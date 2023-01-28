Man Utd vs Reading LIVE: Latest score and goal updates from FA Cup fourth round as Harry Maguire starts

Manchester United hope to continue their strong cup form as they host Reading at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round tonight. Erik ten Hag seems determined to put the Red Devils in the best possible position to win a trophy this season. United took a commanding lead in their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first leg win against Nottingham Forest and will want to advance in the FA Cup by defeating Reading tonight.

Reading are currently 14th in the Championship and are managed by Paul Ince, who featured nearly 300 times for Manchester United shirt during his playing career. Ince won this competition twice while a Manchester United player and is nearing the end of his first 12 months in charge of the Royals and will be hopeful of causing a cup shock.

Reading could call upon a fit-again Andy Carroll as they attempt cause trouble for the hosts but Man Utd may be boosted by the return of Jadon Sancho. The England winger has not featured for the club since October but is back training with the first team and could get a run out against the Championship club.

Follow all the action from Old Trafford as Man Utd take on Reading in the FA Cup - updates will follow Preston vs Tottenham, with breaking team news included:

Manchester United vs Reading

Man Utd host Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup

Andy Carroll is fit again and starts for Reading but Jadon Sancho not in Man Utd squad

26’ CHANCE! - Eriksen’s shot from inside the box is blocked by Holmes (MUN 0-0 REA)

15’ CHANCE! - Rashford and Eriksen have efforts blocked in quick succession (MUN 0-0 REA)

7’ CLOSE! - Eriksen smokes a free kick narrowly wide of goal (MUN 0-0 REA)

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst, Rashford

Reading XI: Lumley, Yiadom, Holmes, McIntyre, Hoilett, Ince, Loum, Hendrick, Baba, João, Carroll

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Reading FC

Man Utd 0-0 Reading

20:26 , Michael Jones

26 mins: There’s a sense that the Old Trafford crowd are just waiting for the first goal to go in. Man Utd have plenty of men up the pitch but there’s been no end product as of yet.

Tyrell Malacia twists his way into space on the left wing and slides a pass across to Eriksen. He lets the ball run onto his right foot and shoots but Holmes jumps in front of the ball and makes another last ditch block.

Man Utd 0-0 Reading

20:25 , Michael Jones

23 mins: A diagonal ball comes into the Reading box and drops kindly for Antony. He slips in Fernandes who looks to reverse the pass but underhits the ball and the visitors clear their lines.

Man Utd 0-0 Reading

20:22 , Michael Jones

20 mins: There’s a bit of pushing and shoving inside the Reading box as Christian Eriksen swings a cross into the middle. He can’t pick out a teammate and Baba Rahman nods the ball clear.

Man Utd 0-0 Reading

20:17 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Close! Antony cuts inside from the wing and gives the ball to Eriksen inside the box. He lays the ball back to Fernandes who picks out Antony again.

The winger rolls the ball onto his left foot and whips a left-footed shot wide of the far post!

Man Utd 0-0 Reading

20:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Save! Rashford smokes the free kick and swerves it around the wall. The effort is on target but Joe Lumley palms it away to deny him a 10th consecutive goal at Old Trafford.

The ball rebounds out to Christian Eriksen and he guides it back towards the open net only for Mamadou Loum to lunge in front of the shot and make the block!

Man Utd 0-0 Reading

20:14 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Casemiro flicks the ball round the corner after receiving it from a Wan-Bissaka throw in. He passes it up to Weghorst who is then brought down by a lunging Tom Holmes.

United win another free kick in a dangerous area and Marcus Rashford is lining this up.

Man Utd 0-0 Reading

20:11 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Reading aren’t as compact in defence as Preston were against Spurs. The Championship side are looking to be positive and forward thinking.

They’re passing it quickly and utilising the wide areas. A throw in deep in United’s half gets passed backwards where Weghorst drops deep and recovers the ball for the home side.

