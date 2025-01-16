Man Utd vs Southampton LIVE: Andre Onana makes double save to deny Saints opening goal

Manchester United host Southampton at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to build on recent positive results.

For all the praise United have received after their draw against Liverpool and victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup, they remain in 15th in the table and need to pick up wins quickly if they are to climb towards the top half. This evening’s match presents the perfect chance to make a positive start, as they face a Southampton side who sit bottom of the table with just six points so far this season.

The Saints’ struggles have continued even since the arrival of new manager Ivan Juric, with one draw and three losses in the league since the Croatian’s arrival in mid-December. They in also in desperate need of points and will see this United team as vulnerable enough to beat.

Follow all the Premier League action from Old Trafford below:

27' SAVE! Onana pulls off double save to keep United level (MUN 0-0 SOU)

19' CHANCE! Garnacho misses big chance to open scoring (MUN 0-0 SOU)

11' SAVE! Sulemana draws low stop out of Onana (MUN 0-0 SOU)

Man Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, De Light, Martinez; Amad Diallo, Mainoo, Ugarte, Mazraoui; Garnacho, Hojlund, Fernandes

Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Bree, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters; Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Aribo, Dibling; Kamaldeen

Manchester United FC 0 - 1 Southampton FC

GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Southampton (Manuel Ugarte OG, 43')

20:44 , Mike Jones

There it is!

The corner ball is whipped into the box and Tyle Dibling flicks the ball on.

It strikes Manuel Ugarte on the back and deflects towards goal.

Andre Onana gets a hand to the ball but can’t stop it from crossing the line.

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:43 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Southampton are bottom of the Premier League.

They’re making Man Utd look like amateurs at present.

Sulemana receives a dainty pass inside the box but he gets his foot stuck in the pitch and can’t get a shot off.

United poke the ball behind for a corner.

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:39 , Mike Jones

39 mins: After Southampton string together a fine period of play, Man Utd manage to put together a couple of attacks of their own.

The hosts haven’t been very penentrating though and Southampton’s defence has been up to the task of keeping them at bay so far.

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:36 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Man Utd are playing with a back five at present.

Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are sat so deep that there’s no pressure on the Southampton midfielders.

They’re resorting to long balls and hold up play from Rasmus Hojlund.

'A terrific double save'

20:35 , Richard Jolly at Old Trafford

“A terrific double save from Andre Onana to deny Tyler Dibling and Fernandes.

“There was never any doubt he would return to the side, brilliantly as Altay Bayindir did at Arsenal, but the concern for United may be how vulnerable they have looked when Southampton's wingers have run at them.

“After everything that has been said about Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation, they are struggling against a side who employ a similar shape.”

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:34 , Mike Jones

33 mins: A goal will open up this match for Manchester United - one way or another.

If they score first they’ll settle down, if they don’t there’ll be a frenetic need to get back into the match.

Ivan Juric is going mad at something on the sidelines. He’s not totally content out there.

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:31 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Southampton certainly look the more dangerous side.

There is so much space to get at Man Utd’s defence that Ivan Juric will be bewildered that his men aren’t in front.

Ruben Amorim will have a worse headache as his defenders keep backing away from the ball.

Dibling has another go but fizzes this one wide.

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:29 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Incredible!

Southampton should score. Tyler Dibling nips around Lisandro Martinez and takes the ball into the box. He shoots but Andre Onana is there to stop the ball.

It comes out to Mateus Fernandes who chests it down the smokes a shot at goal only for Onana to make himself big and pull off a double save!

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:27 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Manchester United are upping the tempo again.

Garnacho has a shot blocked on the edge of the box but the hosts are starting to impose themselves on the game again.

They are wary of the pace of Dibling and Sulemana though and don’t want to send too many of their midfielders up the pitch.

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:22 , Mike Jones

19 mins: Chance!

Wow. Rasmus Hojlund is fed down the left channel and sprints in behind the Southampton defence.

He carries the ball into the box and pulls it back leaving Alejandro Garnacho with a simple shot.

Garnacho side-foots the effort but pings his shot wide of goal!

United should be one up.

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:19 , Mike Jones

16 mins: Southampton have turned the fortunes around already and seem the more threatening team.

United win a corner which Amad Diallo swings into the box. His cross goes over most of the heads before Tyler Dibling completes the clearance.

