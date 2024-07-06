Man Utd now ready to sign ‘powerful’ star after agreeing £8.5m agent fee – report

Manchester United have been searching for a new striker over the past few weeks and they are currently close to securing an agreement for their top target.

The Red Devils recently entered talks with Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian and they have now agreed on a £8.5 million transfer commission, according to Ben Jacobs.

As per the reputed journalist, United have also informed Bologna that they are prepared to pay or match the £34m release clause to sign the Netherlands international.

AC Milan had a pre-window agreement with the 23-year-old, but they are unlikely to proceed with a potential deal, having refused to meet Joorabchian’s demands.

United on the cusp of landing Zirkzee from Bologna

Zirkzee had a good second season with Bologna, registering 19 goal contributions from 37 games. The ‘powerful‘ striker played a key role for the Italian club as they qualified for the Champions League.

Bologna expect to lose Zirkzee this summer due to his low release clause. United appear keen on negotiating with the Serie A outfit such that they can agree on a long-term payment plan.

In our view, it is only a matter of time before a deal is finalised. United have no competition for Zirkzee at the moment with Milan reluctant to meet the brokerage fee demanded by his agent.

Arsenal were linked with the Bayern graduate earlier this summer, but the London outfit seem to have different priorities. They made an initial enquiry, but have not made any progress since.

Nevertheless, United can’t take things for granted. They need to speed up negotiations with Bologna such that they can find an agreement by the time Zirkzee returns from the European Championship.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com