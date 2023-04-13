Man Utd takeover: Supporters' Trust calls for swift conclusion with 'great concern' raised

The Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) has expressed "great concern" following reports of a further delay to the club's ongoing takeover talks.

United announced in November that their owners, the Glazer family, were exploring options including a potential sale.

After a deadline for expression of interest passed, a second deadline in March was extended by a few days and, while that was widely seen as the final stage before a preferred bidder was selected, it has been reported that a third stage is now under way.

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus announced on Wednesday he was withdrawing from the process, labelling the situation as "a farce", and MUST has now issued its thoughts on the matter.

"When it was announced in November that the Glazers were undertaking a 'strategic review' and inviting offers to buy the club, MUST welcomed the news and went on to urge the majority owners to move ahead with the process with speed, so that any period of uncertainty was as short as possible," a statement read.

"Nearly five months on, we read speculation that offers from prospective buyers remain below the Glazers' valuation, and that a third round of offers will now be invited.

"With Erik Ten Hag having made such great progress in his first season, and with the vital summer transfer window a matter of weeks away, the news of these delays and further prolonged uncertainty are of great concern.

"Erik needs to know what resources he has to spend, so he can make the signings the club needs, and the whole management resources of the club need to be focussed on supporting him in that. That cannot be the case with the future ownership so unclear.

"We are also unable to move forward on major investment projects – not least the stadium redevelopment as we remain in limbo.

"We are in dire need of new investment, which undoubtedly requires new ownership. MUST, along with United fans all around the world, are calling for this process to be concluded without further delay."