Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt prediction: Amorim’s first win may not be straightforward

(AP)

Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt betting tips

United to win and both teams to score - 17/10 William Hill

Ruben Amorim takes charge of Manchester United for the first time at Old Trafford on Thursday in a very winnable Europa League tie against Bodo/Glimt (8pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+ app).

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich in Amorim’s first game in charge on Sunday, but without being disrespectful to Thursday’s Norwegian opponent, this should be an easier proposition.

Betting sites are in agreement and United are no bigger than 1/4 with bookies to give their Europa League campaign a much-needed boost.

United have only won once in Europe this season, Ruud van Nistelrooy overseeing a 2-0 home win over PAOK Salonika last time out.

They currently sit 15th in the new-look league format with six points following draws against FC Twente, Porto and Fenerbahce, while Thursday’s opponents have one more point and sit three places higher in the league.

Worryingly for United’s new Portuguese manager, both of the Norwegian side’s Europa League wins so far have come against Portuguese opponents, Bodo/Glimt having beaten Braga away and Porto at home.

They also drew with Union St Gilloise before being beaten last time out at home to Azerbaijan side FK Qarabag.

They currently sit top of the Eliteserien table with 59 points after 29 games but just one point ahead of second-placed Brann and go into the game with just one win in their last five games - that coming at the weekend when they beat the league’s bottom side Odd Grenland 2-0.

This is the first time United have ever faced Norwegian opponents in any European competition and Thursday opponents have only faced English opposition twice before, losing 3-0 away and 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the 2022/23 Europa League.

Despite having enough, on paper, to win the tie with ease, the result of this one will very much depend on which United we see in action. The new manager should ensure we see a team willing to battle for the win but Bodo/Glimt should not be underestimated.

Bodo/Glimt have lost only one of their five European away games this season, against Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League play-offs, winning three and drawing the other contest.

They have also only failed to score once in the competition this season - a goalless draw against Union St Gilloise - but they have scored six and conceded five in their three other outings.

United, meanwhile, have scored seven and managed just one clean sheet so far, conceding six in total, so we are pairing both teams to score with a United home win on football betting sites.

In terms of who might get the goals, Bruno Fernandes deserves consideration. He’s been involved in 11 goals in 13 Europa League appearances at Old Trafford, scoring four goals and assisting seven.

He has also been in excellent form since Erik ten Hag left with four goals in his last five games and you can get 13/2 on BetMGM to score first, or 9/5 on a couple of betting apps to score anytime.

Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt prediction: Both teams to score and United to win - 17/10 William Hill

Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt free bets

By signing up for new betting sites, customers can claim free bets and more for betting on Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt and other Europa League matches.

BetMGM are currently offering £40 in free bets to new customers. There’s no BetMGM bonus code required, just register, deposit £10 and bet £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets, which punters are free to wager how they wish.

Responsible gambling

The most important thing to remember is to please gamble responsibly. Betting has not been and will never be a surefire to make money.

When betting, only bet what you can afford to lose. That applies to whether you are using sportsbooks, casino sites, bingo sites or any other type of gambling sites.

Gambling can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget. Safe betting sites all have measures in place to support customers that require assistance and provide users with tools to help them stay in control.

There are several charities and healthcare providers should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues. The providers below offer guidance, support and information.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.