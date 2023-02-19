Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE score: Premier League updates after Marcus Rashford goal
Manchester United will look to continue their seven-match unbeaten run when they face off against Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon.
Erik ten Hag’s side last tasted defeat against Arsenal in January and have not lost since in all competitions and most recently drew 2-2 against Barcelona in their Europa League play-off first leg.
Leicester have also enjoyed an encouraging recent spell, sparked by Brendan Rodgers’ side winning 4-2 against Aston Villa.
The Foxes then thumped fifth-placed Tottenham 4-1 last Saturday and will be hopeful of springing an upset in Manchester.
Follow all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
24’ - GOAL! Rashford lashes home Fernandes’ through ball (MUN 1-0 LEI)
18’ - SAVE! De Gea somehow claws Iheanacho’s header out of the bottom corner (MUN 0-0 LEI)
9’ - SAVE! De Gea brilliantly stops Barnes one on one (MUN 0-0 LEI)
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Weghorst
Leicester XI: Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Tete, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho
Manchester United FC 1 - 0 Leicester City FC
14:44 , admin
Rashford takes a blow as he inadvertently getst in the way of Fred's strike from 30 yards.
14:41 , admin
Barnes and Maddison combine in the United box down the left flank, but the cross from the latter sails over Iheanacho at the back post to allow United to clear.
14:39 , admin
CHANCE! Dalot should put United 2-0 in front! Fernandes clips a perfect ball across the face of goal and Dalot only needs to touch it past Ward, but he fails to make enough contact with his effort that skims off his boot and travels wide.
14:39 , admin
Iheanacho turns away from Weghorst and Martinez and breaks to the edge of the box. He shapes to shoot, but loses out to a covering challenge from Martinez.
14:37 , admin
Leicester continue to work the ball well in possession and are just lacking the killer touch in the final third.
14:37 , admin
Leicester have paid the price for not taking their chances, but they did concede first against Aston Villa and Tottenham before going on to win both games.
14:37 , admin
Despite the scoreline, the Foxes have created a host of chances and been on top for long spells.
But for two stunning De Gea saves from Barnes and Iheanacho, it could be a different story.
Join us live ➡️ https://t.co/MW8bw9Lwcy pic.twitter.com/9rlVsQNUZD
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
14:35 , admin
Garnacho latches on to a loose ball following Fernandes' free-kick, but he launches his strike over the bar.
14:33 , admin
WIDE! Maddison collects a cross from Tete from the left flank and steers the ball back to Dewsbury-Hall. He shoots first-time on his left foot and places his effort narrowly wide of the target.
14:30 , admin
*Pretends to be shocked*#MUFC || #MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/2Qh2j7pdrr
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
14:29 , admin
Rashford has scored 23 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this season, his most in a single season in his career.
14:27 , admin
That @B_Fernandes8 pass was a joke 🤌
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
14:26 , admin
Assist Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
14:26 , admin
Castagne surges past Garnacho down the right flank and looks to beat Shaw, but the defender halts his run to win a goal-kick.
14:26 , admin
THAT MAN AGAIN!!!!!!!!#MUFC || #MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/5Kdbb5i0ER
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
14:26 , admin
Goal. Rashford opens the scoring.#MUNLEI
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
14:25 , admin
Dalot makes a vital interception at the back to prevent Maddison from releasing Barnes in space. The Portuguese had to make that challenge.
14:24 , admin
Leicester are all over United and not giving them any breathing space at the back. The Foxes need to make this pressure count.
14:23 , admin
WHAT A SAVE! De Gea denies Iheanacho with a brilliant stop. Castagne is afforded space and time down the right flank to deliver a cross into the box. Iheanacho directs a header low towards the bottom-left corner, but De Gea somehow gets a hand to it to push the ball away.
14:22 , admin
And again...
Unbelievable reflexes from our no.1! 👐#MUFC || #MUNLEI https://t.co/cOUgqhBNB2
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
14:22 , admin
A really bright City start 💡#MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/fRTAqDil1q
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
14:20 , admin
CLOSE! Tete surges down the right flank and he cuts back on to his left foot to hammer a strike towards goal. It zips away from Barnes at the back post and agonisingly wide of the target.
14:17 , admin
Souttar rises highest from the resulting corner, but cannot make clean contact with his header and Dewsbury-Hall is then penalised for handball.
14:17 , admin
Fred has to get back to make a vital clearance behind to steer Tete's cross away from Maddison lurking the back post.
14:15 , admin
Leicester have responded to the early pressure from Manchester United and are causing the home side plenty of problems at the back.
14:12 , admin
CHANCE! Maddison wins the and releases Iheanacho through on goal. The forward takes a poor first touch that takes him away from goal and he scuffs his strike, which is deflected just past the post by Lindelof.
14:12 , admin
BLOCK! Fernandes steers a low ball into the feet of Rashford in the box, but the striker sees his first-time strike charged down by Faes.
14:11 , admin
OVER! Kristiansen lifts the resulting corner into the box from the left flank that allows Souttar to rise and plant his header narrowly over the top.
