - REUTERS/Craig Brough

08:45 PM

30 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Casemiro's signing and his belated introduction into the XI has allowed Fred some freedom and he's playing well. Shaw, Sancho and Casemiro play a neat triangle and then, 25 yards out, Casemiro absolutely wallops a low, flat shot that never dips and misses the left post by maybe 10cm. Lloris had gone the other way. Goodness me, he absolutely belted that.

08:42 PM

28 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Spurs are under the pump now and let Sancho work the ball to Bruno Fernandes 22 yards out. It's a dreadful shot by his standards, high, wide and hideous, but these are worrying signs for Spurs. The extra midfielder hasn't stiffened them at all ... yet.

08:41 PM

26 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Tottenham initially defend the corner stoutly when blocking Rashford's shot but back come United down the right with Dalot who runs down the whitewash of the penalty area to the byline and stands up a cross to the far post. Shaw meets it sweetly on the volley and his shot was arrowing in at the near post but Lloris saved Spurs again with a string wrist and slap over the bar.

08:39 PM

24 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Bruno picks out Fred from the corner again and he is demolished 25 yards out. Free-kick, taken by Bruno Fernandes, left of centre. He whips it towards the top left corner and Lloris quicksteps across to palm it over the bar for another corner.

08:37 PM

22 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Best chance of the match, created by Fred's wonderful pass from 40-yards out, in to out down the inside-right channel for Rashford who had peeled off Davies' shoulder. He puts his laces through a shot aimed at the bottom left but Lloris gets down quickly and well to tip it around the post.

08:36 PM

20 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Kane special 40-yard crossfield ping from left-half to outside right picks out Doherty's run perfectly but the right wing-back doesn't get his head up to try to pick out Son or the supporting Perisic and instead lashes a shot wide from an angle.

08:34 PM

18 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Sancho faces up Doherty, skitters past him after accelerating from a standing start but rolls a pass through the six-yard box unthreateningly which is knocked back out to his side by a Spurs defender. United have another go but the cross is equally poor and Dier chests it back to Lloris.

08:32 PM

16 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Couple of promising positions for Tottenham on the right of the box but Kane can't force the pass through Martinez and Shaw who are combining well together. Not much between the sides at the moment.

08:31 PM

13 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Diligent defensive work from Dalot to track and stick to Perisic as he shimmied and darted into the box, refusing to allow him to change feet to shoot, giving him no space to work with, forcing him behind.

Rashford and Romero tangle - REUTERS/Craig Brough

08:28 PM

11 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Excellent from Antony, leaving Perisic and Davies floundering as he cuts in from the right on to his left, to ping a daisycutter of a shot that whistles past the left pots. He was looking to whip it but it didn't bend in in time.

08:24 PM

9 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Bruno Fernandes picks out Fred from the corner lurking by the D and he thrashes a left-foot shot that Lloris slaps over for another corner that comes to naught.

08:23 PM

7 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Bruno's dummy in the centre-circle is bought by Spurs and Fred pounces as the ball rolls through his captain's legs, shifting the ball up to Rashford whose shot is blocked by Romero but Lloris, who had come out to help, makes a hash of the rebound, backpedalling like a 40-year-old Peter Shilton before flapping it behind for a corner.

08:21 PM

5 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Bentancur flashes a shot across goal from the right side of the penalty area, beating both the outside of the post and Perisic's run. The wing-back wanted a pass and signals his displeasure but he wasn't quick enough to get into Bentancur's eyeline. It was a decent move, started by the Uruguayan in the middle before passing to Bissouma and then ghosting down the wing to take a return.

08:19 PM

3 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Son, now in the inside right position, misplaces a left-foot pass intended to send Perisic down the left. Dalot clears but the clearance doesn't stick and back come Tottenham down the right. Martinez and Shaw stop Son this time. But Sancho is caught napping when backing away to receive the ball, and Dier nips it away.

08:16 PM

1 min Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Tottenham kick off, shift the ball back to Dier in the middle of their back three who shifts it to the left to give Perisic and Son a chance to run at defenders but the pass is too long and De Gea recycles with his feet.

08:15 PM

Tottenham in indigo and luminous yellow

It is one of their change kits, designed by a child it seems.

08:13 PM

Out come the teams

Manchester United in red, white and black, natch. Tottenham in one of their two absurd change kits. Difficult to tell which one until they take their tracksuit tops off. Might even be a home shirt to go with navy shorts and high viz socks.

08:02 PM

Son Heung-min speaks

The first season was tough. I wanted to leave but Mauricio Pochettino persuaded me to stay. I am still close to Jose Mourinho. It was a really important experience for me. Since [Antonio Conte] arrived here he gives so much passion, so much energy. When you lose it's not easy. When you're sitting on the bench you're disappointed, you want to play. And when I came on I just wanted to help the team. I think I showed the right anger to do my best for the team. I'm really harsh on myself but that's why I'm here. My father is getting softer, he used to be really hard on me. Now he says, never forget your smile.

07:46 PM

Tonight's referee

Is Simon Hooper, whose first Manchester United game of the season this is but he did preside over Spurs' 6-2 trouncing of Leicester and their 1-0 victory over Wolves.