Man Utd 0-0 Reading

20:08 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Close! Christian Eriksen takes the free kick and whips his shot around the wall and fizzes it just wide of the far post!

Man Utd 0-0 Reading

20:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Bruno Fernandes picks out Antony with a lovely cross field pass. The winger cuts inside before sending Aaron Wan-Bissaka into the box on the overlap.

The United right-back pulls the ball into the middle but can’t find a teammate. Reading’s clearance isn’t the best and Marcus Rashford takes over.

He combines with Wout Weghorst and brings the ball to the penalty area before getting hacked to ground. Free kick Man Utd.

Man Utd 0-0 Reading

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: This is an early chance for Reading! Jeff Hendrick is tripped on the edge of the penalty area but Casemiro and the visitors have the opportunity to shoot at David De Gea’s goal.

Andy Carroll, Tom Ince and Junior Hoilett stand over the dead ball. Ince takes it but drills his shot into the wall!

Kick off: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

20:02 , Michael Jones

Manchester United get the match started at Old Trafford. Much like Spurs in the previous game, the Red Devils will expect to dominate possession and will be faced with a solid defence that they’ll have to break down.

Man Utd vs Reading

19:54 , Michael Jones

There’s hardly time for a breather as the final FA Cup match of the day approaches kick off. Reaction and match report from Deepdale still to come but our focus moves to Old Trafford now as Manchester United take on Reading.

There were rumours that Jadon Sancho may make a return for the Red Devils tonight but he’s not in the matchday squad and neither is Scott McTominay.

Erik ten Hag has named a strong line-up and will want to put this game to bed as quickly as possible.

Kick off is up next.

Full-time: Preston 0-3 Tottenham

19:50 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: The whistle goes and Tottenham advance into the fifth round of the FA Cup. For just over an hour Preston gave the Premier League side a good game but Son Heung-min’s deadlock breaker was the deciding factor.

He was brilliant tonight and seems to have found his form in front of goal again.

Preston 0-3 Tottenham

19:47 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Spurs are in cruise control now. They’ve made light work of things tonight and once that first goal went in for Son Heung-min Preston’s willpower started to dwindle.

Three minutes of added time to play.

GOAL! Preston 0-3 Tottenham (Danjuma, 87’)⚽️

19:45 , Michael Jones

87 mins: It’s three! Arnaut Danjuma has a goal on debut for Tottenham!

Spurs work the ball quickly through the middle before Bryan Gil sends the ball out to Dejan Kulusevski on the right wing. He brings the ball into the box then pulls it back to Danjuma who guides his finish into the far bottom corner!

Lovely stuff.

Preston 0-2 Tottenham

19:42 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Son Heung-min takes in the applause of the travelling Tottenham fans. He’s been the best player on the pitch tonight.

A couple of shots in the first half were kept out by goalkeeper Freddie Woodman but the forward stuck to his guns and earned his reward - and two goals - in the second half.

Son is replaced with Bryan Gil for Spurs.

Preston 0-2 Tottenham

19:39 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Inside the final 10 minutes now. Can Preston get a goal to set up a tense and exciting finish to this game?

It seems unlikely but this is the FA Cup and strange things happen in this tournament.

Preston 0-2 Tottenham

19:37 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Davinson Sanchez leaps into a tackle on Ched Evans and knocks the ball out for another Preston corner. Can the home side muster something from this?

No! The cross is swept in high and drops over by the back post but it’s a comfortable height for Fraser Forster to pluck out of the air.

Preston 0-2 Tottenham

19:32 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Tottenham now have a bunch of players on the pitch that want to impress Antonio Conte. They’ll no doubt try to extend this lead and put the game properly out of Preston’s reach.

Danjuma almost has the chance to mark his debut with a goal but he’s not given the return pass after making a run into the box.

Preston 0-2 Tottenham

19:30 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Antonio Conte now makes his changes. There are three in total as Oliver Skipp and Emerson Royal come on to replace Rodrigo Bentancur and Matt Doherty.

