Man Utd and Liverpool celebrated big weekend wins – Sunday’s sporting social

In this article:

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.

Football

Manchester United’s players celebrated Saturday’s last-gasp victory over West Ham.

The United Way 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/TiMjw39gpc — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 23, 2022

What a feeling 😍 https://t.co/r2Y40TOp35 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 23, 2022

Liverpool were happy to leave Crystal Palace with three points.

Boom!!! 3 points! It’s a tough place to go and it showed. Time to recharge and get back to it after the break 😄 pic.twitter.com/UE3KQIyogO — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 23, 2022

Another big three points, we keep going 👊🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Feny4blukr — James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 23, 2022

Never an easy place to go but a BIG 3 points!! Away end 🔝❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/XFmOQlJ5vC — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 23, 2022

James Maddison was delighted with a hard-earned point.

Story continues

Oli Babington caught that one sweetly.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run at the Australian Open.

Golf

No putter required for Rory McIlroy.

And Santiago Tarrio treated the crowd to this remarkable shot.

Formula One

Jenson Button is excited for the future of Williams

Skiing

Dave Ryding celebrated victory.

“One of the top Austrians said he actually retired because he got beaten by me. Now look.” Doubters, determination and disco dancing – the story of @daveryding 🙌 — Team GB (@TeamGB) January 23, 2022

Skeleton

Reminiscing from Lizzy Yarnold.