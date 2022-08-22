Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest score and Premier League updates after Jadon Sancho’s early goal

Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League this evening but the on-field action looks set to play second fiddle to more off-pitch drama at Old Trafford.

The anger among supporters at the ownership of the Glazer family is growing with each passing day and a protest has been organised by underground fan group ‘The 1958’ ahead of tonight’s game. They marched from The Tollgate to The Trinity to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the Glazers and demand that the Americans sell up.

During the build-up to tonight’s match, Sky Sports broadcast an exclusive interview with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, conducted by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, grilling the Dutchman following the club’s dismal start to the campaign that has seen them outclassed in defeats to Brighton and Brentford. And the manager has made a big call this evening by dropping captain Harry Maguire and superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench.

Follow all the build-up and updates ahead of the game, before action from the match itself, below:

Man Utd vs Liverpool - latest updates

Man Utd take on fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford (kick-off 8pm BST)

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Elliott, Milner, Henderson, Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Goal! Jadon Sancho slots Manchester United into shock lead, 1-0

Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

20:30 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Raphael Varane joins Trent Alexander-Arnold in the book for a lunge on Luis Diaz. Liverpool fail to fully capitalise on the free kick but they’re seeing more of the ball now.

Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

20:26 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Save! Alisson is called into action once more to deny Christian Eriksen his first goal for Manchester United.

The Red Devils win another free kick - for a tackle that earned Alexander-Arnold a yellow card - and Eriksen whips his shot right over to the far corner.

Alisson leaps to his left and manages to tip the ball just past the post.

Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

20:23 , Michael Jones

22 mins: Sancho knocks the ball over to the edge of the box where Marcus Rashford collects it and drills one at goal only to see his effort stopped by Joe Gomez.

What’s going through Jurgen Klopp’s head right now? His team is getting played off the pitch.

Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

20:22 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Everytime Manchester United get the ball they’re threatening the Liverpool goal. Fernandes is linking the front three expertly for the home side.

Liverpool’s high line is being exposed by the pace of the forward men but Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are doing the hard work in midfield. Breaking up play, recovering the ball and transitioning it up the pitch.

GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool (16’, Sancho)⚽️

20:16 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Manchester United take the lead! It’s a deserved on too.

Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen play a one-two that gets the youngest into the left side of the box. He cuts a pass inside to Jadon Sancho who is in bags of space.

Sancho checks back onto his left foot as James Milner slides across him. Alisson dives the wrong way too allowing Sancho to sidefoot the ball home.

Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

20:15 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Manchester United are doing their best to stretch Liverpool’s defence and open up gaps in the final third. Elanga, Rashford and Jadon Sancho have all been alert and quick to close down the ball.

Martinez flicks a pass over the top and looks to play in Elanga. He has to contend with Alexander-Arnold who holds him off and comes away with the ball.

Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

20:12 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Off the post!

Scott McTominay lays a fine through ball up the pitch and Bruno Fernandes races Joe Gomez to the loose ball. Fernandes gets there first and pokes the ball across to Anthony Elanga.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is nowhere to be seen and Elanga has a one-on-one chance with Alisson to score. He curls it around the goalkeeper and rattles the effort into the far post!

Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

20:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Christian Eriksen sends in the free kick and wins Man Utd a corner. The home side’s next set piece is easily cleared by Liverpool but this has been a bright start from the Red Devils.

They’re playing with pace and desire.

Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

20:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Nearly! James Milner makes a cutting run in between Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez and is fed into the box by Roberto Firmino.

Milner looks to turn the towards goal but Dalot and Martinez close him down and barge him off the ball before he can get a shot away.

At the other end of the pitch Marcus Rashford sneaks in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and draws the right-back into a foul. Free kick to Man Utd.

Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: There’s already a few heavy tackles being thrown around in the middle of the pitch much to the delight of the onlooking supporters.

A miscontrolled pass sees Marcus Rashford played in between the two Liverpool centre-backs and he carries the ball into the box before having a shy at goal.

Virgil van Dijk is the nearest man to him and he tracks Rashford into the area before getting in the way of the effort.

Kick off: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

20:02 , Michael Jones

Liverpool get the game underway and boot the ball over to the left side of the pitch where it’s easily cleared by the United defence. The visitors work the ball back to Alisson who shifts it over to the opposite side of the pitch to Mo Salah.

Salah looks to bring it under control and is brought down by Lisandro Martinez.

Man Utd vs Liverpool

19:56 , Michael Jones

Here come the players.

Bruno Fernandes leads out the home side with Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo both on the bench. Jordan Henderson returns to captain Liverpool.

