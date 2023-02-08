Man Utd vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Marcel Sabitzer starts

Manchester United host Leeds in the first of consecutive Premier League clashes between the old rivals tonight before travelling to Elland Road on Sunday. These two fixtures could have big ramifications for both teams with Erik ten Hag’s men hoping to get into the title race and Leeds trying to avoid relegation after sacking manager Jesse Marsch.

Man Utd can draw level on points with Manchester City tonight. They are three points behind the current champions and will join them on 45 – five points behind league leaders Arsenal – if they defeat their rivals at Old Trafford. Leeds, meanwhile, are 17th and out of the drop zone on goal difference only. They have not won a league game since November and their last outing ended in a slim 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest following Brennan Johnson’s early strike.

That run of poor form resulted in Jesse Marsch being dismissed and a backroom trio of Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will coach the team until a replacement is found, including both games against Man Utd. The Red Devils have been dealt a blow themselves as will have to play both games without midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian was sent off in United’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday and is now suspended for the next three matches.

Follow all the action from Old Trafford as Man Utd take on Leeds in the Premier League:

Man Utd host Leeds in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

Why is Manchester United vs Leeds not on TV tonight?

This is the first of two consecutive encounters with Man Utd travelling to Elland Road on Sunday

Leeds play their first match since sacking manager Jesse Marsch on Monday

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro misses the match following red card against Crystal Palace

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk, Adams, McKennie, Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford

Manchester United have earned an unrivalled 16 points since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup.

The Reds are on a run of 13 consecutive home victories in all competition, their longest streak since 20 straight victories from December 2010 to September 2011 under Alex Ferguson.

Marcus Rashford is carrying the burden of Manchester United’s striker struggles

It is an imperfect 10 for Erik ten Hag. Tuesday marked the six-month anniversary of his first game as Manchester United manager and he has had only seen 10 goals from his specialist strikers. One was against Omonia Nicosia, two against Sheriff Tiraspol, three against Nottingham Forest. Only four were in the Premier League.

In a different era, when Sir Alex Ferguson invariably played two up front, his fearsome foursome of centre-forwards scored 76 times in 1998/99. Playing as a lone striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy got 44 on his own in 2002/03. Even last season, Cristiano Ronaldo mustered 24.

None of this is to suggest United should be nostalgic for their traumatic campaign last year: the evidence is clear they are better without the departed Ronaldo. But he only scored three times for Ten Hag before his United career ended abruptly. Thus far, Anthony Martial has six goals, new arrival Wout Weghorst one.

Man Utd vs Leeds team changes

Erik ten Hag makes three changes to the Manchester United team that lined-up against Crystal Palace last time out. Diogo Dalot returns at right-back in place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka whilst there is a first start for Marcel Sabitzer who joins Fred in midfield. Alejandro Garnacho also comes in for Antony.

There are just two changes to the Leeds team that lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in their last outing. Liam Cooper and Marc Roca drop out with Robin Koch and Weston McKennie replacing them.

Man Utd vs Leeds line-ups

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

🥁 Presenting your United XI to take on Leeds! 👊



➖ Sabi makes his first start

➖ @B_Fernandes8 takes the armband

#MUFC || #MUNLEE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2023

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk, Adams, McKennie, Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford

📋 Your Starting XI to face Man United... pic.twitter.com/I9bA5mFvaA — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 8, 2023

Leeds have conceded 11 goals in their two games away to the Red Devils since returning to the top flight, losing 6-2 in December 2020 and 5-1 in August 2021.

Will tonight be a more reserved affair or another goal fest?

Ten Hag on Man Utd’s impressive home form

Manchester United have now won 13 consecutive matches at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag and it’s a run the manager hopes to improve on this evening when his side take on Leeds in the Premier League.

“It was one of our aims this season, to get that back. It was a part of the process to restore Man Utd to the club we were once.” said Ten Hag when asked if the fear-factor had been brought back to Old Trafford.

“But, it’s a part of it. Home is good, but I think we have away also good results, but in away games, we can show even more personality, play more convincingly.

“So, that’s the next step we have to make to have the same team on the pitch with personality as we are at home. Obviously, I’m really happy with the process we’ve shown at home, it’s great to have that connection with Old Trafford, but also, I think we have to be aware that when we play away, we always have a lot of fans following us and we can do the same away because the pitches are the same size, it’s 11 v 11, nothing changes.

“So, in that fact, we can grow, we still have steps to make, and we are happy with that as well because it is a good challenge.”

Qatari bid for Man Utd should be ‘another wake-up call’ for Premier League

Reports of an imminent Qatari bid for Manchester United should be a “wake-up call” to the Premier League to strengthen its ownership rules, Amnesty International has warned.

The Daily Mail has reported that private investors from the Gulf state which hosted last year’s World Cup are keen to buy United, with an apparent £6bn price-tag not putting them off.

Human rights group Amnesty says any purchase would be a continuation of Qatar’s attempts to sportswash its image, citing limited reforms on improving conditions for migrant workers and no signs at all that it will decriminalise same-sex relationships.

Qatari investors reportedly set to bid for Manchester United

Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The report described the investors as “a group of private, high-wealth individuals” from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup.

United declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy United last month after the club’s US owners, the Glazer family, said in November they had begun looking at options including new investment or a potential sale.

Erik ten Hag on Jesse Marsch’s sacking

During his media duties in the build-up to tonight’s clash Erik ten Hag was asked what he thought about Leeds sacking manager Jesse Marsch on Monday just two days before this encounterd.

