Man Utd vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester United and Manchester City meet at Old Trafford for the 189th Manchester derby this afternoon with both teams desperate for points to move closer to realising their Premier League ambitions.

City are in an intense battle for the title with Arsenal, currently trailing the Londoners by five points meaning they can scarcely afford to slip up, while United are competing with the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool for a top-four spot.

Having said that, if the Red Devils do get revenge for the 6-3 humbling they suffered at the hands of their city rivals back in October, they will move just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s men and can perhaps begin to dream of a title charge.

Certainly, Erik ten Hag has them playing with confidence, as the Dutchman has now won 20 of his first 27 competitive matches in charge - the fewest games taken to reach this landmark by any manager in the club’s history. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby:

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 14 January.

Is Manchester United vs Manchester City on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11.30am BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Fernandes, Martial, Rashford

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Odds

Manchester United: 3/1

Draw: 29/10

Manchester City: 20/23

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Prediction

Man City are slightly off it as of late and United are brimming with confidence after an incredible run. Odds of 3/1 for a home win are far too long and even if they can’t clinch all three points, it feels like the Red Devils are more than capable of taking something from Pep Guardiola’s men. Man United 2-2 Man City