The first goal tonight could be a crucial one. If Liverpool score early the wheels could come off quickly for Man Utd.

A worrying sign?

19:49 , Michael Jones

Since Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United the club have won more games with him starting than they have with him on the bench.

Is the fact that he’s going to play as a substitute tonight a worrying sign for Erik ten Hag’s men?

17% - Since the start of last season, Manchester United have won just 17% of their Premier League games without Cristiano Ronaldo starting (2/12), compared to winning 50% when he has been named in the starting XI (14/28). Foreboding. pic.twitter.com/uP78GmbRy0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2022

More from Ten Hag

19:46 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag’s pre-match thoughts also went to new signing Casemiro who joins the club from Real Madrid. Ten Hag says he is very pleased with the midfielder and also touched on some of the decisions he’s made tonight.

“He [Casemiro] is the cement between the stones, that is what we have been looking for in the summer and found him. Very happy with his signing.” said the United boss,

“We have a squad, we have a lot games to cover and it was best to makes these changes for this game.

“Varane is a very experienced player, won everything and will bring the communication in the back four. We want mobility and agility in the back four.

Fabinho hopes Liverpool pile further misery on Manchester United and Erik ten Hag

19:43 , Michael Jones

Liverpool were five goals to the good and one of their players was urging them forward, calling for more, looking for the sort of scoreline that could really humiliate a beleaguered Manchester United side who were already down to 10 men.

It was, admittedly, hard for them to heed, or indeed hear, his instructions because Fabinho was not barking them from his usual position at the base of the midfield. Perhaps United should be relieved that he was injured, sat at home, shouting at the television.

“I wanted the team to attack more to try and score more goals because we had one more player,” Fabinho said. “But it was the moment where the team tried to control more of the game and to stabilise the ball. As a fan, I wanted the team to score more because it was a big opportunity to do a historic score at Old Trafford, but of course 5-0 was not bad.”

Not bad, in his verdict, was still historic, Liverpool’s largest ever winning margin at United’s home.

Fabinho hopes Liverpool pile further misery on Manchester United and Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag explains decision to drop Ronaldo

19:39 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag made the decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo from the bench tonight and explained his reasoning by saying: “We know Liverpool are a really good team and you need to press them. You have to do that out of a block and need energy, that is why we went with Rashford, Sancho, Elanga

“I am aware this is the biggest game in the UK, I am very excited to be in this game.”

Updates from the protest

19:34 , Michael Jones

Turning the corner now with Old Trafford in sight. It’s some crowd #mufc pic.twitter.com/7v7yxlcJXr — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) August 22, 2022

Alisson moves into the top 10 for Liverpool

19:30 , Michael Jones

Alisson Becker’s start tonight will see him enter Liverpool’s top 10 all-time goalkeeper appearances list.

Protests in full flow

19:26 , Michael Jones

The 1958 group’s protest is in full flow with their march towards the stadium. They’re loud and out in force trying to get their opinions about the club’s ownership heard.

Unlike the protests two years ago during lockdown this one isn’t targeting the players or hindering the start of the match in any way.

Time for a win?

19:23 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool and are winless in eight meetings, since a 2-1 win in March 2018.

Klopp’s pre-match thoughts

19:20 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, spoke to Sky Sports before kick off saying: “The team I like a lot. We have good options to change, the rest is young and exciting. We are in a good shape.

“We are lucky we could play them in pre-season and you could see 100% what they wanted to do, the way they set up and the press. We expected the changes.

“It is not a perfect start. Performance wise we played two good games and one bad one. Now we are here and well prepared and lets’ go for it. I can’t wait.

“We have problems but we have found solutions and hopefully they work tonight.

“It feels extremely important because it is the start of the season and we don’t want to wait until October until we are 100% in. It is very important.”

Ten Hag makes some big calls

19:17 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag’s line-up hints that he has tasked his team to play in a similar way to the Brentford match. He’ll want them to move the ball out from the back before targeting Liverpool’s high line with Rashford, Elanga and Sancho.

That didn’t work out too well against the Bees and Liverpool are arguably a better pressing team. The Man Utd boss has dropped Maguire and Ronaldo with Bruno Fernandes handed the captain’s armband.

How will these changes work out?

Erik ten Hag identifies five reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start

19:11 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag believes injuries, the form of individuals and a new partnership in the centre of defence are the reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start to the season after losing both of their opening games.

United sit one place off the bottom of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford on Monday night after being deservedly beaten by both Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford in Ten Hag’s first games in charge.