The Man Utd boss replied: “It’s always sad if a manager is a colleague and gets sacked, in general I don’t believe in it that if you sack a manager, you get better results. Most of the time, it doesn’t work.Let managers do their work, finish their work and then make a good evaluation.

“Obviously, the pressure is high with the decision makers in football clubs, and they turn. But if you see the facts, you see the stats, most of the time it doesn’t work out well.

“When Jesse was at Leeds, it was clear how they play, their way of play, system, style. Now, it’s possible they change but it’s also possible they don’t change.

“We will find out on the pitch tomorrow and then we need good anticipation on that if they change, and if not, we know what to do.

“Bad anticipation for instance against Villa, the difference for them when [Unai] Emery came in is they had a week to prepare and now they [Leeds] don’t have so much time to prepare. We will see but we need god anticipation and to be proactive.”

Leeds’ only win in their last 17 Premier League games against Manchester United was 1-0 at Elland Road in September 2002, when Harry Kewell scored the winner.

The Yorkshire club are winless in 17 top-flight matches at Old Trafford since a 1-0 victory there on 28 February 1981, when Brian Flynn scored the only goal.

They’ve drawn six and lost 11 matches during that run.

Leeds chairman gives update on next manager hunt after Jesse Marsch’s sacking

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani says the club needs more time in their hunt for a new manager.

The Yorkshire club sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and Radrizzani has since been replying to messages posted to him on Twitter by Leeds fans asking whether they were closing in on a replacement.

The Italian had hinted on Tuesday night that an announcement by Leeds was imminent, saying: “We are on it. Hopefully white smoke by tonight or (tomorrow) morning.”

But when quizzed by fans again at lunchtime on Wednesday, Radrizzani replied: “Not yet… need more time. Let’s support the lads now. Keep you posted – Andrea Radrizzani.”

What football would look like without Financial Fair Play

In the frantic exchanges between Premier League executives after Monday, there has been a general consensus that Manchester City should be severely punished if alleged breaches are proven - but that still doesn’t mean there is consensus on the actual rules they are claimed to have broken.

The very concept of Financial Fair Play remains a fracture point in the game. Many still believe it is wholly unfair. Some at City have always argued this, and a dominant narrative in the debate has been that the idea should be abolished because it is entirely designed to preserve the old order and prevent new forces or “new money” rising.

“They’re pulling up the drawbridge” is a successfully persuasive line of argument. That isn’t actually the case, and was never the intention, especially since the concept was first conceived when City had Rolando Bianchi up front.

The wonder is whether those who argue this have ever actually considered the opposition, and what would happen if FFP was abolished and “the drawbridge” was dropped.

Man Utd vs Leeds prediction

Manchester United have won their last 13 matches at home and take on a Leeds side in poor form. Casemiro’s absence will be a big miss but Erik ten Hag’s men should have enough quality to overcome Leeds tonight.

Manchester United 2-0 Leeds.

Why is Manchester United vs Leeds not on TV?

The match was not scheduled to be on TV before it was postponed and therefore is unable to be shown now, even though it has been rescheduled.

Manchester United vs Leeds United was originally meant to be played on Saturday 17 September at 3pm but was then moved to Sunday 18 September due to the Old Trafford club’s involvement in the Europa League.

The match was then postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. All fixtures scheduled on the weekend of 10-11 September were postponed, with a further three also called off the following weekend due to policing issues - including Manchester United vs Leeds United. It is a category one fixture for the police, so it required additional policing that was unavailable due to the Queen’s funeral taking place that weekend.

A new date of Wednesday 8 February was eventually confirmed after both Manchester United and Leeds United advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup without requiring a replay. However, as the match was not selected by either Sky Sports or BT Sport on its initial date, it is unable to be shown on Wednesday.

Man Utd vs Leeds predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford

What is the early team news?

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is suspended for three matches following a red card against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Marcel Sabitzer made his United debut against the Eagles and could earn a first start in Casemiros’s absence.

Erik ten Hag ruled Antony, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial out of the clash, but Diogo Dalot featured in the matchday squad at the weekend and could be in line for a start. Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen remain long-term absentees.

As for Leeds, forward Rodrigo has been sidelined for six to eight weeks after an ankle injury he sustained last month.

Stuart Dallas is recovering from an ongoing thigh injury, but Robin Koch should be available to return after serving a one-match suspension during the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

When is Man Utd vs Leeds?

Manchester United face Leeds on Wednesday 8 February, with kick off at 8pm GMT.

The fixture won’t be shown live on TV in the UK, but you can follow The Independent’s live blog coverage for all the build-up and match action from 6pm.

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Manchester United host Leeds in a rearranged fixture.

Wednesday’s fixture was rearranged following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. A new date was eventually confirmed after both teams advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup without requiring a fourth-round replay.

This will be the first match Leeds play since sacking head coach Jesse Marsch on Monday and they’ll hope that a change in direction can help them move further away from the relegation zone. The Whites are just above the bottom three - via goal difference - but a win at Old Trafford tonight would shoot them a couple of places up the table.

Manchester United meanwhile will want to improve on their impressive home record. The Red Devils have won their last 13 home games under Erik ten Hag - across all competitions - and could draw level with Manchester City in second place if they collect all three points this evening.

Due to the fixture being moved from a previous 3pm kick off none of the UK broadcasters are showing the match but we’ll have all the updates, build-up and action on our live blog so stick with us.