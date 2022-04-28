Man Utd vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening and can move within three points of the top four if they beat Thomas Tuchel’s men. The Red Devils still have an outside chance of finishing in the Champions League spots, but they will need to win most of their remaining fixtures and hope that both Tottenham and Arsenal both drop points. Their defeat to the Gunners last Saturday was a huge setback for United’s top four hopes but they have the chance to immediately close the gap after tonight’s match was rescheduled from the 15th May due to Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to get their league form back on track after losing to Arsenal and scraping a win over West Ham in their two most recent league fixtures. Despite being touted as potential title winners before the season started Chelsea have dropped away from the leading two teams, Manchester City and Liverpool, yet hold a solid grip on third place - they are five points ahead of Arsenal having played one game less.

Chelsea will travel to Old Trafford with the knowledge that defender Antonio Rudiger is leaving the club at the end of the season. Rudiger was offered a new contract but was negotiating a higher fee as the club was hit with economic sanctions. Those sanctions meant Chelsea couldn’t increase their offer which is why the German is leaving.

Man Utd vs Chelsea Premier League updates

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League

Kick off at Old Trafford at 7:45pm

Chelsea 3rd in Premier League table; Man Utd 6th

Manchester United FC - Chelsea FC

Lindelof on Elanga’s development

19:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof has been speaking about his teammate, Anthony Elanga, and whether the youngster can have a bright career at Old Trafford.

“For sure, he’s got a great future ahead of him,” said Lindelof. “But he’s young and we have to let him take the time he needs. He’s been playing quite a lot of games recently and performing well.

Story continues

“When I talk to young players and especially to Anthony, as we’re both from Sweden, I just tell him to listen to the guys who have been in his position before.

“That’s the good thing: there are always people who have been in your shoes before, and they can talk to you about their experiences and what they think is important.”

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:17 , Michael Jones

If Chelsea avoid defeat in this match they will guarantee a top-five finish, ensuring they finish above Manchester United.

They have 65 points with six games remaining. The Blues’ final points totals in the last two seasons were 66 in 2019-20 and 67 in 2020-21.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ralf Rangnick suggests next Manchester United captain could be picked by players

19:14 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick offered no assurances that Harry Maguire will retain the Manchester United captaincy next season and suggested that a player vote could determine the squad’s next leader.

Erik ten Hag is set to make sweeping changes when he succeeds Rangnick in the summer, with a drastic overhaul of the squad planned.

Maguire’s form has been a near-constant cause of concern during a torrid campaign, while a knee injury has also hampered the England international.

Asked whether Maguire should keep the captaincy, Rangnick said: “I understand your question but again it doesn’t make sense because we don’t know what kind of players will be here, what the group will look like.”

Ralf Rangnick suggests next Manchester United captain could be picked by players

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:10 , Michael Jones

“It would be better to be in the Champions League but it also affects other clubs,” says Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick about the club’s chances of making it into the top four.

“The renewal of Bruno Fernandes’ contract shows this is still an attractive club, a massively interesting club. I hope to help Erik [ten Hag] change the whole approach so Manchester United can be a top club again.”

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:07 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have lost five of their last eight matches in all competitions and they could equal the club record of three successive Premier League defeats.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Ralf Rangnick vows to ‘change everything for the better’ at Manchester United

19:04 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick is determined to end his interim reign on a positive note before trying to help Manchester United “change everything for the better” in his consultancy role.

A season that started with hope and expectation is hurtling towards a poor conclusion, with the stuttering Red Devils hosting Chelsea on Thursday night looking to avoid a third straight defeat.

Hopes of sealing Champions League football next season were all but extinguished with last week’s defeats at Liverpool and Arsenal, leaving sixth-placed United six points behind the Gunners in the final qualification berth.

Ralf Rangnick vows to ‘change everything for the better’ at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick to be named new Austrian manager

19:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, is set to be named as the new manager of Austria. According to Sky Sports News the announcement should come within the next 24 hours.

