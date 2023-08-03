Man Utd look to unveil Rasmus Hojlund as latest signing this weekend

Manchester United are likely to unveil Rasmus Hojlund as their latest signing during Saturday’s friendly against Lens, the PA news agency understands.

The 20-year-old Denmark striker has completed his medical after United agreed a deal with Atalanta in principle last week worth £64million plus a further £8m in potential add-ons.

Hojlund has agreed a five-year deal with the option of a further season at Old Trafford and will become Erik ten Hag’s third summer signing.

England midfielder Mason Mount arrived from Chelsea in June for £55m and goalkeeper Andre Onana completed his move from Inter Milan last month for a fee of £47.2m.

Serie A side Atalanta paid Sturm Graz a reported £15m for Hojlund last summer and he scored nine goals in 32 league appearances.

Hojlund, who has scored six goals in six senior internationals for Denmark, started out at Copenhagen, making his first-team debut aged 17, and moved on to the Austrian Bundesliga in January 2022.

United play Ligue 1 side Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday (12.45pm) and take on LaLiga side Athletic Bilbao in their final pre-season friendly in Dublin on Sunday (4pm).