07:35 PM

Amazon TV

I know it's Bezos' world and we just live in it, the havoc inflicted on high streets and businesses has transformed this country in ways that no one would welcome, never mind their tax arrangements. I have no bugle to sound on his behalf. But I would say, of the three Premier League pay TV platforms, I think Amazon does the best, least bombastic job.

07:21 PM

Erik ten Hag on dropping Ronaldo

Cristiano is an important player and he will come on. I have to deal with all the players' expectations but also build a game plan against a good, compact Tottenham, a high-intensity team, a transition team both ways, we need a dynamic attack. This is what I think is best. When we bring Cristiano in we think he can have a good impact on the game.

07:16 PM

Team news

Manchester United De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

Substitutes Heaton, Lindelof, Ronaldo, Malacia, Eriksen, Pellistri, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho.

Tottenham Hotspur Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Docherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic; Son, Kane.

Substitutes Forster, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil Salvatierra, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Lenglet.

07:05 PM

Patrice Evra

Is pitchside with Roberto Martinez and Thierry Henry for Amazon. Gabby Logan is the host. Evra does on screen what he says he always does at Old Trafford or 'home' as he calls it: he picks some blades of grass and eats them.

07:03 PM

Kick-off is at 8.15pm

And if you want to watch it in the UK either as a first- or second-screen experience, you'll need Amazon Prime. There are other ways of course but you'll have to find those for yourselves.

06:52 PM

Good evening

And welcome to live coverage of Manchester United vs Tottenham. United once went 11 years, 2001-12, without losing to Spurs but have found them tricky customers in recent years, going down 1-6 during the 2020-21 season in the most remarkable result of Jose Mourinho's short spell working for Daniel Levy, and losing 3-0 when Mourinho was the home manager in 2018. But they do not represent a balance of power shift. Manchester United still managed to win 3-2 last season, Ralf Rangnick overcoming Antonio Conte by virtue of a Cristiano Ronalod hat-trick, and 2-1 in 2019 when Marcus Rashford scored twice.

As far as team news, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams and Anthony Martial have all been ruled out for Manchester United but Christian Eriksen, who missed the draw with Newcastle because he was ill rather than injured, may be back. Scott McTominay, who was suspended for the visit of the Toon, is definitely back but may stay on the bench if Erik ten Hag chooses to stick with buddies Casemiro and Fred as well as his misfiring captain Bruno Fernandes.

Conte will have to come up with a solution in attack in his favoured 3-4-3 as both Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski are injured, though the former's calf problem is not as serious as first feared, he says. Emerson Royal is still suspended but everyone else is available.

05:36 PM

Ten Hag says United will wait on De Gea contract

By Mike McGrath

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United will wait until later in the season before deciding the future of David de Gea as the Spanish goalkeeper approaches the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

Telegraph Sport revealed last month that United were wavering over the one-year extension they can trigger on De Gea’s current deal, which is worth upward of £300,000 a week. The Spaniard says he is happy to sign a new deal, but the decision will lay with the club further into the campaign.

“We didn’t make a decision on him,” said Ten Hag. “What I can say is that I am really happy with David de Gea as a keeper. His first two performances of the season were not his best performances but after you see he brings us a lot for the defence department, gives stability and as a person I like him, I can co-operate with him really well. But first we go to the winter and then we will talk about how to deal with the situations.”

Luke Shaw, Fred, Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford are in the same position, where United can trigger a further year. Ten Hag says the final decisions will be made on whether the players fit into the long-term strategy of the club.

“In this moment we only think about perfoming, we have a lot of games to go, so I don’t want to get that interfered by talks, we have to focus on football and performances, not on negotiating,” he said.

“Some players get motivated when you play for a contract. But it is not why we handle it like this. We just want to restore Man United, we want to develop the squad, develop the team and bring everything to a better level.

“We work on a way of play and also on the culture and we need quality players who are highly motivated. Such players we are looking for and luckily we have them in the squad, so I am happy with the squad and the motivation they all have. The cooperation is quite good.”

Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea reacts at the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England - IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images

United also have an option on Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, but the Portuguese forward could leave the club in January if a suitable offer comes in. He looked upset at being taken off at the weekend during the goalless draw with Newcastle.

“I think no player is happy when he comes off, especially not Ronaldo, I understand that,” Ten Hag said. “As long as it’s in a quiet, normal way, no problem with that. Of course he is convinced he should stay on and should score a goal, that is why he’s that good.”

Today, United face Tottenham, who were previously interested in appointing Ten Hag and had talks with the Dutchman before he eventually moved to United, where he is overseeing a rebuilding project. Despite turning results around, he says there is more to come from his team.

“I’m a person that is never satisfied. I am happy to be here but I’m not satisfied where we are, but I also know that I’m impatient. I think good is not good enough, we have to do better. I see many things that can go better but I also see improvement, so when we keep going with this progress we’ll improve more and I will be even happier,” he said.

“There are obviously many problems and we had to integrate many players, we had to deal with problems offensively from the start. Cristiano Ronaldo was unavailable, Anthony Martial was not on the pitch and didn’t play a full game until now. I’m sure when that is better, with two No 9s present and fit in a good, combative shape, the results from the team will improve.”

Martial will again be absent, but Christian Eriksen may return against his former club after recovering from a back problem.

Meanwhile, United were charged by the Football Association yesterday for failing “to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” during the Newcastle game.