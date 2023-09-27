Man Utd star Antony arrives back in UK to ‘face police over abuse allegations’

Manchester United winger Antony has returned to the UK (PA Wire)

Manchester United winger Antony has flown back to the UK to face the police over allegations of abuse and violence against women made against him.

Antony has agreed to hand over his phone to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) to aid their investigation into the complaints made by the footballer’s ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin.

Cavallin was in a relationship with Antony for two years and submitted allegations of “physical and psychological violence” by the Brazilian star to both GMP and São Paulo police earlier this month.

Further assault allegations followed from Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana, with Lana’s complaints relating to a meeting between the pair in Manchester. Antony has denied all the allegations in an interview on Brazilian TV.

The 23-year-old flew back to England on Tuesday from Brazil, where he had spoken to police regarding the allegations and has now agreed to voluntarily meet with GMP.

Earlier this month, Antony agreed to take a “period of absence” from Manchester United on full pay to address the allegations, meaning he would not play or train with the club until further notice. Despite returning to the UK, he will still not be considered for selection

At the time, a club statement read: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. It has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations. As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

This was accompanied by a statement from Antony himself, stating: “I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me.

“This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club. I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.”