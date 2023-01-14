Man Utd vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Anthony Martial starts

Manchester United and Manchester City meet at Old Trafford for the 189th Manchester derby this afternoon with both teams desperate for points to move closer to realising their Premier League ambitions.

City are in an intense battle for the title with Arsenal, currently trailing the Londoners by five points meaning they can scarcely afford to slip up, while United are competing with the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool for a top-four spot.

Having said that, if the Red Devils do get revenge for the 6-3 humbling they suffered at the hands of their city rivals back in October, they will move just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s men and can perhaps begin to dream of a title charge.

Certainly, Erik ten Hag has them playing with confidence, as the Dutchman has now won 20 of his first 27 competitive matches in charge - the fewest games taken to reach this landmark by any manager in the club’s history - and United are on a run of just one loss in the 18 matches since the derby defeat three months ago.

Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:

Man Utd vs Man City updates

Manchester United face Manchester City in the 189th Manchester derby with kick-off at 12.30pm GMT

Man Utd are on an eight-game winning run under Erik ten Hag with confidence soaring

Man City thumped their rivals 6-3 in October but have had a couple of wobbles in the Premier League title race

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Fernandes, Martial, Rashford

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Manchester United FC - Manchester City FC

Man Utd vs Man City team news

11:38 , Luke Baker

Interesting line-ups there.

From a Man Utd perspective, Anthony Martial was suffering with a leg injury that prevented him training this week but has been declared fit to play and starts up front. A slight surprise as Luke Shaw continues at centre-back, Tyrrell Malacia at left-back and Lisandro Martinez on the bench. Fred also plays, rather than the more attacking Antony.

Story continues

For Manchester City, injuries to John Stones and Ruben Dias mean Nathan Ake moves inside to CB with the out-of-form and out-of-favour Joao Cancelo at left-back. Phil Foden starts instead of Jack Grealish in the front three with Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland.

Man Utd vs Man City team news

11:33 , Luke Baker

Confirmed line-ups

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Fernandes, Martial, Rashford

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

🔴 𝘛𝘌𝘈𝘔 𝘕𝘌𝘞𝘚 🔵



XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Gundogan, Grealish, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/8IXrEcmXJf — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 14, 2023

Manchester United vs Manchester City team news

11:29 , Luke Baker

The teams should be announced any minute now as we move within an hour of kick-off.

Man Utd vs Man City: The best derby moments

11:26 , Luke Baker

Man City 2-3 Man Utd – April 2018

Pep Guardiola’s side had the mouthwatering prospect of sealing the Premier League title with victory over their city rivals.

They looked on course to do that as first-half goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan put them 2-0 up at half-time.

But Jose Mourinho had other ideas and whatever he said to his United team at half-time worked wonders as United staged the ultimate second-half comeback.

Two Paul Pogba goals in three minutes drew them level and then Chris Smalling’s volley completed the turnaround and kept City’s champagne on ice.

Man Utd vs Man City: The best derby moments

11:21 , Luke Baker

Man City 2-3 Man Utd – December 2012

City were defending champions following Sergio Aguero’s famous moment a few months earlier and the two sides were again going at it at the top of the Premier League.

Wayne Rooney’s two goals inside the opening half-hour put the visitors in control but Yaya Toure pulled one back and then Pablo Zabaleta appeared to have earned City a draw in the 86th minute.

But Robin van Persie had the final say, sending in a stoppage-time free-kick which sparked ugly scenes in the stands.

Man Utd vs Man City: The best derby moments

11:16 , Luke Baker

Man Utd 1-6 Man City – October 2011

The ‘noisy neighbours’ highlighted the shift in power from red to blue in Manchester with a devasting result.

Mario Balotelli delivered his famous ‘Why always me’ moment when he put City in front midway through the first half and after Jonny Evans had been sent off for United, the Italian doubled his tally on the hour.

Sergio Aguero made it 3-0, with Darren Fletcher pulling one back, before a late blitz turned it into a rout.

Eden Dzeko scored twice and David Silva added a sixth as City handed down United’s heaviest home defeat in Premier League history – and went on to win the title ahead of their rivals on goal difference.

Man Utd vs Man City: The best derby moments

11:11 , Luke Baker

Man Utd 4-3 Man City – September 2009

Under former United striker Mark Hughes, City were trying to unsettle the establishment following their takeover the previous year and their 2009 visit to Old Trafford was a classic.

Wayne Rooney put United ahead, only for Gareth Barry to quickly equalise. Darren Fletcher regained the hosts’ lead after half-time, but it only lasted for three minutes as Craig Bellamy levelled again.

Fletcher’s second in the 80th minute looked like giving United all three points only for Bellamy to score a memorable goal for City in added time to level at 3-3.

But the drama did not end there as United went up the other end and won it when Michael Owen converted with virtually the last kick.

Man Utd vs Man City: The best derby moments

11:06 , Luke Baker

Man City 3-1 Man Utd - November 2002

City had been watching their rivals dominate English football while they were sinking as low as the third tier in the 1990s and it had been 16 games and 13 years since they had beaten United.

