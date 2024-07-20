Man Utd open to selling Mount - Sunday's gossip

Manchester United are willing to sell Mason Mount, Adrien Rabiot could be moving to Old Trafford, Arsenal close in on teenage goalkeeper Tommy Setford.

Manchester United are open to selling England midfielder Mason Mount, 25, this summer. (HITC)

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 29, is close to signing for Manchester United after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract. (Goal)

Arsenal are set to sign England goalkeeper Tommy Setford, 18, from Ajax before their USA tour. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal are increasing their efforts to sign Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, 22, from Bologna. (The Athletic - subscription required)

West Ham have a verbal agreement to sign France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 33, from Al Ittihad. (The Athletic - the subscription required)

Aston Villa are preparing to sell France defender Lucas Digne, 31. (Football Insider)

Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, 23, has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, who continue to negotiate a deal with Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have set a £30 asking price for 27-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. (Football Insider)

Denmark midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, 24, is set for a season-long loan to Everton from Napoli. (CalcioMercato - in Italian)

Brighton have held talks with Inter Miami over a deal for 21-year-old Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez. (Sky Sports)

Birmingham City have set their sights on Fulham and Wales midfielder Luke Harris, 19. (Football Insider)

Lille are looking to sign West Ham Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd, 28, as a replacement for French defender Leny Yoro, 18, who has signed for Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French)

Chelsea are set to send Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 20, on loan to Strasbourg again after the end of their USA tour. (Fabrizio Romano)

Everton are going to try to sign Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 28. (Football Insider)