The former Ajax head coach’s first months in his new job have proved challenging, with as many issues mounting off-the-pitch as on it, even when setting aside unrest among the supporters with the Glazer family’s ownership.

Erik ten Hag identifies five reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start

Manchester United vs Liverpool team changes

19:06 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag makes four changes to the Manchester United starting XI and both Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo have been dropped.

Tyrell Malacia replaces Luke Shaw and drops in alongside Lisandro Martinez who partners Raphael Varane at centre-back tonight. Anthony Elanga comes in for Ronaldo with Scott McTominay replacing Fred.

For Liverpool, Roberto Firmino returns to replace the suspended Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez partners Virgil van Dijk. Nat Phillips is the man to drop out of the defence. In midfield Jordan Henderson comes in for Fabinho too.

Manchester United vs Liverpool line-ups

19:02 , Michael Jones

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Elliott, Milner; Diaz, Firmino, Salah

Here’s how we line up for #MUNLIV at Old Trafford tonight 👊⚪ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2022

Erik ten Hag convinced he will succeed at Old Trafford

18:55 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag is not daunted by the challenge of rebuilding Manchester United and is convinced that he will succeed at Old Trafford, having insisted that his track record in management shows he will “get it done”.

Ahead of Monday night’s visit of historic rivals Liverpool, United sit one place off the bottom of the Premier League table after losing both of their opening games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford in humiliating fashion.

United’s miserable form comes against a backdrop of supporter unrest against the Glazer family’s ownership, with a protest planned outside Old Trafford before kick-off against Liverpool.

‘I get it done’: Erik ten Hag convinced he will succeed at Manchester United

Klopp on injuries

18:50 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Liverpool’s injury crisis and pretty much confirmed that replacing players in the transfer window isn’t really an option saying: “We have more injuries than we would have imagined and it would be cool to have another midfielder in, of course.

“Then there is also another fact that I am not in charge of what we can spend. That’s the situation.”

We have to be prepared says Fernandes

18:47 , Michael Jones

Bruno Fernandes believes that tonight’s game is the perfect one for Manchester United to bounceback with following their two defeats so far this season.

“I have been saying this to a lot of people, there’s no better game to bounce back than playing against probably the biggest rival that we have,” Fernandes said“It’s Monday night, at a full stadium with big support from our fans like always, so we have to be prepared. “We know we have to give something back to them, it was a tough season, [the] last one, and a tough beginning of this season but we have to bounce back, and this is the right time to do it and we have to do it [tonight].”

Ten Hag on Brentford defeat

18:41 , Michael Jones

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says the attitude of his players was to blame for the heavy 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

“I think I made myself clear, I was definitely not happy. You can talk about football philosophy, but the basic stuff has to be good. That starts with the right attitude, a fighting attitude on the pitch. I didn’t see that from minute one. You have to bring it every game.” he explained.

“It starts with yourself, act as a team, follow the rules and principles and work hard. If you do that you get confidence.

“It’s normal as a manager that you see a game, you have a plan, a way of playing and then you check how the game went, then you analyse and you see what is wrong and what is good. Obviously a lot went wrong, but you don’t have to talk about anything when the attitude is not right.

“It’s not difficult to motivate this team because my experience with them from the start of the season is they work really good on the training pitch.”

Tollgate is getting busy

18:36 , Michael Jones

An update on the protest from the Manchester Evening News’ Steven Railston:

Tollgate is very busy now and there’s supporters outside the pub, ready to march to Old Trafford #mufc pic.twitter.com/NSi01ZuLYM — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) August 22, 2022

Man Utd set to annouce Casemiro

18:32 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have confirmed that they will annouce the arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid before kick off tonight.

His signature has taken United’s summer spend to £139.9million and they are still aiming to sign a forward before the window shuts next week.

If the club are successful they will almost certainly break the £150m barrier for permanent signings in a single transfer window something they have never done before.

Yet protests remain from supporters who are against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club. They see a lack of structure, bad decisions from the higher ups and poor performances on the pitch which expensive signings can’t fix.

What will the protests look like?

18:23 , Michael Jones

The 1958 group are mobilising today’s expected protests, meeting at a nearby pub before marching to Old Trafford with close to 10,000 people believed to be joining in near the Trinity statue in around 40 minutes time.

For the love.



For the passion.



For each other.



For past generations.



For the next generation.



For our United.



