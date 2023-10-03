Boos ring out around Old Traffic as Man Utd slump to Galatasaray defeat: Latest reaction

Casemiro (centre) gives away a penalty and is sent off for a last-ditch challenge on Mertens - AFP/Darren Staples

09:58 PM BST

FULL TIME: Man Utd 2 Galatasaray 3

I can’t quite believe it. The boos ring out around Old Trafford and so they should. United have shot themselves in the foot though some appalling defensive lapses. Take nothing away from Galatasaray, though. They took their chances well and were the more committed team across the 90 minutes.

Six defeats in ten for United...where next?

09:55 PM BST

90+5 min: Man Utd 2 Galatasaray 3

Hojlund tries a backheel but is not on the same page as Garnacho. Moments later, Martial cuts in off the right and whips a shot towards Muslera’s goal but the keeper gets a strong hand to it to parry it away.

09:53 PM BST

90+3 min: Man Utd 2 Galatasaray 3

There simply is not enough urgency from United here. Galatasaray are winning the 50/50 balls and look to have more desire here. They are on the verge f what would be one of their finest-ever results so perhaps that makes sense.

09:51 PM BST

90+1 min: Man Utd 2 Galatasaray 3

Seven minutes of added time at Old Trafford but there’s barely a roar from the United faithful. Icardi very nearly puts the visitors two up but sees his stinging first-time shot fizz wide of Onana’s goal.

09:48 PM BST

87 min: Man Utd 2 Galatasaray 3

If anything Galatasaray have remained on top since scoring that goal. United look stunned here. Martial is about to come on as Ten Hag desperately searches for an equalising goal.

09:45 PM BST

85 min: Man Utd 2 Galatasaray 3

United have been their own worst enemy yet again here. Ten Hag sends Antony on to try and rescue this dire situation. No real reaction from the crowd as the Brazilian enters the fray.

09:40 PM BST

GOAL – Galatasaray (Icardi)

Do not scratch your eyes...

Awful defending again from United. A Galatasaray clearance dribbles between the ball-watching United centre-backs and finds Icardi. He keeps his cool to lift the ball over Onana and put Galatasaray ahead. Extraordinary stuff.

09:35 PM BST

PENALTY - Galatasaray

An utter shocker...

What are United doing!? Onana gets his pass all wrong and Icardi is free inside the box. Casemiro slides in for a last-ditch tackle but only gets man. A clear penalty and the Brazilian picks up a second yellow and is off!

Moments later ICARDI MISSES THE PENALTY!

Incredible drama at Old Trafford.

Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi misses from the penalty spot

09:35 PM BST

76 min: Man Utd 2 Galatasaray 2

For a second time in this match, Old Trafford has been rendered nearly silent. Galatasaray really fancy this now and United need to be the team to respond.

09:30 PM BST

GOAL – Galatasray (Akturkoglu)

Scenes...utter scenes.

No sooner are United ahead than they are level again. It’s a slick move down the right which cuts United open. Yilmaz finds Akturkoglu unmarked in the area and this time makes no mistake, sliding the ball past Onana.

Game on!

09:29 PM BST

70 min: Man Utd 2 Galatasaray 1

What a chance at the other end. Onana makes a hash of dealing with a cross into the six-yard box before the ball falls to Zaha. He feeds Akturkoglu, who is free in the box, but he can’t find the mark with a curling shot.

Massive let off for United.

09:25 PM BST

GOAL – Galatasaray (Hojlund)

Brilliant...

This lad is a serious player. Hojlund picks up the ball on the half-way line after sloppy work from Galatasaray. He has to carry the ball 50 yards at least but has far too much pace and power for the visitor’s back line. Muslera comes out to meet him before he produces a deft chip over the oncoming keeper.

Old Trafford goes wild.

09:24 PM BST

64 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Dries Mertens is coming on for Galatasaray as part of a raft of changes in response to this period of dominance from United.

Bardakci then goes down. The visitors are trying to slow this down amid the United onslaught.

09:22 PM BST

62 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Rashford attacks a cross from Dalot but Boey does enough to get his body in the way, preventing the United attacker from getting his head on it.

Moment’s later, Mount turns on a sixpence but then scuffs his left-footed shot.

