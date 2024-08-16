Man Utd name only one summer signing in lineup to face Fulham

Summer signing Noussair Mazraoui has been named in Manchester United's starting lineup to face Fulham on Friday night.

The Red Devils have been among the busiest Premier League teams during the transfer window, bringing in four new faces so far.

However, only one will make their competitive debut in Friday's season-opener against Fulham at Old Trafford, with former Bayern Munich full-back Mazraoui getting the nod.

Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who also joined from Bayern earlier this week, has been named among the substitutes, with manager Erik ten Hag opting to start Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez in his position.

New striker Joshua Zirkzee, who was United's first acquisition of the summer, is also among the substitutes. With Rasmus Hojlund out injured until after the September international break, United will begin with midfielder Bruno Fernandes playing up front as he did in last week's Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Leny Yoro will not be able to make his United debut until later in the autumn. The defender sustained a foot injury in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

In the Fulham corner, Emile Smith Rowe will make his first start for the Whites following his switch from Arsenal.

Fulham beat United in this fixture last season thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Alex Iwobi, who will start at left wing on Friday.

Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Mount, Rashford; Fernandes

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Pereira; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Muniz