Man Utd and Liverpool celebrated big weekend wins – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.
Football
Manchester United’s players celebrated Saturday’s last-gasp victory over West Ham.
The United Way 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/TiMjw39gpc
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 23, 2022
What a feeling 😍 https://t.co/r2Y40TOp35
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 23, 2022
Liverpool were happy to leave Crystal Palace with three points.
Boom!!! 3 points! It’s a tough place to go and it showed. Time to recharge and get back to it after the break 😄 pic.twitter.com/UE3KQIyogO
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 23, 2022
Another big three points, we keep going 👊🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Feny4blukr
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 23, 2022
Great 3 points today. Let's keep it going! 🙏🏾 #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/47vzfoYadE
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) January 23, 2022
Never an easy place to go but a BIG 3 points!! Away end 🔝❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/XFmOQlJ5vC
— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 23, 2022
James Maddison was delighted with a hard-earned point.
Oli Babington caught that one sweetly.
🚨 NON-LEAGUE GOAL OF THE SEASON HAS BEEN SCORED! 🚨
THIS IS NOT A DRILL!
Step forward Oli Babington 😱👏@SoccerAM @NonLeagueCrowd @Ollie_Bayliss @TonyIncenzo @veocamera @TSWesternLeague @swsportsnews @tswlfans #seasiders #goaloftheseason pic.twitter.com/9eJ6Knqub3
— Clevedon Town AFC (@ClevedonTownFC) January 23, 2022
Tennis
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run at the Australian Open.
Golf
No putter required for Rory McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy hole-out eagle!#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/fvOLsbpJmY
— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 23, 2022
And Santiago Tarrio treated the crowd to this remarkable shot.
Spaniard @santi_tarrio hit this backward flop-shot during his final round today 🤯#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/TbD7sKNrqy
— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 23, 2022
Formula One
Jenson Button is excited for the future of Williams
Hell yeah!! 💪🏽 https://t.co/0SkubdkSSR
— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 23, 2022
Skiing
Dave Ryding celebrated victory.
“One of the top Austrians said he actually retired because he got beaten by me. Now look.”
Doubters, determination and disco dancing – the story of @daveryding 🙌
— Team GB (@TeamGB) January 23, 2022
Worth. The. Wait. pic.twitter.com/mExPr9sp3u
— Team GB (@TeamGB) January 23, 2022
Skeleton
Reminiscing from Lizzy Yarnold.
The most successful winter Olympian Britain has ever produced. @LizYarnold takes us through her 'Olympic Memories'.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/JNiIRBxPFV
— Team GB (@TeamGB) January 23, 2022