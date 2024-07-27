Man Utd’s training drills analysed: Van Nistelrooy barking orders and Sancho looks lively

Jadon Sancho has looked impressive during pre-season training - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

Hundreds of fans turned up in the glorious early evening sunshine to watch Manchester United train at the Wallis Annenberg Stadium on the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus.

It offered a first chance to see Erik ten Hag and his revamped backroom team putting United’s players through their paces since the manager signed a contract extension after months of uncertainty over his future.

Ten Hag is determined to hit the ground running and put last season’s miserable eighth-placed finish in the Premier League behind him, even though United are without many of their best players here in the US owing to their involvement in Euro 2024 and the Copa America this summer.

Rene Hake and former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy have joined as Ten Hag’s principal assistants following the departure of No 2 Mitchell van der Gaag, and Jelle ten Roulewaar has replaced Richard Hartis as goalkeeping coach.

A fourth addition to Ten Hag’s staff was announced in the hours before United’s squad took to the pitch for their second session of the day on Friday with Arsenal’s former set-piece coach Andreas Georgson arriving as a first-team coach alongside Darren Fletcher and Steve McClaren, who has stayed behind in Manchester to work with those players not on tour.

Friday’s hour-long evening session was led by Hake and Van Nistelrooy, with Darren Fletcher overseeing a rondo-based warm-up before the former United midfielder actually took part in the second of two specific 7 v 7 drills.

Ten Hag, wearing a white baseball cap with the United crest, observed studiously from the sidelines while Jason Wilcox, United’s technical director, watched on from one of the stands alongside sporting director Dan Ashworth and Ineos’ director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford.

Telegraph Sport had the opportunity to watch the session in full and offers some analysis here of the drills in operation:

Drill 1

The players were divided into three teams – orange bibs, yellow bibs and non-bibbed – and rotated with two on at a time. The team in possession had to build up using one-touch passes while the opposition shadow pressed and tried to block the passing lanes without engaging.

Once the play was advanced and the team in possession were permitted to move the ball forward after a fifth initial pass, having sought to disorganise their opponents, create an opening and break the lines, players could then press, tackle and intercept as normal.

The session was led by Hake, with Van Nistelrooy offering input from the sidelines, the former United striker at one stage barking at the orange team to quicken the tempo after complaining the passing was too slow. “Faster, quicken it up,” he said.

Jadon Sancho, back in the fold after an 11-month exile under Ten Hag, looked lively in the yellow team. Marcus Rashford, playing for the oranges, wanted the ball moved more quickly and looked sharp with it at his feet. Hake was frequently heard shouting “press” and encouraging players to shut down the space when the drill was in full flow.

Drill 2

As with the first drill, there were three teams with one rotated off each time. On this occasion, it was Van Nistelrooy delivering the instructions to the players, not Hake. Five outfield players on each side would be deployed centrally with a total of four wingers – two from each side – positioned in designated channels out wide that no one else was allowed to stray into.

Teams were encouraged to build up from the back and anyone who worked the ball out wide using the channels before scoring received “double points”, the emphasis being on maximising width as much as possible.

One incisive pass from goalkeeper Andre Onana instigated an attack with Fletcher complaining at the failure to shut off the space. “Too easy, close that down,” he said.

The yellow team comprising Sancho, Casemiro, Hannibal Mejbri and Ethan Wheatley among others would win the drill, at one stage shifting the ball quickly from left to right and cutting open the orange team with brisk, incisive interplay. As with the first drill, there was lots of focus on shooting in addition to the build-up.