But, under Kevin Keegan, they finally stopped that rot at Maine Road after taking an early lead through Nicolas Anelka.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer levelled for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, but Shaun Goater’s double made it a memorable afternoon for City.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘆 𝟭𝟯𝟴



3 words... Feed the Goat! 🐐



Who remembers this classic derby? 💭 pic.twitter.com/Jv3CBNILhQ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 30, 2022

Man Utd vs Man City: How Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford match up

11:01 , Luke Baker

Marcus Rashford and Erling Haaland will be in the Manchester derby spotlight today as the pair go head to head at Old Trafford.

Here we look at how the two strikers are shaping up as United host City in an eagerly-awaited Premier League clash:

How Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford match up before Manchester derby

Manchester City stats

10:56 , Luke Baker

And a few stats about City as well

Manchester City have won three successive Premier League away matches.

City scored multiple goals in eight of their opening nine league fixtures this season, but have since done so in only three of their last eight games.

Kevin de Bruyne has failed to score or assist in any of his last five Premier League appearances, his longest such run since a 10-match streak between December 2018 and March 2019.

This is Pep Guardiola’s 500th top-flight match as a manager. His 76% win percentage is the best of any manager in Europe’s top five leagues to have taken charge of 100 or more games since Guardiola’s first season in 2008-09.

Guardiola has won six competitive Manchester derbies at Old Trafford, twice as many as at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United stats

10:51 , Luke Baker

A few relevant stats about United ahead of the derby

Manchester United have earned an unsurpassed 35 points in the Premier League since beating Liverpool on 22 August.

They can win five successive league games for the first time since April 2021. That run included a 2-0 victory at Manchester City.

United have earned nine consecutive home victories in all competitions for the first time since December 2017. That streak was ended by a 2-1 Premier League defeat versus Manchester City.

The Red Devils have lost four successive league games against City, by an aggregate score of 16-6. They have never suffered five successive defeats versus the title holders.

Marcus Rashford has scored in all six Manchester United fixtures since the World Cup. However, Rashford hasn’t scored in any of his last five appearances against Manchester City, managing just one shot on target in total.

Head to head stats

10:46 , Luke Baker

A few stats and facts about the sides’ head to head record to get you started this morning

Manchester City’s 6-3 Premier League win against Manchester United in October set a record for most goals in the Manchester derby.

Man Utd have lost the last three league meetings between the sides. A fourth in a row would equal their Premier League record for defeats against the same opponent, set against Liverpool in 2002 and City in 2014.

City have won nine of their past 14 visits to Old Trafford in all competitions, directly following a run of one victory in 32 attempts.

United could go four successive home games without scoring against City for just the second time, and first since 1914.

‘It’s time to prove ourselves’: Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City derby statement

10:41 , Luke Baker

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to prove their title credentials this weekend against a Manchester United side he considers genuine contenders for the crown.

The champions’ status as Premier League title favourites has been called into question after a number of frustrating results in recent outings.

City were held to a draw by struggling Everton a fortnight ago and Guardiola admitted his team fell way below the standard he expects as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Southampton in midweek.

City, second in the table, were also beaten by Brentford in their final match before the World Cup break in November.

By contrast, United have hit a rich vein of form and will head into Saturday’s derby showdown at Old Trafford fourth in the table and on the back of a run of eight successive wins in all competitions.

‘It’s time to prove ourselves’: Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City derby statement

Early team news

10:35 , Luke Baker

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot will miss the game after being forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half of the midweek win over Charlton in the Carabao Cup, while midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury and Axel Tuanzebe is also sidelined.

Anthony Martial suffered a small leg injury that has affected his ability to train this week and Erik ten Hag says he will be assessed ahead of the encounter.

Ruben Dias remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for Manchester City and fellow centre-back John Stones, who missed the Carabao Cup defeat at Southampton due to fitness concerns, has also been confirmed as out by Pep Guardiola.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Latest odds

10:29 , Luke Baker

Here are the latest odds ahead of the match. Man City still favourites despite a couple of recent wobbles and perhaps there’s value in Man Utd at almost 3/1 at home, given the form they are in

Manchester United: 29/10

Draw: 29/10

Manchester City: 10/11

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Is Manchester United vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

10:19 , Luke Baker

Manchester United enter this afternoon’s derby full of confidence as they face Manchester City on a run of just one loss in the 18 matches since being humbled 6-3 by their rivals back in October.

That sole defeat was a 3-1 reverse to Aston Villa in early November and since the World Cup break, the Red Devils have won six games in all competitions - most recently a hard-fought 3-0 win over plucky League One side Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score twice in that victory, taking his goal tally to a remarkable seven in six games since returning from Qatar to confirm himself as perhaps the most in-form attacker in Europe on current form.

If United can get revenge for October’s heavy defeat, they will record a ninth successive victory in all competitions - equalling their longest winning streak since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby:

Man Utd vs Man City channel. Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United vs Manchester City

10:18 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Manchester City.

The city rivals meet at Old Trafford for the 189th Manchester derby this afternoon with both teams desperate for points to move closer to realising their Premier League ambitions.

City are in an intense battle for the title with Arsenal, currently trailing the Londoners by five points meaning they can scarcely afford to slip up, while United are competing with the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool for a top-four spot. Having said that, if the Red Devils do get revenge for the 6-3 humbling they suffered at the hands of their city rivals back in October, they will move just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s men and can perhaps begin to dream of a title charge.

Stick with us for all the action.