Arnaut Danjuma also makes his debut for Spurs replacing Ryan Sessegnon.

Preston bring on midfielder Ben Woodburn for Ryan Ledson.

GOAL! Preston 0-2 Tottenham (Son, 69’)⚽️

19:27 , Michael Jones

69 mins: That should be that now! It’s brilliant from Son once again. A cutting pass comes into the box and picks out Son Heung-min. He stops the ball spins around Jordan Storey then lifts a left-footed effort into the near top corner.

Lovely finish. Spurs are two goals to the good.

Preston 0-1 Tottenham

19:23 , Michael Jones

65 mins: It’s been a decent response from Preston who are seeing more of the ball in Tottenham’s half. Spurs remain threatening though as Lenglet whips a cross into the box and finds Perisic.

Perisic guides his header towards goal and Woodman reacts late but manages to push it wide of the target.

Preston 0-1 Tottenham

19:19 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Tom Cannon dribbles the ball into the Tottenham box and cuts back on himself before releasing a pass. Tanganga puts a hand on Cannon’s shoulder and the forward dives to the floor looking for a penalty.

The referee has a clear view of the incident and books Cannon for simulation.

Preston 0-1 Tottenham

19:17 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Oh here we go. Alan Browne looks to whip the ball into the box from the right wing and he wins Preston a corner. Robbie Brady takes the set piece and whips it into the penalty area.

It’s a poor corner and doesn’t beat the first man. Chance wasted for Preston.

Preston 0-1 Tottenham

19:14 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Tottenham have livened up a bit since going in front. They’ll know that a second goal takes the tie away from Preston and they are hunting it down.

Sessegnon sweeps down the left wing and wins a corner but Preston deal with it well enough. The home fans are getting louder, they’re encouraging their team to make a comeback here.

Preston 0-1 Tottenham

19:10 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Things are going to get difficult for Preston now. At some point they’re going to have to loosen up their defensive shape and take the game to Spurs.

The home side need to score to stay in this contest. Will there be a response?

GOAL! Preston 0-1 Tottenham (Son, 50’)⚽️

19:09 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Glorious strike from Son Heung-min! He drops away from Ryan Ledson and receives the ball from Yves Bissouma.

Son cuts inside, takes the ball to the edge of the ‘D’ then curls a powerful strike into the far bottom corner! Freddie Woodman tries to get to the effort but can’t reach it with his lunging effort.

Tottenham lead!

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

19:07 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Shot! Tottenham pick up where they left off in the first half. They’re controlling the ball and passing it confidently up to the Preston final third then run out of ideas.

A hurry of passes sees the ball moved across to Clement Lenglet and he smokes one from range but drills his effort over the bar!

Second half: Preston 0-0 Tottenham

19:02 , Michael Jones

No changes from either manager as the second half gets underway at Deepdale. Will we see a goal in this 45 minutes?

Man Utd vs Reading line-ups

19:00 , Michael Jones

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst, Rashford

Reading XI: Lumley, Yiadom, Holmes, McIntyre, Hoilett, Ince, Loum, Hendrick, Baba, João, Carroll

HT Preston 0-0 Tottenham

19:00 , Michael Jones

How long will Antonio Conte leave it before introducing Harry Kane. The England captain scored the winner against Portsmouth last time out in the competition.

Will Spurs require his services once again?

Will Jadon Sancho play?

18:55 , Michael Jones

As part of Friday’s pre-match press conference Erik ten Hag was aksed whether Jadon Sancho would feature tonight and he replied:

“He is training with the team and we will see. I said he’s on the way back, he’s making steps."

Sancho wasn’t seen travelling to Old Trafford with the rest of the players so he may not be included in the matchday squad.

Man Utd vs Reading

18:51 , Michael Jones

Coming up at the conclusion of Preston vs Tottenham we have action from Old Trafford where Manchester United host Reading.