Today we make it count 🇾🇪



Tollgate 7pm we march. Form behind the 58 flag & new banner. pic.twitter.com/RKBGm11x2W — The 1958 (@The__1958) August 22, 2022

Liverpool can be a stepping stone says Eriksen

18:19 , Michael Jones

Christian Eriksen says that a positive result against Liverpool on Monday night could be a huge ‘stepping stone’ for Erik ten Hag and the team after their woeful start to the new season.

“If you get a result in a big game, you get the confidence to go on to the next one, and that’s definitely going to help you,” the midfielder told United Review.

“First we need to do better than we did in the last home game [against Brighton]. So we need to get the fans going. We need to start well, get going into the game and play well in general. The fans expect a good game and so do we.

“But it’s definitely a good stepping stone to win the derbies, for sure.”

How to save Manchester United: Our writers’ solutions in 100 words or less

18:12 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are in crisis. They have won only two of their past 10 Premier League games, at home to Norwich and Brentford, and have lost the past four matches scoring only once, an own goal. They haven’t won a Premier League away game since February.

Recruitment has been a disaster: the club almost exclusively sell players for less money than they bought them, their highest-paid star wants to leave, and their new manager is already struggling despite adding several hand-picked signings to the squad. Manchester United’s successful transfers over the past decade can be counted on one hand.

What’s more, Old Trafford has been left to rot, the training facilities are in need of major investment and while the Glazer family remains at the helm, money will continue to be taken out of the club to pay off ~£500m of debt and associated interest, as well as to pay the Glazers themselves in bonuses and dividends. Other than that...

So how can it be solved? How can Manchester United be restored to European football’s top table, or at least to the Premier League’s top half? Here are our sports writers’ succinct solutions:

How to save Manchester United in 100 words or less

Early team news

18:07 , Michael Jones

No official confirmation has come out but the word is spreading that Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire will both start on the bench for Manchester United this evening.

Anthony Martial is set to start after a brilliant pre-season under boss Erik ten Hag with Raphael Varane set to partner Lisandro Martinez in defence.

Salah versus Man Utd

18:03 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah is one goal away from becoming the first Liverpool player in history to reach double figures against Manchester United.

Salah has eight goals in his last four appearances against the Red Devils.

Casemiro determined to succeed with ‘biggest team in the world’

17:57 , Michael Jones

Casemiro insists his move to Manchester United is not motivated by money and says he is determined to succeed at what he believes is “the biggest team in the world”.

The Brazilian, who has enjoyed a glittering career at Real Madrid, winning five Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles after joining in 2013, is set to be unveiled as Manchester United’s fourth summer signing for a fee of £60million.

United, who have suffered chastening losses to Brighton and Brentford at the start of the new season, have struggled to compete for trophies in recent seasons leading many to suggest Casemiro’s move was driven by money.

But the 30-year-old said during his farewell ceremony at Real Madrid on Monday that he is excited by the challenge at Old Trafford.

Casemiro determined to succeed with ‘biggest team in the world’

Man Utd arrive at Old Trafford

17:51 , Michael Jones

Just over a couple of hours to go until kick off at Old Trafford and the players have started to arrive. New signing, Casemiro is in attendance tonight and is taking in the atmosphere.

There was a decent showing of supporters awaiting the players’ arrival but the protests against the Glazers are still due to go ahead in an hour’s time.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo start?

17:44 , Michael Jones

Lots of things have been written about Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, about his desire to play Champions League, his influence in the dressing room and how his manager is pushing for a move away from Old Trafford.

Yet, he remains a Manchester United player and featured in every minute of the game against Brentford after coming on as a substitute in the Brighton fixture.

He has attempted seven shots so far this season which is the most of any player yet to score in the Premier League this campaign and rumours are circulating that he may have been benched once more this evening.

We’ll have to wait for the official team news to find out.

Klopp breaks down Ten Hag’s style of play

17:39 , Michael Jones

During his pre-match press commitments, Jurgen Klopp was asked whether it was clear what style of football Erik ten Hag is trying to implement at Manchester United and he said:

“You don’t need my saying to that. It’s obvious what he wants to do, he wants to build up from the back. We played them in the pre-season obviously. There, you could see and feel the high-press idea and these kind of things.

“We were, for sure, not ready for that game in the pre-season, not sure if the players arrived only three days before the game but that’s how it is. We made some mistakes but they used them really well.

“The individual quality of United up front is ridiculous. [I] heard [Anthony] Martial can play probably, now trained again and can play. He played against us obviously a really good game, so another boy with technique and speed. Football quality in midfield, whoever lines up he will have Eriksen, Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Fred and McTominay.

“There’s real quality there and then it’s just about how we deal with that. But again, these one, two games they played in the league, I saw them both and now we have to try to figure out if he will change and what he will change.

