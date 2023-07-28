Manchester United target Morocco World Cup midfielder Sofyan Amrabat but must sell to buy

No 6-style midfielder Sofyan Amrabat helped Morocco to their first ever World Cup semi-final in 2022 - EPA/Ali Haider

Manchester United could move for the Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat towards the end of the transfer window depending on how successfully the club sell over the coming weeks.

Erik ten Hag would ideally like to make a fourth addition to his squad once United have signed a striker.

United’s focus is on securing a deal with Atalanta for the Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund as Ten Hag bids to add more goals to his attack.

But there is a possibility United could move for another midfielder, with Amrabat prominent among the options, before the Sep 1 deadline depending on who moves on and how much cash they raise.

United are aiming to sell midfielders Fred and Donny van de Beek and the future of Scott McTominay is also uncertain, even if the club would only consider selling the Scotland international if an offer of around £45 million arrived.

The potential sale of McTominay - who is wanted by West Ham - would be the most likely trigger for any move for Amrabat but the fitness of Kobbie Mainoo could yet have some impact on what United do with McTominay as they do not want to be left short in midfield.

Mainoo, 18, was forced off just four minutes into United’s 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid in Houston on Thursday with a foot injury and is currently being assessed.

Amrabat, a No 6-style midfielder, impressed for Morocco in their run to the World Cup semi-finals and Fiorentina’s run to the Europa Conference League final last season and has caught the eye of Ten Hag. Nothing is understood to be live on Amrabat at this stage, though.

United have signed England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million this summer but there are likely to be limits on how many games Christian Eriksen - who looked off the pace against Real - can play next term.

England midfielder Mason Mount (left) has been Man Utd's marquee signing of the summer so far - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

United have raised around £20 million so far from the sales of Anthony Elanga, Alex Telles, Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage and Ethan Laird while David De Gea, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have all been released.

In addition to Fred, Van de Beek and McTominay, there are doubts over the futures of England defender Harry Maguire and goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Ivory Coast centre-back Eric Bailly is surplus to requirements.

United are due to play Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas in the early hours on Monday in their final match of their US tour.

They are then due to play Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday Aug 5 and Athletic Bilbao in Dublin the next day before kicking off their new Premier League season at home to Wolves on Aug 14.

United midfielder Casemiro believes the club will kick on again next season. “I think we are growing, I think we are evolving,” the Brazil midfielder said.

“I think that always when anyone speaks about Manchester United, the club is about winning, that the club always aspires to win things but we know that we are growing, that we are embracing the ideas of the coach and I think we are on the right path.

“We won a trophy last year and we finished third and we played in another final. We have to continue evolving.”