Erik ten Hag’s men hope to advance to the fifth round and keep their cup run going. Can Reading give them a game?

The team news for that one will be dropping soon.

HT Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:49 , Michael Jones

Preston have been organise and resolute in defence tonight. Can they string together a few attacks in the second half and possibly nick a win here?

(Action Images via Reuters)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Half-time: Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:47 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Just the one minute of added time tells you how baldy this game has been lacking in excitement. The teams head into the break on level terms.

Spurs have dominated possession but the Premier League side haven’t made the breakthrough.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:45 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Browne and Brady are doing a fine job covering the right side of Preston’s and stop Sessegnon fro crossing the ball when he’s given it by Clement Lenglet.

Spurs then slip Kulusevski into the left side of the penalty area but his effort is blocked by a sliding Liam Lindsay.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:42 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Bentancur brings the ball through midfield and pass it over to Tanganga. He sends it wide for Doherty on the right wing.

The wingback has space to run into and does so before swinging a high cross into the middle. The ball loops into the penalty area but that allows Freddie Woodman to come off his line and pluck the ball out of the air.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:38 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Shot! Perisic takes the next corner again but slides this one over to Dejan Kulusevski. He brings the ball inside, puts it onto his left foot then laces a shot high and wide!

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:37 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Tottenham win a free kick on the right wing but Son hits the one-man wall who deflects the ball out for a corner.

Ivan Perisic takes this set piece but Robbie Brady heads it behind from the near post.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:34 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Ryan Sessegnon gets forward in his role as a wingback but is miles offside when Ivan Perisic sends a through ball behind the lines for him.

Tottenham are a bit toothless at the minute. Preston will be delighted with how the game is going.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:31 , Michael Jones

28 mins: A clearance from Preston sees the ball booted long up the pitch. Tom Cannon sprints forward to put pressure on Davinson Sanchez and the Spurs defender is forced into an error.

He fails to control the ball properly but gets lucky as it bobbles back to Fraser Forster who deals with it.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:26 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Save! Freddie Woodman is called into action again! Son Heung-min finds a pocket of space over on the inside left which allows him to strike one from range.

He takes the shot and looks for the far corner but Woodman leaps across and palms the ball wide.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:25 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Very good defending from Preston as Tottenham work the ball around the front edge of the penalty area. Bentancur, Bissouma and Kulusevski all try to find ways into the box but all three get shut out as Preston moves as one towards the ball.

Spurs maintain possession though.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:22 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Alan Browne dribbles the ball through midfield for Preston as is lucky to earn a free kick after Davinson Sanchez takes the ball off him.

Preston whip the set piece into the penalty area. A scramble happens as both sets of players look to win the ball but Spurs come away with it and Preston immediately drop back to defend.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:17 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Close! Matt Doherty brings the ball inside from the right wing and sends the ball into the feet of Son. Son has no immediate options for a pass so drills a low left-footed effort towards goal.

Freddie Woodman shuffles past the path of the ball and has to leap back on himself to keep it out but the Preston goalkeeper gets two hands to the shot and manages to smother it.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:15 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Son Heung-min receives the ball on the inside left channel and spins away from two defenders before driving towards the box.

He just about makes it to the front edge but McCann sticks in a leg and wins the ball for Preston.

Tottenham are dominating possession as expected but Preston aren’t under any pressure in their final third... yet.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:12 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Ali McCann takes a knock to the face and requires a change of shirt after his nose starts to bleed. Preston hoped to challenge the Spurs back line with a counter-attack but the long pass forward flies straight through to Fraser Forster who tidies up.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:08 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Chance! Ivan Perisic takes the free kick and strikes his shot into the wall.

The ball drops kindly into the path of Dejan Kulusevski who looks up and drills an effort at goal but Rayn Ledson is aware of the danger and flings himself at the ball managing to prod it wide of the near post!