14:10 , admin
Soutts heads just over! 😲#MUNLEI
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
14:10 , admin
SAVE! Fred loses possession and allows Barnes to surge forward. He plays a sublime one-two with Iheanacho to burst through on goal, but De Gea spreads himself to deny the winger with a fine stop.
14:09 , admin
Peak #DaveSaves! 🤯
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
14:07 , admin
Rashford is played into the inside-right channel and goes for a blast at goal that Souttar has to deflect behind for a corner.
14:06 , admin
Souttar and Castagne are well placed for the visitors in the box to win vital clearing header from deliveries from Shaw and Dalot.
14:05 , admin
United find their rhythm immediately and put the Foxes under pressure at the back as Fernandes wins a corner.
14:04 , admin
A familiar look to the Foxes' formation 👌#MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/peAlihtrkR
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
14:02 , admin
We're under way at Old Trafford.
14:01 , admin
▶️ Off we go at Old Trafford! #MUFC || #MUNLEI
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
14:01 , admin
We take the knee ahead of kick-off to reinforce the message that there is #NoRoomForRacism.
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
14:01 , admin
Old Trafford, let's 𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢!!! 💥#MUNLEI
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
13:59 , admin
Manchester United won the reverse fixture 1-0 against Leicester, ending a run of four Premier League games without a win against the Foxes (D2 L2).
13:58 , admin
Leicester are unchanged from their win over Tottenham last time out. Iheanacho continues to lead the line supported by Tete, Maddison and Barnes. Mendy and Dewsbury-Hall start in the middle of the park. Tielemans and Soumare return to the bench.
13:56 , admin
United have made five changes to their side that drew with Barcelona during the week. Casemiro is suspended and misses out as Sabitzer slots into the team to replace him. Dalot, Lindelof and Martinez return in the back four as Varane, Wan Bissaka and Malacia make way. Garnacho gets the nod to start ahead of Sancho in the final third.
13:54 , admin
Score predictions for #MUNLEI, Foxes?
📻 https://t.co/8Q8UdYXGbR pic.twitter.com/Lche5R4HJS
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
13:52 , admin
Relaxed but ready.
💫 @Sanchooo10 #MUFC || #MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/IC4WhEy2eX
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
13:51 , admin
LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Daniel Amartey, Patson Daka, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Daniel Iversen, Boubakary Soumare.
13:47 , admin
LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Harry Souttar, Wout Faes, Victor Kristansen; Nampalys Mendy, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Mateus Tete, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho.
13:44 , admin
💬 Erik explains why @HarryMaguire93 is absent from today's squad.#MUFC || #MUNLEI
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
13:44 , admin
💭#MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/cnMSu66g8y
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
13:43 , admin
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Tom Heaton, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellestri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo.
13:41 , admin
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Fred, Marcel Sabitzer; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Wout Weghorst.
13:39 , admin
Leicester have found their form at the right time in front of goal. The Foxes have scored eight goals in their last two matches to record victories over Aston Villa on the road and Tottenham at home last week. Brendan Rodgers' men cannot afford to rest on their laurels in the battle to remain in the top flight. They're only three points ahead of West Ham in 18th place, who dropped into the bottom three after Bournemouth and Everton notched wins on Saturday. The Foxes need to keep on firing in the final third.
13:38 , admin
Less than half an hour until kick-off in #MUNLEI – how is everyone feeling? 🤔#MUFC || #UnitedForTheFans pic.twitter.com/agpDlbEboM
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
13:36 , admin
Wardy 👋#MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/Tj2wiCWQIP
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
13:32 , admin
United are in good form in the Premier League ahead of the contest, suffering only one defeat in their last 10 matches. They faced two difficult matches against Leeds last week, drawing the first on home soil courtesy of a two-goal comeback before firing two late goals to defeat the Whites on the road. Erik ten Hag's men can move within three points of second-place Manchester City with a win today. United were held to a 2-2 draw against Barcelona during the week in the first leg of their Europa League clash at Camp Nou, so Ten Hag will be an eyeing a defensive improvement against the Foxes.
13:30 , admin
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford.
13:30 , admin
You ok, @GNev2? 😅#MUFC || #MUNLEI
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
13:30 , admin
🔵 🇧🇷 #MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/xaujJImKEy
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
13:30 , admin
Three former Foxes are talking through all the pre-match points on Matchday Live 📺#MUNLEI
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
13:30 , admin
🏟️ The Theatre of Dreams.#PL matchday 24/38.#MUFC || #MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/VMJWPYwCps
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
13:30 , admin
📋 Presenting today's United line-up! 🔴#MUFC || #MUNLEI
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2023
13:00 , admin
13:30 , admin
Your XI at Old Trafford. Come on Lestah! 🔵🔵#MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/lSjRkzTOX8
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
13:30 , admin
😃 🦊#MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/byA6O08F7b
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023
13:30 , admin
In the neighbourhood 🏟️#MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/27opjY8Jq0
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 19, 2023