Despite taking over the Austrian national team Rangnick will continue in his consultancy role at Old Trafford until 2024 in whatever guise that takes following the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new United boss.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

18:57 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have won only one of their last 13 games at Old Trafford in all competitions - with six draws and six defeats - a 1-0 Premier League victory in May 2013.

However, Chelsea are the only club to have won more Premier League games versus Manchester United than they have lost - won 18, drawn 24, lost 17.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

18:54 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have won just two of their last 12 matches against Manchester United in all competitions. The Blues triumphed in the 2018 FA Cup final and 2020 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

They are winless in eight Premier League meetings since a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in November 2017.

Football agent Mino Raiola’s Twitter account denies reports of death

18:51 , Michael Jones

Reports of football agent Mino Raiola’s death have been denied in a tweet from his official Twitter account.

Italian media reports on Thursday afternoon claimed the 54-year-old - who represents players like Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - had died.

However, a tweet from Raiola’s official account said: “Current health status for the ones wondering: p***** off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate.”

Reports of Mino Raiola’s death denied by agent’s official Twitter account

Man Utd vs Chelsea team changes

18:48 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick makes just one change to the Manchester United team that lost to Arsenal last time out. Jadon Sancho has tonsilitis and is replaced with Marcus Rashford.

Thomas Tuchel makes two changes to the Chelsea starting XI. Antonio Rudiger returns to the back line to replace Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is switched out for Reece James.

Man Utd vs Chelsea line-ups

18:46 , Michael Jones

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

🚨 Our starting XI to face Chelsea ✊



Come on, United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC | #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2022

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

For Manchester United, the season’s end cannot come soon enough

18:40 , Michael Jones

At the start of the season, there was a broad consensus on the make-up of the Premier League’s final top four and a band of overwhelming favourites to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The order depended on who you asked but just about everybody agreed that Manchester City and Liverpool would be joined by Chelsea and Manchester United.

Two of those four clubs have spent the past week competing in the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League, having already secured their place in next season’s too. For City, to win the competition would be the crowning moment of the Abu Dhabi era. For Liverpool, it could still complete an unprecedented quadruple. It is late April and this season could still be a historic one for both clubs.

Their two rivals, by contrast, can barely wait for the campaign to end. Chelsea and United play each other at Old Trafford this evening in a fixture that will have little bearing on their respective seasons, a game that has been shunted around the schedule to clash with the Europa League. Many viewers might decide that West Ham’s first European semi-final in 46 years is an altogether more enticing prospect than this meeting of two jaded giants.

For Manchester United, the season’s end cannot come soon enough

Man Utd vs Chelsea

18:35 , Michael Jones

Who’s going to win this one tonight? Chelsea will be favourites but there’s are feeling that Man Utd might just pull something out of the bag.

How are you feeling ahead of #MunChe, Blues? 💪 pic.twitter.com/ENeZy4p8Wg — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 28, 2022

Van Basten warns Ten Hag not to exclude Ronaldo

18:30 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play once again for Manchester United and has been impressive this season despite being in a team which hasn’t found form. Though the Portuguese star has scored some beautiful goals for the team, it’s thought new permanent manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t want to feature him in his side next season but Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has warned him not to exclude Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is a player who does his own thing, but as long as he delivers, you have to give him a place in the team,” he said speaking to the Rondo show. “Ten Hag will take into account that he cannot ask the same things physically from Cristiano Ronaldo that he will be asking of an 18-year-old.

“Of course, Ronaldo will need to work hard – and I am sure he will work hard because I can see Ten Hag having an influence on him to get him to play how he wants. I will give Erik one piece of advice: don’t listen to the media when you start there.

“He will have such a massive focus on his own job, on his work on the training ground and on the team. And when he does that, I am sure he can change everything at United.”

David de Gea ‘embarrassed’ and ‘feels horrible’ about Manchester United’s form

18:25 , Michael Jones

David de Gea has said that he feels “embarrassed” and “horrible” about Manchester United’s form.

