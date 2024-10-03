🎥 Man Utd reveal Player and Goal of the Month for September

Manchester United have revealed their Player and Goal of the Month winners for September on Thursday.

The standout individual was Andre Onana, who won 47 percent of the vote and earned the honour for the first time.

The goalkeeper kept clean sheets against Crystal Palace and Southampton while he recently impressed against Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen scored the club’s Goal of the Month, having put his name in lights during the Europa League clash against Twente.

Christian Eriksen with a sumptuous strike 🚀#UEL pic.twitter.com/vSyxGkVWf6 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 27, 2024

Alongside that strike, the Dane netted two goals in the club’s Carabao Cup thumping against Barnsley.