Man Utd & Liverpool both keen to sign star whose transfer value has increased 500% since June

Manchester United and Liverpool are both closely monitoring Barcelona’s talented young defensive midfielder Marc Casado as a potential transfer target, CaughtOffside understands.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye of Man United and Liverpool scouts, while sources close to the situation also informed CaughtOffside that other Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United also appreciate the player.

Clubs have received positive feedback on Casado, with scouts noting his vision on the ball and ability to control a game from midfield despite his relative youth and inexperience at the very highest level.

Casado only has 18 senior appearances for Barcelona after coming up through their academy, but he’s starting to show himself to be a key player for Hansi Flick’s side this season, and it’s not too surprising to see that top English clubs are interested in signing him.

Marc Casado transfer could be one to watch as Man Utd and Liverpool impressed

Barca are not under much pressure to sell Casado as he has a contract until 2028, but, nevertheless, it seems this could be a situation to watch as Premier League clubs are showing a strong interest.

Man Utd brought in Manuel Ugarte in midfield this summer, but remain keen to strengthen in that position as the ageing Casemiro has not looked too convincing for some time, so there could be room for Casado to come in and make an impact straight away.

The Spaniard could also be a useful addition at Liverpool, with sources telling CaughtOffside that the Reds view him as someone who could immediately have a key role in their team, despite making a lot of investments in midfield just over a year ago.

Newcastle could also be one to watch, though it could be harder for them to make a deal work financially, but it’s still widely felt that we could see clubs step up their interest in Casado soon.

Transfermarkt note that Casado’s value has shot up in recent times, going from €2.5m back in June this year to €15m now – an increase of 500%.

One imagines, however, that Barcelona would ask for even more than that to sell their midfield wonderkid.