United are at risk of their lowest-ever Premier League finish after suffering three defeats in four games to effectively end their hopes of securing a top-four place.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has four games to end United’s season on a positive note, starting with the visit of Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

David de Gea ‘embarrassed’ and ‘feels horrible’ about Manchester United’s form

Jurgen Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool

18:20 , Michael Jones

In other Premier League news, Jurgen Klopp has agreed to spend another two years as Liverpool boss and will stay at the club until 2026.

It’s a boost for Liverpool and I bet their rival Manchester United fans are happy about this one. Here’s all the details on Klopp’s new deal:

Jurgen Klopp signs Liverpool contract extension to 2026

Thomas Tuchel on trying to retain Antonio Rudiger

18:15 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, spoke about how the club tried to keep hold of defender Antonio Rudiger who is leaving at the the end of the season.

The financial sanctions on the club mean that Rudiger and Chelsea couldn’t come to an agreement over a new contract and with Real Madrid knocking Rudiger has decided to move on.

Tuchel said: “We fought hard; I fought hard on a personal level. We made big offers to him, and the club tried everything. But for some weeks we cannot fight any more because we have the sanctions. We cannot adjust. We cannot continue, and so it is what it is.”

And he added: “He deserves my full support because he delivered incredible performances right until today. I’m just happy that I had the chance to coach him and to have him in the team. Because he was nothing but brilliant.”

Premier League standings

18:10 , Michael Jones

Manchester United come into the game sitting sixth. They are six points away from Arsenal in fourth but have already played a game more than the Gunners and Spurs who are fifth. United’s hopes for a top four finish hang by a thread and tonight’s game is a must win if they want to stay in contention.

Chelsea are pretty safe. They’re third and have a five point lead over Arsenal plus tonight’s game in hand. The Blues are a disappointing 15 points behind league leaders Manchester City but Thomas Tuchel will look to consolidate their position in the top three, secure Champions League football for next season and focus on beating Liverpool in the FA Cup final. If they achieve all those goals it won’t be too bad of a season for Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino was my pick for ‘in turmoil’ Manchester Utd, says Teddy Sheringham

18:05 , Michael Jones

Teddy Sheringham would have preferred Mauricio Pochettino being appointed as Manchester United’s new boss to Erik Ten Hag, who he hopes is given time with the club currently looking to be “in freefall”.

While Paris St Germain and former Tottenham manager Pochettino was linked with the role at United, it was Ajax chief Ten Hag last week named as the man set to take charge at Old Trafford this summer.

That announcement came between a 4-0 loss at Liverpool and 3-1 defeat at Arsenal that left the Red Devils six points outside the Premier League’s top four in sixth and interim boss Ralf Rangnick admitting he saw a Champions League berth as no longer realistic.

Mauricio Pochettino was my pick for ‘in turmoil’ Man Utd, says Teddy Sheringham

Early team news for Man Utd vs Chelsea

18:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have a lot of injuires to deal with as Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are all missing for tonight’s match while Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains a doubt.

On the flip side Chelsea hope to welcome back Antonio Rudiger and Reece James, who have both returned to training following injury but Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic are unavailable due to illness and injury respectively.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

17:37 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea. Ralf Rangnick’s men could really do with a win after three defeats in their last four league games sees them six points of a place in the top four. If there is any chance of the Red Devils securing Premier League football next season, they’re going to have to win most, if not all, of their remaining fixtures and hope that Arsenal and Tottenham both drop points.

Chelsea are pretty secure in third place but come into the game on the back of two shaky performances. The Blues lead Arsenal by five points and have a game in hand so manager Thomas Tuchel will want to capitalise on that this evening and move even further away from their London rivals in the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play again for Man Utd and with rumours circulating that the incoming new boss, Erik ten Hag, isn’t planning on utilising him next season Ronaldo may want to give the Dutchman a reason to change his mind.