'Sulemana is electric

20:17 , Richard Jolly at Old Trafford

“Southampton haven't given their supporters much to sing about so far in a season when they have one league win but the travelling fans have began sounding vocal and buoyant.

“On the pitch, Ivan Juric's side pose a tactical challenge with a formation that has no genuine striker but an attack of two wingers, with Mateus Fernandes playing as more of a No 10. Kamaldeen Sulemana, who is electric, has sped past Leny Yoro to draw a save from Andre Onana.

“But Southampton may remember they began well in the reverse fixture, too, and still lost 3-0.”

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:14 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Save!

Southampton create the first proper chance when they come down the left wing.

Leny Yoro is beaten on his inside by Kamaldeen Sulemana who dances into the box and draws a low save out of Andre Onana.

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:09 , Mike Jones

6 mins: United have done well to control possession and force Southampton back but the visitors are biting back.

Lisandro Martinez lunges into a late tackle deep in his own half and the Saints win a free kick in a dangerous area.

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:04 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Man Utd win the first corner of the game and swing it into the middle of the six-yard area.

Aaron Ramsdale confidently punches it clear but the hosts collect the ball and come at the Saints again.

Kick off! Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

20:02 , Mike Jones

Manchester United get the ball rolling and send it down to Andre Onana.

He goes long and the hosts recover possession. They work it out to Amad Diallo who misplaces a pass and sends the ball out of play.

19:55 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

Bruno Fernandes leads out Manchester United with the knowledge that three points tonight is a must.

Southampton are bottom of the league and have only collected six points this season.

United need to win this game if they hope to build on their recent momentum.

Kick off is up next...

Diallo's destiny?

19:50 , Mike Jones

Amad Diallo has been involved in nine goals in his last 12 Premier League starts for Manchester United, scoring three and assisting six.

The Ivorian could become the first African player to reach double figures for goal involvements in a single campaign for the Red Devils.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Build from the back

19:45 , Mike Jones

Southampton defenders Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens pass to each other on average 40 times per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season, the highest average of any duo to play at least 500 minutes together this term.

Set piece improvements needed

19:40 , Mike Jones

Nine of United's 28 Premier League goals conceded this season have been headers, while nine have also come from corners; both league-high ratios of 32%

Manchester United set transfer demand for Alejandro Garnacho to Napoli based on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s fee

19:35 , Mike Jones

Napoli are pressing ahead with a move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, as they seek to reshape the attack after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's expected move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are willing to listen to all offers this January, even for homegrown products, due to the club's highly restricted circumstances with PSR. Ruben Amorim wants to begin to overhaul of the squad, but can't without sales.

Man Utd set new Garnacho transfer demand after £70m deal completed

Unwanted records for Amorim

19:30 , Mike Jones

Since Ruben Amorim's appointment, United have won just eight league points from a possible 27.

They would be in the relegation zone based on their form over the last six matches. Only Leicester City and Southampton have amassed fewer than their four points during this period.

The Red Devils could also lose four top-flight games in a row at home for the first time since 1930.

A lack of goals and a lack of wins

19:25 , Mike Jones

Southampton have scored only 12 league goals this season - the lowest tally of any side in the top five tiers of English football.

They are winless in their last 17 Premier League away games, their longest stretch of top-flight matches on the road without a victory since a sequence of 19 fixtures ended in February 1986.

Saints on course for relegation

19:20 , Mike Jones

Southampton are statistically the worst-ever side after 20 games of a Premier League season: their tally of six points is the same as Sunderland's 19 years ago but Saints have a worse goal difference of -32.

The lowest points a team has had at the halfway stage of a Premier League campaign and avoided relegation is 10 by West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05.

Bruno Fernandes promises to ‘deliver’ more positive results for Manchester United

19:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, promised to ‘deliver’ more positive results for the team following their penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Fernandes scored the opening goal at the Emirates Stadium before Arsenal defender Gabriel equalised after Diogo Dalot had been sent off in the second half.

United played 60 minutes with 10-men against the Gunners and came through extra-time to force a shootout which they won 5-3 after Joshua Zirkzee’s decisive winner.

Bruno Fernandes promises to ‘deliver’ more positive results for Manchester United

United's awful run

19:10 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have lost five of their last seven Premier League matches, winning just once.

They have lost three successive Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford for the first time in 45 years.

