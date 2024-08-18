Man Utd in talks to secure another signing as swap deal could be considered – Report

Manchester United have had a lively summer transfer window so far, with the club completing the signings of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

But more incomings are expected in the final two weeks of the transfer window as they seek a midfielder as well as a left-back.

According to Sunday World (August 18, Page 64), the Red Devils are working on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

It is said that talks between the two clubs have stepped up again, and there are suggestions a swap deal involving Ugarte and Jadon Sancho could be considered.

The Uruguayan is said to be their top priority this summer but they are not willing to meet PSG’s £51 million valuation for the player.

The 23-year-old was left out of the Parisians’ opening match against Lille amid claims he has asked to move to Old Trafford.

Sancho joined United in the summer of 2021 in a deal worth around £73 million fee. But he has failed to meet expectations at Old Trafford so far, scoring only 12 goals in 83 appearances.

The 24-year-old spent the second-half of the 2023-24 campaign at Borussia Dortmund, where he impressed with his performances. In 21 appearances across all competitions, he scored three goals and created three assists for the Bundesliga outfit.

Sancho and manager Erik ten Hag have resolved their differences but the winger could still end up leaving the club this summer.