“We go from there. If we have no idea then we just have to learn it in the game.”

‘He should concentrate on being a manager’: Gabby Agbonlahor hits back at Jurgen Klopp

17:32 , Michael Jones

Gabby Agbonlahor has hit back at Jurgen Klopp in their bizarre war of words, stating that the Liverpool boss should “concentrate on being a manager” rather than critiquing his punditry.

Following Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend, Agbonlahor had heavily criticised Erik ten Hag’s side in his role as a pundit on talkSPORT, saying they lacked a strong mentality as they trailed by four goals at half-time and failed to hit back in the second 45 minutes.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, ahead of their game against Man Utd on Monday, Klopp called out Agbonlahor for his comments, in particular questioning the ex-Aston Villa striker’s own mentality in his playing days - citing a 6-0 defeat the Villans suffered to the Reds back in 2016 during Klopp’s first year in charge at Anfield.

‘He should concentrate on being a manager’: Gabby Agbonlahor hits back at Klopp

Reds chasing another club record

17:26 , Michael Jones

Liverpool could go five games unbeaten in the league at Old Trafford for the first time since 1927 and equal the club record if they avoid defeat tonight.

They have scored in 29 of the last 30 away league games with the exception being at Leicester City last December in a 1-0 defeat.

Slow starters

17:21 , Michael Jones

All six goals conceded by Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United this season have come in the first half with the Red Devils conceding none after the break.

If they can start well against Liverpool they may be able to get something out of the game this evening.

‘I would watch it, I will watch it'

17:17 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp was asked whether it was a bad time to come up against Manchester United who are looking to bounceback from two defeats to kick start their season and he replied: “Yeah, of course. I would prefer to play them after they won 5-0, definitely. That’s how it is. But it’s not dreamland, so we have to take it like it is.”

Klopp went on to explain that tonight’s match is one of the biggest in the Premier League and regardless of previous results from either team it will be quite the spectacle.

He added: “We drew two games, so is it better to play us in a situation like this, or is it worse? I don’t know.

It’s just the situation and in the end, there’s a start in the game but then 89 minutes are still to go, so you have to deal with all the situations in the game and in this moment obviously nobody knows exactly what will happen around the game, we don’t know.

“I think the whole world will watch it, it’s Monday night anyway, everybody can watch it, and you will see how these two heavyweights deal with the situation. I would watch it, I will watch it.”

Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford

17:11 , Michael Jones

He’ll play no part in tonight’s match but midfielder Casemiro has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of his transfer from Real Madrid:

Liverpool landmarks

17:07 , Michael Jones

The Reds are four goals short of recording 800 in all competitions under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The team could also become the first in the club’s history to win on three successive league visits to Old Trafford if they defeat Manchester United tonight.

Manchester City’s title rivals can take some encouragement from Newcastle draw but not much

17:00 , Michael Jones

At the sound of the final whistle at St James’ Park, you wondered what the pretenders to Manchester City’s throne were thinking.

At Liverpool mainly, as that is where the only credible challenge is expected to come from, but also at Tottenham Hotspur, who are level on points with the champions after three games, and at Arsenal, who will find themselves sitting top of the pile if they take a premature look at the table. You wondered what the reaction might be at Chelsea too, despite them still reeling from defeat at Elland Road.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are only three points behind City, after all. Liverpool will move to within two if they beat Manchester United this evening. Yes, it probably is far too early to be discussing any of this. No gap is going to be insurmountable at this early stage. But after setting a breathless title-winning standard in four of the past five years, where anything less than a win may as well be a defeat, City dropped points.

Manchester City’s rivals can take encouragement from Newcastle draw but not much

Is the current Man Utd team the worst of all time?

16:55 , Michael Jones

A new survey by YouGov for Betfair has revealed that 60% of Manchester United fans believe this current team is the worst of all time

Furthermore 69% of supporters agree that the Glazer family should sell the club and around 78% of United fans think the club need to make more signings before the summer transfer window closes next week.

Almost as depressing for supporters of the club is the fact that 55% of people who answered the survey believe Liverpool (19) will overtake Man United’s top-flight title record (20) in the next five years.

The biggest game in the Premier League

16:49 , Michael Jones

Fabinho claims that Manchester United versus Liverpool is the ‘biggest game in the Premier League’ and says he and his team-mates are looking forward to making the trip to Old Trafford.

“We know this is the biggest game here in the Premier League and it’s always good to play these games because the fans always want to win so it’s good for the morale as well,” the midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com.