09:19 PM BST

59 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Hojlund thinks he has his second after turning the defender inside out in the area after latching onto a ball from Mount before smashing it past Muslera. The assistant’s flag is up though.

09:17 PM BST

56 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

The United fans are frustrated and so are the players. Fernandes looks to play a neat through ball to Mount but Muslera is quickly off his line to deal with the danger.

The Stretford End is getting louder and louder..a mix of annoyance and nerves more than excitement you feel.

09:13 PM BST

53 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Oh dear. Oh dear.

If you need evidence that Rashford is lacking confidence, there it is. Eriksen plays a wonderful first-time ball to Rashord down the right and he’s clean through. He has to take the shot on himself but tries to square it to Fernandes, allowing the Galatasaray defenders to recover and clear.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a chance to score

09:10 PM BST

51 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

You feel as if United need to grab this game by the neck early here. Galatasaray have started well, with Zaha and Akturkoglu more involved in the early stages than they were in the first half.

At the other end, Fernandes sees his wild left-footed effort go sailing over the bar. He appears to be blaming someone else...no idea why.

09:08 PM BST

48 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Akturkoglu works space for a shot from the edge of the box before Lindelof gets a vital block in to save Onana making the save. Faty too easy there for Galatasaray to work the attacking position.

09:07 PM BST

46 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

A lovely piece of skill from Rashford in the left corner earns early cries of joy from the United fans. They’ll hope for a little more than that in this half though I imagine.

09:04 PM BST

Second half underway...

...it’s a big one for Erik ten Hag.

09:04 PM BST

Change for United

Eriksen is on to replace Hannibal...no indication yet if that’s tactical or the young midfielder has picked up an injury.

09:03 PM BST

It all started so well

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their first goal

08:49 PM BST

HALF TIME: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Probably just about a just scoreline. United have looked the more threatening but this has been a textbook away display from Galatasaray thus far. Robust defensively and dangerous on the break. All set up for an exciting second 45 minutes.

08:47 PM BST

45 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Three minutes added on at the end of the first half.

08:44 PM BST

43 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

The United fans are baying for blood after Dalot goes down after a challenge from Bardakci. Did he get the ball there? I’m not so sure and Dalot would have been clean through on goal had he stayed up. Justifiable anger perhaps.

08:42 PM BST

40 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Icardi picks the balls up – it feels like for the first time in the match – and feeds a ball wide to Ayhan. Good defending from Lindelof. Corner to the visitors.

08:39 PM BST

38 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Another yellow. This time for Dalot after a mis-timed challenge. Moments later, Rashford drives hard down the left and cuts the ball back into the danger area but it evades all United bodies. Amrabat’s meek shot fails to trouble Muslera.

08:37 PM BST

36 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

The game has steadied a touch after those two quick goals. United have had the better of this so far but Galatasaray will know they will be in this game with their threat on the counter.

08:35 PM BST

34 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Casemiro now picks up his own yellow card after a high foot in a challenge on Bardakci. Rash from the Brazilian.

08:33 PM BST

31 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Casemiro is in need of some treatment after a robust challenge from Lucas Torreira,. Arsenal fans will remember his ability to clatter an opponent from time to time. A yellow card is issued.

Casemiro of Manchester United receives treatment on an injury during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and Galatasaray A.S. at Old Trafford on October 03, 2023 in Manchester, England

08:30 PM BST

28 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

Brilliant from Hojlund, who holds it up superbly before switching the play. The ball finds its way to Amrabat on the byline who pulls it back to find Mount. His shot is well-directed but glances wide for a corner.

08:28 PM BST

26 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 1

The atmosphere has shifted at Old Trafford. The away end is in joyous song, while the home crowd try to take in that equaliser. Casemiro has a shot from outside the box which loops dangerously towards the goal but eventually slips wide.

08:23 PM BST

GOAL – Galatasaray (Zaha)

You can’t write it...

It’s a long ball down the middle towards Zaha, who gets in a one-on-one physical battle with Dalot as they watch the bouncing ball. Zaha gives himself the room to get away the shot, which takes a selection off Dalot taking it away from Onana.

Awful, awful defending.

