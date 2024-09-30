‘What are Man Utd? A mess’: Lineker and Shearer tear into lack of identity under Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and his players trudge off the Old Trafford pitch following their latest evisceration - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Alan Shearer has savaged Manchester United’s “shambolic” and “b----- awful” display in their 3-0 pummelling by Tottenham Hotspur and questioned the lack of identity under manager Erik ten Hag.

And Gary Lineker blamed the Dutchman’s coaching for United’s dismal start to the season, warning it was “hard to see him turning it round”.

Sunday’s defeat at Old Trafford was a new low for the club under Ten Hag, whose job appears to be more under threat than ever.

And The Rest is Football co-hosts Shearer and Lineker did not hold back in their post-mortem of the Dutchman’s latest humiliation.

“Man United were shambolic, awful, and lucky to get away with three,” Shearer told the podcast which you can listen to below.

“What are they? Can anyone tell me, what are Man United? What is their system, what is their plan? Do they sit? Do they attack? Do they press? I haven’t got a clue what they are. They’re a mess.”

After Micah Richards branded United “inconsistent”, Shearer scoffed: “Inconsistent? They’re 12th in the league. That means they’re not inconsistent – that means they’re b----y awful.

“The players have to take responsibility. They can’t hide behind the manager. The manager takes all the flak every single week when a result goes against them. There’s players out there where you say, ‘Come on; is that the best you can give?’”

Shearer said United had left Ten Hag in “an impossible position” this season after it emerged they had considered replacing him before he won the FA Cup in May.

“As soon as it came out that they were speaking to other managers last year, they did not help him at all,” Shearer added. “It was virtually going to be impossible for him.

“They’ve won the Carabao and the FA Cup, but in terms of being a force in the league, they’re miles off. They’re miles away. They’ve got no identity.”

Lineker said: “It must be pretty grim being a Manchester United fan at the moment.

“They look like lost souls. Players need to know their role, what they do in certain situations. And, for quite a considerable time, it doesn’t look like they know their roles. That surely comes down to coaching. Footballers don’t just go, ‘I’m not trying’.

“It’s hard to see him [Ten Hag] turning it round now.”