“We need to win. We will go to Old Trafford with the mentality to win the game so we have some days to work before this game and we will work, and hopefully be in the best shape to play against Man United.

“This is a good opportunity for us as well to win three games in a row at Old Trafford. The last game was really good for us with the 5-0 win, for Mo [Salah] especially, so hopefully this last game will bring good memories for the team [to help us] play another good game at Old Trafford and win.”

Liverpool unbeaten in 2022

16:40 , Michael Jones

Despite their shaky start to the 2022/23 campaign following draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool remain unbeaten in all 21 of their Premier League fixtures so far in 2022.

They have won 16 and drawn five in that run.

Manchester United and the Glazers’s debt explained

16:34 , Michael Jones

The Glazer family’s acquisition of Manchester United remains controversial to this day.

Their £790m takeover in the summer of 2005 came by way of a leveraged buyout: when a significant amount of borrowed money is used to fund the acquisition of a company, with the debt secured against that company itself.

In the case of this leveraged buyout, it was not just any company but one of the most famous and successful clubs in English and world football.

Manchester United and the Glazers’s debt explained

History repeating?

16:25 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are the only team to have previously lost their opening two fixtures of the season before going on to win the Premier League title, doing so in 1992/93.

It was their first league title won in 26 years - and the first under manager Sir Alex Ferguson - so can history repeat itself this year?

Erik ten Hag’s side have lost their opening fixtures versus Brighton and Brentford but will a surprise victory over Liverpool spur them into a run of good form?

Ellen White announces retirement

16:18 , Michael Jones

Ellen White has announced her retirement from professional football at the age of 33 less than a month after she helped the Lionesses lift the European Championship trophy for the first time.

Klopp on Darwin Nunez’s red card

16:14 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s new signing, Darwin Nunez, faces a spell on the sidelines after getting sent off for headbutting Joachim Andersen in the match against Crystal Palace and Jurgen Klopp was asked about how he handled the situation.

“Of course we spoke to Darwin and the reaction is like the reaction is in these situations. He was very disappointed with himself, obviously, that it happened. We spoke to him.” said the Liverpool boss,

“The things the centre-half [Andersen] did, he’s not the only player in the world who is doing these kind of things. Look, it’s a bit like that, if somebody makes such a mistake and you tell them, ‘[You] should not do it.’ ‘Yeah, I know.’ It’s about emotions, it’s about all these kind of things.

“We never had a situation like this before here as I know, pretty sure. That’s why I’m not an expert in these talks because I didn’t need to have it that often. But it was that obvious that he knew anyway. He apologised, which is absolutely fine.

“We told him that it’s not necessary to [be] walking through the building head down, miserable, stuff like this, because it happened. That’s it.

“We are human beings and maybe made mistakes in our lives and will make mistakes in our life and then you have to carry on. If you don’t do it again then it’s all fine. It happened once and it’s OK.”

A slow start for Liverpool

16:06 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have failed to win either of their opening two matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 2012.

If they draw with Manchester United tonight they will have drawn their opening three league games of a season for the first time in their history.

‘The annihilation of Manchester United:’ Gary Neville leads criticism of dismal defeat to Brentford

16:01 , Michael Jones

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville led the criticism as his old team suffered a first-half “annihilation” against Brentford.

Erik ten Hag’s side trailed 4-0 at the break following goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo, and Neville, working as co-commentator for Sky Sports, was all but lost for words.

Speaking after the fourth goal, he said: “What a first half of football we’re seeing here, the annihilation of Manchester United.”

Gary Neville leads criticism of Manchester United’s dismal defeat at Brentford

Iconic goals from Man Utd vs Liverpool matches

15:54 , Michael Jones

Just to whet your appetite for tonight’s game between Manchester United and Liverpool here’s a look at some of the best goals scored in this fixture across the Premier League seasons:

Casemiro speaks about joining Man Utd

15:48 , Michael Jones

30-year-old Casemiro held an emotional press conference on Monday morning to announce his departure from Real Madrid ahead of his expected move to Manchester United.

“When me and my wife arrived here no one knew us,” he said. “It was a new country and here we built our life and our family.

“I remember when I first received the Real Madrid call, I was so excited. When I left Brazil I knew I would have played at Castilla, I was very excited because I knew I would have learnt the values of this club.

“I won a lot of titles but the biggest title is when I came here to train every day. I want to thanks everyone, my mother, my wife, this club, all the players and team-mates.”

The Brazilian name-checked Luka Modric and Toni Kroos before moving onto United adding: “I can’t forget them [Modric and Kroos]. We won a lot together. I’m sure one day I’ll come back. I want to give back all the love Real Madrid gave me.