08:22 PM BST

20 min: Man Utd 1 Galatasaray 0

Hojlund is behind again after a great ball from Mount. Muslera is out on a cavalry charge from his box, he needs to win the challenge and does just enough to avert disaster.

08:17 PM BST

GOAL – Manchester United (Hojlund)

Brilliant move!

Rashford, this time on the right, chases down a chipped ball and then smashes the ball across the six-yard box. Hojlund meets it perfectly with his head, giving Muslera no chance.

Exactly what United – and their fans – needed.

08:15 PM BST

14 min: Man Utd 0 Galatasaray 0

Hannibal has a great chance to pull the trigger after a deft pass from Casemiro but his first touch carries him wide, making a shot awkward.

08:14 PM BST

13 min: Man Utd 0 Galatasaray 0

The first audible jeers from the stands as United give the ball away twice in quick succession in the centre circle.

08:12 PM BST

11 min: Man Utd 0 Galatasaray 0

Hojlund looks to hold the ball up down the right flank after being fed by Hanniabl but Bardakci bodies him off the ball with ease. The young United striker needs to stronger in that kind of situation.

08:10 PM BST

8 min: Man Utd 0 Galatasaray 0

United commit the cardinal sin of allowing a counter attack directly off a corner. Hannibal has his attempted cross charged down and Akturkoglu leads a rapid break before his drive is smothered.

08:07 PM BST

6 min: Man Utd 0 Galatasaray 0

After that initially swift start from United, the visitors have regained a semblance of control. Slowing the game down much to the audible frustration of the home faithful.

08:05 PM BST

4 min: Man Utd 0 Galatasaray 0

United appear happy to take risks playing deep in their own penalty area and Varana plays the ball virtually along the byline back to Onana. The United goalkeeper clears but that was far from convincing.

08:03 PM BST

1 min: Man Utd 0 Galatasaray 0

Nice early touch from Hojlund, who turns the defender inside the centre circle and drives powerfully down the left. He cuts a smart ball back across the six-yard box where Fernandes is unmarked but can’t direct his effort home.

Big early chance for United.

Galatasaray's Sacha Boey in action with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund

08:01 PM BST

Kick-off

Galatasaray get us underway.

07:58 PM BST

No pushovers

A reminder that Galatasaray remain unbeaten in their first 14 games in all competitions this season. That includes a 2-2 draw in their Champions League opener against Copenhagen.

07:57 PM BST

Crackling atmosphere...

...nerves, excitement, raging away support. The players are on their way out at Old Trafford.

07:50 PM BST

Antony returns

He’s back...but will he get on? After all the chaos swirling round Antony in recent weeks it will be fascinating to hear the response from the United crowd should he get on.

Antony of Manchester United looks on as he warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and Galatasaray A.S at Old Trafford on October 03, 2023 in Manchester, England

07:47 PM BST

Straight to the point

Paul Scholes speaking on TNT Sports about Mauro Icardi: “He’s not a great footballer.”

You can not say old Scholesy is not among the bluntest of our current pundits.

07:43 PM BST

The nub of the issue

United need to stop conceding if they want to find any sort of consistency. They have already conceded 11 league goals this season – so that does not include the four they shipped in Munich – with only eight sides allowing more.

They are...Everton, Luton, Woles, Brighton, Burnley, Bournemouth, Sheffield United. That is hardly the company United fans would have expected them to be keeping at this point in the season.

07:37 PM BST

Defensive shortages

Ten Hag is depleted at the back right now, particularly down the left side with both Luke Shaw and Sergio Reguillon out injured. This all means Sofyan Amrabat starts again at left back, alongside Lindelof, Varane and Dalot.

Amrabat’s positional versatility will have been one of things that attracted United to him in the summer but this feels far from ideal.

07:31 PM BST

United need a kickstart

Read James Ducker’s breakdown of how Erik ten Hag can get this United season rolling in the right direction.

07:28 PM BST

Zaha booed

Any chance that the United fans might have warmed to Wilfried Zaha since his move to Turkey has provided folly.

He’s being roundly booed by a half-full Old Trafford as the visitors emerge for their warm-up.

07:17 PM BST

You may or may not have heard...

...that the PGMOL and Premier League has released the VAR audio that led to Luis Diaz’s goal for Liverpool against Spurs on Saturday being incorrectly disallowed.

