Man Utd can now sign 4-time title winner to replace £40m star – report

Chelsea are looking into a potential swap deal with Manchester United before the transfer window closes on Friday, according to The Telegraph.

The Blues are interested in signing Jadon Sancho from the Red Devils, but they prefer a part-exchange deal to reduce the £40 million valuation.

The London giants are prepared to include Raheem Sterling as part of the move, but it is unclear whether United would have any desire to sign him.

Sancho and Sterling are currently on basic wages of £250,000 and £325,000 per week respectively.

A swap move would obviously depend on both players accepting big pay-cuts or the clubs agreeing to compensate for the same with pay-offs.

United should avoid signing Sterling in Sancho swap

Sancho has not been part of the matchday squad for the first two games of the Premier League season.

He missed the curtain-raiser against Fulham with a minor ear infection. The 24-year-old travelled with the team for the Brighton & Hove Albion game, but did not make the matchday squad.

It seems clear that United are preparing for his exit. The hierarchy probably don’t want him to get injured and it could be a reason behind his absence since his Community Shield cameo.

Just like United, Chelsea are aiming to offload Sterling and want to include him as part of the transfer. However, this would not represent good business for the Red Devils.

Sterling, who has won four Premier League titles in his career, will turn 30 in December and he looks past his prime. He also played for United’s arch-rivals Manchester City.

This may not go well with the club’s faithful. Ben Chilwell is another option on the table, but United should ignore the left-back too, considering his injury record at Chelsea.

The best solution would be a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy. With Juventus also interested in Sancho, the club should attempt to offload him abroad.

Stats from Capology.com