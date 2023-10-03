Man Utd vs Galatasaray live: Score and updates from the Champions League group stage

Bruno Fernandes arrives at Old Trafford ahead of the Galatasaray clash - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

Team news – Antony among subs

Antony latest

Erik ten Hag says Antony will be considered for selection for Manchester United’s Champions League game against Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

The United manager said the Brazil international is available to play, although the fact he only returned to training on Saturday will count against him.

Antony is under investigation by police in both England and Brazil over allegations that he assaulted three former partners.

WATCH: Galatasaray fans occupy central Manchester

Galatasaray supporters out in force in Manchester, ahead of Champions League visit to Old Trafford today. Fans of Super Lig club need to bust out a Wilf Zaha chant next. 😏pic.twitter.com/9aoz9ukbLP — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 3, 2023

The return of Wilf

Galatasaray’s hopes of causing an upset this evening will rest in some part on the performance of Wilfred Zaha.

The former Crystal Palace man, who was once a prodigy at Old Trafford, returns to face the club he played just 167 minutes for in two and half years.

Zaha had this to say when asked whether this return to Manchester would elicit any sort of reaction.

“I’ll be honest, when you look at my face do you think I am bothered at all? No.

“Realistically I think I went through a phase [at United] where you either build from it or you die out from it.

“And me personally, I was never going to die out from it. It built my character. I was determined to not let my career die out because I went somewhere and it didn’t work out. I was just determined to reach where I wanted to reach and I am here today.”

Can United exit the doldrums?

Good evening and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

It may well be too soon to start talking about must-wins for Erik ten Hag but his side’s dismal run of form has only worsened the storm clouds hanging over Old Trafford of late.

One win in six has reinforced the pervading feeling of doom around the club and while the manager may continue to present a calm demeanour outwardly, there can be no doubt he must be feeling the pinch.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace felt like the lowest point of Ten Hag’s tenure so far as his side produced an abysmal performance, devoid of any imagination or indeed confidence.

The introduction of Harry Maguire as a striker in the closing minutes as well as that of the lesser-spotted Donny van de Beek, suggested the manager himself had run out of ideas.

Long story short, the ship must be turned around in the near future, with tonight’s match not just important in the bigger picture but also in terms of Champions League qualification.

Within the carnage of United’s recent run of form it is easy to forget that they already face a precarious situation in Europe.

The 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich was perhaps not the worst of results in isolation but certainly means three points here – against lesser competition, at home – is essential.

Perhaps the potential return of Antony – absent of late due to well-publicised personal issues – can act as a spark for this somewhat bedraggled outfit.

The Brazilian has not featured since the 3-1 loss to Arsenal in early September and now rejoins a side who have not scored in three matches.

The reality at Old Trafford right now is that every game feels like one with consequence and that is something over which only Ten Hag and his players have control.

Team news from 7pm.