Saints improving at Old Trafford

19:05 , Mike Jones

Southampton lost 13 of the first 14 Premier League away meetings but have subsequently been defeated on just three of their last 10 visits to Old Trafford.

However, Saints have won only two league games at Old Trafford since 1988.

19:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games against Southampton (seven wins, eight draws), since a 1-0 home loss in January 2016.

Southampton clash will reveal Manchester United’s true nature, says Ruben Amorim

18:55 , Mike Jones

Ruben Amorim believes he will learn more about his Manchester United players from their clash with bottom-of-the-table Southampton than he did from the trips to Liverpool and Arsenal.

New head coach Amorim wants to see how his team play with the pressure of being expected to win against Saints, who have only recorded one league victory and taken just six points so far this season.

Southampton clash will reveal Manchester United’s true nature, says Ruben Amorim

'Maguire's efforts may have taken a toll'

18:53 , Richard Jolly at Old Trafford

“Ruben Amorim praised Harry Maguire for his wholehearted efforts against Arsenal but they may have taken a toll.

“Maguire drops out of the team four days later, with Leny Yoro starting instead against Southampton.

“With Diogo Dalot suspended, there was a question of who Amorim would use at wing-back.

“Amad Diallo appears to have provided the answer, with his return to the team presumably at right wing-back.

“United have lost their last three home league games and Southampton have not won away in the division this season so something has to give.”

Man Utd vs Southampton

18:51 , Mike Jones

Just over an hour to go until kick off. The team news is out and Alejandro Garnacho starts for Man Utd.

Is that a sign Ruben Amorim wants the Argentine to remain at the club despite interest in the winger during the transfer window?

Southampton line-up versus Man Utd

18:49 , Mike Jones

Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Bree, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters; Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Aribo, Dibling; Kamaldeen

Manchester United line-up versus Southampton

18:47 , Mike Jones

Man Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, De Light, Martinez; Amad Diallo, Mainoo, Ugarte, Mazraoui; Garnacho, Hojlund, Fernandes

Here are your Red Devils to face the Saints 👊#MUFC || #MUNSOU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 16, 2025

Man Utd must find consistency

18:40 , Mike Jones

Consistency in their performances is the goal for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United.

The manager knows that his team performed wonderfully against Liverpool and Arsenal but hopes to see those types of performances more often.

"I’m always concerned because we didn’t have, during these games, the consistency in performance or results, so I’m always worried. It’s my job to be worried,” said Amorim,

“But we have to face Southampton in the same way that we faced Liverpool or Arsenal. That is the goal. Not more, not less. Understanding that they are different games and people expect us to win, and that changes things.

“When you have the pressure to win, that is the pressure that we want and sometimes it’s harder to cope with that pressure because against Arsenal and Liverpool, no one was expecting us to beat these teams.

“We have to be prepared for that pressure, we need that pressure to improve as a team, and we need to face the game in the right way."

Garnacho still learning system

18:35 , Mike Jones

Alejandro Garnacho is still learning to play in Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system but the manager admits the Argentine is a real talent.

“That is clear, he has talent,” Amorim said, “He needs to learn to play a little bit in a different position. He needs to play better inside.

“He improved a lot in the recovering position, when he doesn’t have the ball, but, doing that, sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions, like he was in the past, because I prefer to defend and then build up with all the team to make the final third.

“So he’s finding the best way to play in this system. He’s improving, during training.”

Juric on Swansea win

18:30 , Mike Jones

Southampton’s last outing was a 3-0 victory over Swansea in the FA Cup and the manager knows tonight’s match will be different.

"We did some things well [against Swansea], but we know it will be a different game against Swansea than against Manchester United,” Ivan Juric said.

“We are preparing well. The guys are a little bit more confident after the Swansea game, we will see."

Juric on facing Man Utd

18:25 , Mike Jones

Ivan Juric spoke about the prospect of facing Man Utd tonight and what he thinks of their indifferent form since Ruben Amorim took over.

Juric said: "Manchester United have changed the manager, they’ve changed their style of play. They play 3-4-3 like [Ruben] Amorim did at Sporting [Lisbon].

“They are trying to find the right way. They've played some good games, some bad games, it's normal when you change the style of football.”

Ruben Amorim confident that Alejandro Garnacho can have bright Man Utd future

18:20 , Mike Jones

Ruben Amorim has said it is “clear” Alejandro Garnacho can have a bright future at Manchester United despite reports linking him with a move away this month.

