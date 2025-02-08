Man Utd, Spurs Fall to Barcelona for €37.5K-Per-Week West Ham Target Who PSG Should Pursue

With Randal Kolo Muani now at Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain are looking to permanently offload the French striker, whether it’s to the Turin club or another team.

As a result, PSG are likely to target a No. 9 this summer. They’ve already been linked with several strikers, including 21-year-old Jhon Durán, who joined Al-Nassr in the winter window.

Between now and the summer, more center-forwards are expected to emerge as potential targets, with Gonçalo Ramos currently PSG’s only option in the role.

In his PSG Talk Extra Time column, Zach Lowy, co-creator of Breaking The Lines, recently urged the Ligue 1 leaders to make a serious push for LOSC Lille standout Jonathan David.

Are Barcelona leading the race for Jonathan David?

Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

TBR Football reported on Friday that David is in advanced talks with Barcelona despite his links to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. According to Graeme Bailey, the network’s chief correspondent, the Canadian forward seems on track to make his dream move this summer.

Although several Premier League clubs have shown interest, David is expected to leave Lille for free when his contract expires in July. The report claims that most of his suitors believe he has already made his choice—and that choice is Barcelona.

The Catalan club now appears to be in a strong position to secure his services on a free transfer, potentially bringing him to Camp Nou later this season.

Recently, GIVE ME SPORT reported, citing sources, that West Ham United and Tottenham fear they may have missed their chance to sign David. With his Lille contract expiring this summer, he could now be headed elsewhere.

The report suggests that as the winter transfer window neared its end, David was no longer being pushed toward Spurs or West Ham, raising concerns that they may not be leading the race.

Currently earning €37,500 per week at Lille, David’s wages are set to rise significantly if he moves to the Premier League or joins a financially powerful club like PSG.