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:06 , Michael Jones

6 mins: The first corner of the game goes to Spurs with Son Heung-min whipping the ball into the middle of the penalty area after it gets played short.

The ball is cleared as far as Japhet Tanganga who’s hit with a late tackle from Ben Whiteman and wins Spurs a free kick in a dangerous area.

Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:03 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Son Heung-min drops short to collect the ball as Spurs look for a way through the Preston defence.

Dejan Kulusevski moves inside and looks to spin away from Liam Lindsay as the ball comes sliding up the pitch but the defender steps across the Tottenham forward, intercepts the ball and clears his lines.

Kick off: Preston 0-0 Tottenham

18:01 , Michael Jones

The home side get the ball rolling at Deepdale. They punt the ball over to the left wing where the ball hits Japhet Tanganga and goes out of play for a Preston throw in.

Preston vs Tottenham

17:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

There’s a packed house inside the stadium and the Preston fans are singing and chanting already. Tottenham won’t have an easy night here.

Kick off is up next.

17:55 , Michael Jones

The warm-ups are done and dusted. The players are gathering in the tunnel and kick off is quickly approaching. Will Spurs dominate against Preston tonight or can the Lillywhites shock the Premier League side?

(PA)

(REUTERS)

Harry Kane is up there with the best, says Preston’s Spurs loanee Troy Parrott

17:52 , Michael Jones

Troy Parrott has not been asked by his Preston team-mates how to stop Tottenham forward Harry Kane, but admits his answer “would probably be you can’t”.

Spurs academy graduate Parrott will be reduced to watching on Saturday night after his parent club were drawn away to his current team in the FA Cup fourth round.

It could be a record-breaking occasion for Kane, who needs one more goal to move past Jimmy Greaves and become Tottenham’s outright leading scorer, but the striker has not been the sole talk of the Deepdale defenders this week.

Harry Kane is up there with the best, says Preston’s Spurs loanee Troy Parrott

Lowe wants Preston to express themselves

17:47 , Michael Jones

Ryan Lowe spoke about tonight’s FA Cup clash and says he’s excited to take on Spurs and hopes his team will express themselves against the Premier League side.

“I’m really excited, and I think the lads are excited as well,” said the Preston manager, “There’s a buzz around the place with Tottenham Hotspur coming to town, a Premier League club who are doing fantastically well.

“It’s a real opportunity for our lads to test themselves against a fantastic team.

“The message [to the players] is to go out and show what you can do. We’re live on the BBC, which everyone knows, so go and show good players how good you can be as well.

“I think the respect will be there mutually. They’ll respect us, we’ll massively respect them for where they are and what they’ve done, but I think it’s a case of going out and expressing yourselves and showcasing what you can do.”

‘We’ll have a go and see what happens'

17:42 , Michael Jones

Ryan Ledson is aware of how difficult tonight’s clash with Tottenham will be be that won’t stop Preston playing with intent and confidence tonight.

“They’ve got, I would say, the best striker in the world in Harry Kane. As I’ve mentioned, they’ve got Son too, but they’re solid at the back as well.” he said before the match,

“Obviously they’ve got Conte who’s an unbelievable manager, who’s been everywhere.

“They’ll be solid and they’ll be good going forward, so we all know it’s going to be a tough game, but hopefully we can give them a good game and give a good account of ourselves.

“It’s sort of like the pressure’s off. No one expects us to go and beat a top four Premier League side, but why not? Let’s just go and have a go at them and see what happens.”

Will Danjuma make his debut?

17:37 , Michael Jones

Spurs’ new signing Arnaut Danjuma has travelled with the squad to Lancashire and he could make his debut at Deepdale.

Danjuma completed his move on Wednesday, sealing a loan until the end of the season from Spanish side Villarreal.

He will be the first player to make his debut in the FA Cup since Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur came off the bench last season in their fourth round win over Brighton.