Sunday’s FA Cup match at Arsenal, which United went on to win in a penalty shoot-out, was the first time Garnacho had made Amorim’s starting XI since the 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on December 7.

Ruben Amorim confident that Alejandro Garnacho can have bright Man Utd future

Juric hopeful of Downes return

18:15 , Mike Jones

Southampton boss Iva Juric is hopeful that Flynn Downes will be able to feature against Manchester United tonight.

Speaking ahead of the game he said: “Flynn Downes did his first training yesterday.

“He is ok. We will see if he can play from the beginning or later, but it is ok.

“I think everybody is fit, everybody is ok.”

Luke Shaw making progress

18:10 , Mike Jones

Luke Shaw is nearing a return to the team says Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim though it will be a couple of weeks before the left-back is fit to play again.

Amorim said: "Luke Shaw is nearer than Mason Mount.

"Mason Mount will take a little bit longer. Luke, we'll see in the next week or two. We'll see if he's returning."

Amorim issues injury update

18:05 , Mike Jones

Ruben Amorim spoke about Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez and whether the two defenders would be able to play tonight’s match.

"Harry [Maguire] was sick in the last game," said Amorim. "He was dead in the end - and that's what I want from every player.

"Harry, we will see. We cannot lose him, so we will see [if he can play]. Martinez, I think, is okay. Diogo [Dalot] cannot play - his fault!"

Man Utd’s FA Cup redemption hands Arsenal a lesson that can save their season

18:00 , Mike Jones

While Ruben Amorim said that he instantly felt “today was our day”, Mikel Arteta now has to figure out what next for Arsenal’s season.

So much for the FA Cup losing its meaning. This defiant penalty shoot-out victory for 10-man Manchester United could have significant consequences for the campaigns of both clubs. For Amorim, it only fosters momentum and a greater sense of unity after last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

Man Utd’s redemption hands Arsenal a lesson that can save their season

Man Utd vs Southampton prediction

17:55 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s recent upturn in form will give them confidence ahead of facing a Saints side who have lost three on the bounce, including a heavy 5-0 defeat to Brentford last time out in the league.

Ruben Amorim will be keen for a morale boosting win at Old Trafford and his players should deliver if they hit similar levels to their recent outings against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Manchester United 3-0 Southampton.

Southampton early team news

17:50 , Mike Jones

Southampton have no new injury concerns after beating Swansea 3-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend, but Jack Stephens, ross Stewart and Flynn Downes remain sidelined.

Predicted Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood; Bree, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Walker-Peters; Dibling, Onuachu, Sulemana.

Man Utd early team news

17:45 , Mike Jones

Diogo Dalot will serve his one-match suspension this evening after his red card against Arsenal, while Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Mason Mount remain sidelined. It is assumed that Marcus Rashford will not be in the squad as he continues to look for a move away from the club.

Other than that, there are no new injury concerns for Ruben Amorim, though Andre Onana will likely return to goal despite the heroics of Altay Bayindir at the weekend. Tyrell Malacia is the obvious choice to replace Dalot at wing-back, while Joshua Zirkzee will hope his cameo was impressive enough to take the place of Rasmus Hojlund at striker.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Malacia; Diallo, Fernandes; Zirkzee.

How can I watch it?

17:40 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm GMT.

Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

When is Manchester United vs Southampton?

17:35 , Mike Jones

Manchester United vs Southampton is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 16 January at Old Trafford.

(EPA)

Manchester United vs Southampton

17:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester United face Southampton in the Premier League tonight as the hosts look to build on positive results in their last couple of matches.

Ruben Amorim’s side recovered from the 2-0 loss to Newcastle to record a draw at Anfield and a win on penalties in the FA Cup against Arsenal last weekend, and while the nature of the performances will have given fans encouragement, it is vital that results continue to improve, with United still sitting in 13th in the league.

However, tonight is a good chance to grab three points as they face the side that is bottom of the league, with Southampton having managed just six points from their opening 20 matches.

And to add to their woes, new Saints manager Ivan Juric has suffered three losses and one draw so far as he looks to turn around his team’s fortunes.

14:06 , Chris Wilson

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton.

Both sides are desperate for three points at Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to build on recent positive results while the Saints hope to add to their measly tally of just six points so far this season.

And we’ll have all the latest team news and updates right here.