“I am excited to develop at a big club like Manchester United. [Real Madrid] President, thank you a lot. This club will have a great future with you. Hala Madrid!”

Casemiro won three La Liga titles, three Club World Cups and five Champions Leagues in Madrid, the most recent of which came against Jurgen Klopp’s men in May.

Klopp on facing Man Utd

15:41 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has warned his players not to get carried away with previous successes against Manchester United who always remain motivated for this fixture despite their recent struggles.

“When we had the two results last year, I knew already in that moment it would not help for next year, that’s always like this.” said Klopp, “I couldn’t be less interested in the results from last year – they were different games, different situations.

“It just helps United, probably, a little bit to be even more motivated, if that’s possible, in the situation we are in. No, this is a completely different game obviously in a different situation but that’s it.”

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:34 , Michael Jones

Manchester United could lose their opening three matches of a top-flight season for just the fourth time, and first since 1986. The Red Devils are trying to avoid losing five league games in a row for the first time in 50 years.

Casemiro to leave Real Madrid for ‘new challenge’ at Man Utd

15:29 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, confirmed that Casemiro wanted to leave the club to join Manchester United.

The 30-year-old is set to sign a four-year deal at Old Trafford as new boss Erik ten Hag finally secures the defensive midfield reinforcement he has been desperate for all summer.

United have agreed a fee in the region of €60m with Real Madrid, plus an additional €10m in add-ons.

Ten Hag said he “cannot tell anything” when asked about the Brazil international in United’s press conference on Friday, but Ancelotti was more forthcoming when speaking to the media in Spain:

Casemiro set to leave Real Madrid for ‘new challenge’ at Man Utd

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:21 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool with six draws and five defeats during that run.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could win four consecutive league meetings for the first time since 2002 and they are also looking to win three straight away league matches at Old Trafford for the very first time.

Will Maguire start?

15:15 , Michael Jones

Rumours abound about Manchester United’s captain Harry Maguire, who has faced waves of criticism - of which only some is constructive - during the last couple of years with many fans considering him to be the face of the Red Devils’ decline on the pitch.

Even today, Maguire’s name is trending on Twitter five hours or so before kick off due to whispers that Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been seen training as a centre-back partnership ahead of tonight’s fixture with Liverpool.

Fans have been calling for Maguire to be dropped for a while but will Erik ten Hag leave his captain on the bench against one of United’s biggest rivals?

Early team news for Manchester United

15:02 , Michael Jones

Anthony Martial has returned to training for the Red Devils after missing their opening two games of the season due to a hamstring injury and could provide a much needed boost to Man Utd’s attacking capabilities.

But, Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri are definitely out of Monday’s match.

“Victor has not returned to the training pitch but the good news is that Anthony Martial is back in training with the team,” said Erik ten Hag on Friday.

United also announced an agreement to sign midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid but he will not be eligible to face Liverpool tonight.

Firmino could return for Liverpool

14:57 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are set to bring Roberto Firmino back into the squad for tonight’s game amid growing concern over the number of injuries they have to their first team.

Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are all absent through various knocks illnesses leaving Jurgen Klopp to rely on youngsters like Harvey Elliott and experienced heads like James Milner.

Klopp also announced that Naby Keita is fit again anf ready to go saying: “Bobby [Firmino] trained completely normal, is ready. Naby was ill for a week, last game on the bench, is fully in training, looks really good. All fine.”

Manchester United bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years

14:48 , Michael Jones

Manchester United ended a Saturday at the bottom of the Premier League for the first time since August 1992 when they lost to Brentford over a week ago.

This is the first season since the inaugural Premier League campaign in which a United team has lost their opening two fixtures.

On that occasion, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side lost 2-1 at Sheffield United on the opening day – with Brian Deane scoring the competition’s first-ever goal – and followed that up with a 3-0 home defeat to Everton.

Manchester United bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years

Ten Hag facing unwanted United record

14:43 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, is hoping to avoid becoming just the second United manager to lose each of his first three games in charge of the club in all competitions, after John Chapman in 1921.

It’s an unwanted milestone to hit but the Dutchman will be seeking to avoid it when his team face Liverpool this evening. The Red Devils have lost both of their opening fixtures and Ten Hag will be opening up to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher before tonight’s match kicks off.

He’ll be speaking to the former players and current Sky Sports pundits about how he’s finding life in the Premier League and how he sees the campaign unfolding this year.