Follow the latest on that breaking story HERE.

07:11 PM BST

Disclaimer...

Slightly harsh from me on Icardi there. He has got 12 goals in ten in all competitions this season. That was still a howler though whichever way you slice it.

07:09 PM BST

Zaha and Icardi lead the line

Just the one change for Galatasaray as Abdulkerim Bardakci comes in to replace Kerem Demirbay, while former Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha starts.

Mauro Icardi will be a name with whom many are familiar and he starts up front tonight. Here’s a quick reminder of the sort of form he’s been in of late...

07:04 PM BST

Team news – Zaha starts for visitors

07:02 PM BST

All good natured outside Old Trafford at present

Galatasaray fans are marshalled by police outside the stadium before the match

Fans of Galatasaray S.k arrive at the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and Galatasaray A.S at Old Trafford on October 03, 2023 in Manchester, England

Fans sit in front of a banner outside the stadium before the match

06:58 PM BST

A reminder...

... of what Ten Hag had to say in the wake of United’s loss to Palace on Saturday.

“Our start to the season has not been good enough,” said the Dutchman. “Although there are reasons, we will not attempt to hide behind excuses.

“It is up to us to now to turn our fortunes around. What happens next is up to us and nobody else.”

06:54 PM BST

Ten Hag keeps faith

Despite their desperate performance on Saturday, Ten Hag has opted to make just one change this evening as Hannibal comes in to replace Facundo Pellistri.

The manager was surely tempted to bring in some alternative attacking options considering the paucity of quality on show in the final third against Palace but Rashford, Hojlund and Fernandes retain their places.

06:49 PM BST

Team news – Antony among subs

06:41 PM BST

Antony latest

By Stuart Brennan

Erik ten Hag says Antony will be considered for selection for Manchester United’s Champions League game against Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

The United manager said the Brazil international is available to play, although the fact he only returned to training on Saturday will count against him.

Antony is under investigation by police in both England and Brazil over allegations that he assaulted three former partners.

Read more HERE

06:39 PM BST

WATCH: Galatasaray fans occupy central Manchester

06:37 PM BST

The return of Wilf

Galatasaray’s hopes of causing an upset this evening will rest in some part on the performance of Wilfried Zaha.

The former Crystal Palace man, who was once a prodigy at Old Trafford, returns to face the club he played just 167 minutes for in two and half years.

Zaha had this to say when asked whether this return to Manchester would elicit any sort of reaction.

“I’ll be honest, when you look at my face do you think I am bothered at all? No.

“Realistically I think I went through a phase [at United] where you either build from it or you die out from it.

“And me personally, I was never going to die out from it. It built my character. I was determined to not let my career die out because I went somewhere and it didn’t work out. I was just determined to reach where I wanted to reach and I am here today.”

06:30 PM BST

Can United exit the doldrums?

Good evening and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

It may well be too soon to start talking about must-wins for Erik ten Hag but his side’s dismal run of form has only worsened the storm clouds hanging over Old Trafford of late.

One win in six has reinforced the pervading feeling of doom around the club and while the manager may continue to present a calm demeanour outwardly, there can be no doubt he must be feeling the pinch.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace felt like the lowest point of Ten Hag’s tenure so far as his side produced an abysmal performance, devoid of any imagination or indeed confidence.

The introduction of Harry Maguire as a striker in the closing minutes as well as that of the lesser-spotted Donny van de Beek, suggested the manager himself had run out of ideas.

Long story short, the ship must be turned around in the near future, with tonight’s match not just important in the bigger picture but also in terms of Champions League qualification.

Within the carnage of United’s recent run of form it is easy to forget that they already face a precarious situation in Europe.

The 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich was perhaps not the worst of results in isolation but certainly means three points here – against lesser competition, at home – is essential.

Perhaps the potential return of Antony – absent of late due to well-publicised personal issues – can act as a spark for this somewhat bedraggled outfit.

The Brazilian has not featured since the 3-1 loss to Arsenal in early September and now rejoins a side who have not scored in three matches.

The reality at Old Trafford right now is that every game feels like one with consequence and that is something over which only Ten Hag and his players have control.

Team news from 7pm.