Man Utd Set to Reignite Interest in PSG Loanee as Liverpool, Man City Circle, Report Says

Xavi Simons’ future will probably be settled in 2025, with a permanent transfer likely on the horizon for the Paris Saint-Germain loanee. Moreover, another outlet confirms that one Premier League will revisit this file next year.

This month, journalist Christian Falk shared that Manchester City and Liverpool closely monitor Simons’ situation. Over the summer, the rising star drew interest from significant clubs like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Manchester United, making for a potentially competitive chase for his signature.

Last week, Falk noted that the Dutch managers at Liverpool and Manchester United might play a crucial role in securing Simons, potentially giving their clubs an advantage in the race to sign him.

“Xavi Simons also has the same clubs interested in him,” Falk wrote in his column. “Liverpool have a coach who can speak the same language. There’s a Dutch coach also present at Manchester United. So, these offer huge chances for either club.

“United and Liverpool were interested in the player historically, but also Manchester City are in the race and he would be a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s system.”

Nonetheless, the Daily Mail reports (h/t Fichajes) that Manchester United missed their chance this summer to land the former FC Barcelona youth player. Erik ten Hag’s side is expected to make another move for the forward next year, but they might regret letting an opportunity slip away that may not come around again.

While on loan at RB Leipzig last season, Simons made a strong impression by playing in 43 matches across all competitions. He scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists, which caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.