Danjuma starts on the bench tonight.

Arnaut Danjuma on joining Spurs

17:32 , Michael Jones

“I’m delighted to be here,” said Arnuat Danjuma after signing for Tottenham. “Obviously, this opportunity is very important to me. I’m just really happy to be here.

“To be honest with you, as soon as Tottenham Hotspur came through, it was a no brainer. It is a massive club with a brilliant coach, brilliant staff and the facilities are obviously unbelievable. So, for me, I’m very, very excited to be part of the team.

“I hope to be positive, hope to leave a good impact, hope to be able to prove my qualities as a player, hope to give something new and something enthusiastic for the fans.

“And obviously aim for the highest possible in every competition we are competing in.”

The history between Preston and Tottenham

17:27 , Michael Jones

Spurs first played Preston North End competitively in the FA Cup on 27th January, all the way back in 1900.

Then in the Southern League, Tottneham lost that first round clash 1-0 to in front of 7,000 fans at Deepdale.

But, just a year later, they were back in Lancashire at the same stage of the competition and produced a stunning 4-2 win in a replay on their way to writing history by becoming the first and only non-league team to lift the famous trophy.

Harry Kane’s bid to become Tottenham’s record scorer faces delay

17:22 , Michael Jones

Illness could see Harry Kane miss out on the chance to become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading scorer in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Preston.

The Spurs forward went level with Jimmy Greaves on Monday when he hit the winner at Fulham to score his 266th goal for the club.

Boss Antonio Conte revealed afterwards Kane had struggled with a fever and he missed training on Wednesday and Thursday this week before he returned on Friday ahead of the weekend clash at Sky Bet Championship outfit Preston.

Harry Kane’s bid to become Tottenham’s record scorer faces delay

'Anything can happen’

17:17 , Michael Jones

Spurs will arrive at Deepdale to face off against Preston tonight for the first time since their meeting at the same venue in 2009 and Ryan Ledson believes his Lancashire side can cause an FA Cup shock.

Th midfielder said: “Obviously we’re coming up against some of the best players in the world. You only have to look at the front three with Harry Kane, Son, and maybe Richarlison.

“They’ve all just been at the World Cup so obviously they’re unbelievable players, and it’s good to test yourself. At Deepdale, hopefully it’s going to be a full house and the fans can get behind us and we can give it a real good go.

“Anything can happen; it’s football. In the FA Cup especially, you’ve seen some bigger shocks than Preston beating Tottenham. We’ll go there, it’s a free hit for us.

“We’ll go and enjoy ourselves, we’ll enjoy the day and give it a right good go.”

Preston vs Tottenham team changes

17:12 , Michael Jones

Preston make two changes to the team that defeated Birmingham City in the Championship last time out. Ben Whiteman and Ched Evans return in place of Liam Delap and Ben Woodburn.

Antonio Conte meanwhile makes six changes to the Spurs side that defeated Portsmouth in the third round. Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Pape Sarr, Oliver Skipp, Bryan Gil and Harry Kane all drop out with Clement Lenglet, Matt Doherty, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic and Dejan Kulusevski brought in.

Kane starts on the bench after missing training with an illness.

Preston vs Tottenham line-ups

17:00 , Michael Jones

Preston XI: Woodman, Whiteman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Brady, Cannon, Evans

📋 TEAM NEWS: This is how North End line up against @SpursOfficial this evening! 👇#COYW #pnefc pic.twitter.com/mvU8oPkUfm — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 28, 2023

Tottenham XI: Forster, Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet, Doherty, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Perisic

Preston vs Tottenham

16:58 , Michael Jones

The lights are on at Deepdale ahead of the 6pm kick off between Preston and Tottenham. The official team news will be dropping shortly.

(PA)

Will Arnaut Danjuma start for Spurs?

