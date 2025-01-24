Man Utd ticket row: Dozens arrested after Rangers clashes as club accused of putting ‘money over safety’

Rangers and Man Utd scarves

Dozens of football fans were arrested after violence and disorder broke out around Manchester United’s Europa League tie with Rangers.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said 39 arrests were made in connection with the game – 26 for violent disorder after fighting erupted in the city centre in the hours leading up to United’s 2-1 victory.

United have launched an investigation to determine how so many Rangers fans were able to infiltrate the home sections at Old Trafford but the club’s handling of the situation drew a withering response from fans’ groups.

The 1958 group accused United of putting the safety of fans at risk with what they claimed was a “carbon copy” of a similar situation last season when large numbers of Galatasaray fans were sat in the home sections of the ground during a Champions League tie in October 2023.

GMP, who deployed more than 450 officers throughout the night in a huge policing operation that had taken months of planning, said one person had been arrested for attacking a steward at the game and three for common assault.

Arrests made for drug offences, forged tickets and tragedy chanting

A further five arrests were for drug offences while other arrests related to attempts to get into the stadium with a forged ticket and public order offences such as “tragedy chanting”, where fans mock the tragic events in the opposing team’s past.

The majority of arrests occurred after violent clashes broke out in the Ancoats area of the city just after 6pm, around two hours before kick-off.

Rangers were allocated 3,768 tickets for the match but many more of their fans found their way into the ground. United said they would take the “strongest possible sanctions” against any of their registered holders who sold tickets to Rangers supporters.

Rangers and Manchester United fans fighting in United end at Old Trafford tonight.pic.twitter.com/AljZvNrTeI — Kyama (@ElijahKyama_) January 23, 2025

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) said it was “disturbing” to see Rangers fans in the home sections and criticised the club and police’s handling of the situation. The group also reposted statements from fans on X, with one claiming children were “in tears” about the scenes.

“We’ve had many disturbing reports from last night highlighting incidents with Rangers fans in home sections,” MUST said. “Some were occupying seats of home fans, refusing to move and even threatening them when they tried to take their own seats.

“In the worst cases there were incidents of fighting as a result of these away fans being in home sections, with no police/security response. Certainly no United fan should face any sanction as a result of away fans being in home sections and not being dealt with by police or security.”

The 1958 were even more strident in their criticism and issued a scathing assessment of the club on X. “This is what our club has become - money over loyalty, money over fan safety, money over dignity, money over everything,” they said. “We have all seen what happened last night. A carbon copy of Galatasaray last season. Which the club assured us wouldn’t happen again.

“The club is fully responsible for this: putting fans and their children at risk. Fights breaking out all over the stadium in the home sections. Large blocks of Rangers fans in ‘K’ stand.”

The 1958 have encouraged fans to email them and their club about their experiences. “For transparency and accountability, please copy in our email address so we can monitor numbers and make sure this isn’t just pushed under the carpet again,” they said.

Hundreds of Rangers fans in the home end at Old Trafford openly chanting "your city is Blue" before the game tonight…



😨😳 pic.twitter.com/MkttCLx9Qr — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) January 23, 2025

MUST expressed bemusement at some of the perceived heavy-handed treatment of United fans in recent weeks over “minor incidents” compared to the reaction to Rangers supporters who had infiltrated the home sections.

“What is particularly frustrating for our supporters is we’ve had incidents in recent weeks of security snatch teams entering the stadium to eject our own fans for minor incidents such as vaping,” they said.

“Similarly, warning our fans about standing persistently in seats in areas such as the Stretford End where fans have traditionally stood without incident for 25 years! And yet there is no security response to away fans who are illegitimately in home sections presenting a direct security threat and even involved in fighting.

How did away fans infiltrate home sections?

“MUST and Fans Forum members will be raising these matters with the club pending the outcome of investigations to firstly identify how these away fans obtained entry to home sections and secondly why there was an inadequate police or security response to their presence.”

There was sensitivity around the fixture following the shocking scenes in central Manchester around the Europa League final between Rangers and Zenit St Petersburg in 2008, when the Scottish club’s fans wreaked mayhem. The damage caused to the city centre at the time was described by a judge as the worst it had sustained since the Blitz in World War Two.

Discussing Thursday’s chaos, assistant chief constable Chris Sykes, match commander for the game, said the incidents before kick-off “required a prompt response from our officers to prevent any further disorder and harm. Arrests were made and further disorder was prevented.”

He added: “An operation like this takes weeks, if not months, of planning with both clubs and all our local partners. Generally the crowds have been really well behaved and the vast majority have had a safe and enjoyable time watching the game in Manchester.”

‘The strongest possible action will be taken against the registered holders’

United said they were treating the situation seriously: “All examples of away fans in home areas will be investigated over the coming days, with the strongest possible sanctions taken against the registered holders,” the club said.

“In anticipation of the risks around tonight’s game, we took the strictest possible measures to prevent sales to away fans in home areas.

“Tickets were only allocated to people who existed on our database prior to the draw taking place in August. Hospitality tickets had the same restrictions applied.

“Tickets forwarded by season ticket-holders and members also had the same restrictions applied – that is, they could only be forwarded to fans on our database prior to the draw.

“Whilst the unauthorised touting of tickets has become more difficult since our introduction of in-app digital ticketing, it cannot be completely eliminated.”