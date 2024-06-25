Man Utd to meet Zirkzee release clause - Tuesday's gossip

Manchester United are set to meet Joshua Zirkzee's release clause and will look to sell Mason Greenwood to fund the deal, Everton brace themselves for another bid for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United are expected to meet the 40m euro (£33.9m) release clause for Bologna's Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee, 23, and have also held talks with Lille over a deal for 18-year-old France U21 defender Leny Yoro. (Sky Sports)

United are hoping to fund the signing of Zirkzee by selling 22-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood. (I Sport)

Everton expect Manchester United to make another bid for 21-year-old England defender Jarrad Branthwaite. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton are close to agreeing a deal to sign 24-year-old Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille. (Footmercato - in French)

Manchester United hope to agree a new contract with manager Erik ten Hag before the start of their pre-season tour of the United States next month. (ESPN)

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, 47, has held positive talks about returning to the club as part of Ten Hag's coaching staff. (Talksport)

Spain forward Joselu, 34, is close to leaving Real Madrid after receiving an offer from Qatari club Al Gharafa. (Athletic - subscription required)

Chelsea have opened talks with Barcelona over a deal for 18-year-old Spanish forward Marc Guiu. (ESPN)

The Blues lead Bayern Munich in the race to sign Guiu. (Fabrizio Romano)

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, 37, is finalising a move to La Liga club Real Betis after rejecting the chance to extend his stay at Liverpool. (Football Insider)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Leeds United's 18-year-old England U21 midfielder Archie Gray. (Bild - in German)

Arsenal will carry out a medical assessment of Wolves' Pedro Neto, 24, before deciding whether to make a bid for the Portugal winger. (Football Transfers)

Tottenham have begun talks with the representatives of Lille's 24-year-old Canada forward Jonathan David, who is also linked with a move to Chelsea. (Football Insider)

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus, 23, has been linked with a move away from West Ham but the club are yet to receive an offer for the attacking midfielder. (Sky Germany)

Napoli will consider offers in the region of 100m euros (£85m) for 25-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, with Chelsea's 31-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku a potential replacement. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Aston Villa have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Hoffenheim's 21-year-old Germany forward Maximilian Beier. (Sky Sport Germany)

The Premier League has warned clubs that selling players to and from each other in order to comply with financial rules could breach regulations about acting in good faith. (Times - subscription required)