16:55 , Michael Jones

Cristian Stellini was asked whether Tottenham’s new signing Arnaut Danjuma would start for Spurs today and he was non-committal with his reply saying:

“It depends on the system we use. In the system we use normally he could be a number 10, or a striker. This is the way we want to work with him. This season we lost Lucas for a long time, and we need a player to add to our rotation and it’s good to have him.

“He has experience, because he’s played good Champions League last season. He is a player that can play like a striker, like a winger. He has a lot of positions he can cover, so we are happy, and we are looking forward to working with him.

“It’s normal in January, you need time to give him all the information to play in our team. We are happy, we want to work with him and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Jack Harrison rocket inspires Leeds past Accrington in FA Cup

16:50 , Michael Jones

Leeds avoided another FA Cup upset by winning 3-1 at Accrington to reach the fifth round for just the fourth time in 20 years.

Jack Harrison’s stunning strike gave the Premier League side an interval lead and two goals in as many second-half minutes from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra killed the tie.

But it was not all plain sailing for Jesse Marsch’s side and Sky Bet League One side Accrington deservedly pulled one back through teenage substitute Leslie Adekoya’s first senior goal.

But Leeds, dumped out of the cup by the likes of Hereford, Histon, Rochdale, Sutton, Newport and Crawley in recent years, had too much quality for their hosts and reached the last 16 for the first time in seven years.

Jack Harrison rocket inspires Leeds past Accrington in FA Cup

Kelechi Iheanacho continues fine FA Cup form as Leicester edge past Walsall

16:45 , Michael Jones

Kelechi Iheanacho was Leicester’s FA Cup saviour again as the Foxes squeezed past Walsall.

The substitute’s deflected strike clinched a 1-0 win to send the visitors into the fifth round and spare Youri Tielemans’ blushes. The skipper missed a second-half penalty before Iheanacho ended the Saddlers’ stubborn resistance.

Iheanacho, who also scored the winner in the 1-0 third-round victory at Gillingham, now has 17 goals in 23 FA Cup appearances.

Kelechi Iheanacho continues fine FA Cup form as Leicester edge past Walsall

Harry Kane a doubt

16:40 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane is a doubt for tonight’s FA Cup match against Preston after missing training due to illness earlier in the week. Antonio Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini took the pre-match press conference and confirmed that Kane has travelled with the squad but may not feature.

“The most important thing we have to analyse is the condition of Harry [Kane].” he said, “He played our last match with illness. This week, he trained only today.

“He’s not perfect, but he wants to travel with us, and he wants to be involved in the game. He wants to play in every game.

“We’re happy he’s back, but the last three days were not so perfect for him, because he pushed himself a lot in the last game.”

Early team news for Preston

16:35 , Michael Jones

Preston will be without Tottneham loanee Troy Parrott as the forward is unavailable for selection against his parent club.

Liam Delap is also cup tied having represented Stoke City in their third round victory over Hartlepool United. Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts were back in training, and therefore should be in contention to feature.

How to watch Preston vs Tottenham

16:30 , Michael Jones

Preston vs Tottenham in the fourth round of the FA Cup is due to kick off at 6pm GMT on Saturday 28th January at Deepdale in Preston.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BBC One, with coverage from 5.40pm. The match can be streamed via the BBC iplayer as well.

Preston vs Tottenham

15:57 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s FA Cup action.

There are two late kick offs tonight with the first one seeing Championship side Preston host the Premier League’s Tottenham at Deepdale. Preston have won three of their last four matches since the turn of the year and are in decent form to welcome Spurs tonight. Harry Kane missed training on Thursday and is a doubt for the match which kicks off at 6pm.

Following the conclusion of that game, Manchester United then take on Reading at Old Trafford with this match kicking off at 8pm. Erik ten Hag is targeting the latter stages of all the domestic competitions and will want his team to put on a position display against Reading tonight. Jadon Sancho has returned to first team training and good feature whilst Andy Carroll is fit again for the Championship side.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates throughout the evening so stick with us.