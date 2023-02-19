Man Utd vs Leicester live stream: How to watch the Premier League fixture online

Manchester United will look to continue their seven-match unbeaten run when they face off against Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side last tasted defeat against Arsenal in January and have not lost since in all competitions and most recently drew 2-2 against Barcelona in their Europa League play-off first leg.

Leicester have also enjoyed an encouraging recent spell, sparked by Brendan Rodgers’ side winning 4-2 against Aston Villa.

The Foxes then thumped fifth-placed Tottenham 4-1 last Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s clash.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, 19 February at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts on Main Event from 2pm and on the Premier League channel from 1pm.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek remain long-term absentees for United, while Anthony Martial and Antony look set to miss the weekend’s game. Scott McTominay is said to be back in training and so has an outside chance of featuring. Casemiro is serving the final game of his three-match ban and is suspended also.

James Justin is a long-term injury with an Achilles injury while Ryan Bertrand remains short of match fitness. Jonny Evans and Boubakary Soumaré could be back in contention and Youri Tielemans should be available for selection again after missing last weekend’s victory against Spurs with a calf problem. James Maddison is reported to have undergone scans in the week to address an issue but there is no indication the English midfielder will be unavailable for the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.

Story continues

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Odds

Manchester United: 4/7

Draw: 16/5

Leicester: 15/4

Prediction

It will be a quick turnaround for Ten Hag’s side after their Europa League fixture against Barcelona but they will still come into this game as heavy favourites. Leicester have improved in recent weeks but against this in-form United squad, it may well not prove enough. Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City