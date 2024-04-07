Man Utd v Liverpool: Sutton's predictions

[Getty Images]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's games, he takes on darts stars Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall, who both support Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

You really cannot deny that Manchester United seem to up their game when they face Liverpool, which would make me really angry if I were a United fan. How about playing like that in a few other games?

I was at Stamford Bridge for Manchester United's last-gasp defeat by Chelsea on Thursday and heard their manager Erik ten Hag talk afterwards about how his side are making progress.

I just don't see it that way. Alejandro Garnacho really impressed me at Stamford Bridge but I worry about United defensively. With what is at stake for Liverpool now, I don't see United keeping them out.

It won't be a runaway victory but my feeling is it is going to be third time lucky for Jurgen Klopp's side against United this season, after a draw and a defeat in their first two meetings.

Littler's prediction: This could be anything. It could be another 0-0 draw, a United win like in the FA Cup... or 7-0 to Liverpool again. I really hope we get something, but I'm not too confident. 1-1

Aspinall's prediction: I think we are going to get smashed. I hope I'm wrong but I think it could turn out to be an embarrassment. As much as I'd love to beat them, I think they are going to be fired up after the way we beat them in the FA Cup, which was one of the best games I've seen in a long time.

Because of that, and the injuries we've got, I am really worried. I was at Old Trafford in 2021 when they beat us 5-0 after being 4-0 up at half-time and I have got an awful feeling the same will happen again. 1-5

See the full list of predictions