United cancel pre-match meeting

14:38 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have cancelled a planned pre-match meeting at The Lowry Hotel in Salford on Monday afternoon at short notice due to security fears.

United are scheduled to kick off against Liverpool at 8pm on Monday night against the nervous backdrop of another huge supporter-led protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

Erik ten Hag and his players were scheduled to rendezvous at the Lowry, but United are understood to have scrapped the plans at around 1pm, with a small amount of fans already outside the hotel in preparation to protest.

A source said United security staff are expecting the protest to be ‘a big one’.

The United manager and his squad could instead meet at Old Trafford, as they did before the 2pm kick-off against Brighton on the opening weekend of the season.

A behind-closed-doors game against Liverpool in May 2021 had to be postponed after fans broke into Old Trafford during a protest against the Glazers whilst others situated themselves outside the hotel the players were staying at—the Lowry—forming a barricade between team buses and chanting “we decide when you will play”.

Manchester United Supporters Trust issue statement about the Glazers

14:33 , Michael Jones

Whilst The 1958 fan group is calling for protests against the Glazers, the official Manchester United Supporters Trust has separately branded the American family’s ownership as a “fish that rots from the head”.

A large number of supporters have been unhappy with the Glazers they bought United in 2005 via a leveraged buyout that loaded a huge debt onto the club which beforehand had been run relatively debt free. 17 years later and United’s debt stands at roughly £500m. The Glazers also take out bi-annual dividends effectively paying themselves with the clubs funds in what is another contentious issue for the fan groups.

The defeat to Brentford moved the Manchester United Supporters Trust to release a statement that was particularly strong given it is in negotiations with the club regarding a fan-share policy that is expected to be passed following a ballot last week.

The statement reads: “As we’ve always said, a fish rots from the head. And the ultimate responsibility for the terrible state of our football club must lie with its owners, the Glazer family. It is now for them and their management team to explain to United fans just why we are in this state, and what they are going to do about it. We’ve had some difficult times in the last decade, but this really does feel like rock bottom.

“We’re being asked a lot about protests at upcoming games (including Liverpool) and as we have always said we will publicise any credible, lawful and peaceful protest so that our members have the information and can make their own decision as to whether they wish to take part.

“We will announce the ballot result in the coming days and expand the consultation to ensure no fan is excluded from giving their view.”

Liverpool deserve points if Manchester United fans force postponement says Klopp

14:25 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the three points if Manchester United fans’ protests cause Monday’s match at Old Trafford to be abandoned or postponed.

The 1958, a United supporters’ group, are organising a protest against the Glazer family, saying they want “to show the world our deep discontent with this vile ownership.”

Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford in May 2021, a match which was due to be played behind closed doors during lockdown, was called off because fans broke into the ground during a demonstration against the Glazers.

Klopp’s side won the rearranged fixture 4-2 but the Liverpool manager feels if there is a repeat tonight, his side should simply be given the points for the win.

“Plans for the game not happening? Yes, going home on the bus,” he said. “I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen I think we get the points.”

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool deserve points if Glazer protest forces postponement

Planned protests ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool

14:18 , Michael Jones

The 1958, an underground Manchester United fan group are staging a protest against the Glazer family before Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford on Monday night.

The protest is expected to be a march to the stadium that will aim to arrive at the trinity statue opposite the club’s megastore for 7.30pm - half an hour before kick-off.

A statement on The 1958’s website said: “For Liverpool, we will plant The 1958 flag at the trinity for those wanting to make a stand from 7.30pm. In support of match-going and non match-going fans who have made the journey to show their discontent against this failing ownership.

“We urge anyone to please contact us for any future ideas or plans concerning match day actions so we can help to validate the feasibility and provide help, support and advice. We are all on the same side and it’s crucial the momentum and pressure is maintained above all else. This is a war not a battle, dig yourselves in and be prepared for the long haul.”

Manchester United vs Liverpool

14:12 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford amid planned protests and demonstrations against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

Erik ten Hag’s tenure as United boss has gotten off to a terrible start following consecutive defeats to Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0) in the league and now he’s tasked with facing Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds have been one of the Premier League’s leading teams over the last few years but Klopp’s men have also fumbled their opening to this year’s campaign. Not once in either of their two matches have they been in front, twice coming from behind to draw with Fulham (2-2) before Luis Diaz rescued a point with a blistering strike verus Crystal Palace (1-1).

Man Utd supporters are angry at the Glazers and a protest has been organised for today ahead of tonight’s game. From 7pm, fans will march from The Tollgate to The Trinity to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the owners and demand that the Americans sell the club.