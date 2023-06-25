Man Utd leave £55m Mason Mount offer on table as frustrations with Chelsea grow

Mason Mount has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

Manchester United’s £55 million offer for Mason Mount remains on the table but the club feels there is no need to enter into face-to-face talks with Chelsea after hitting an impasse.

United have taken a very dim view of Chelsea’s negotiations over the 24-year-old, with their third and latest offer rejected on Friday night, and are therefore having to consider alternative targets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, the preference strongly remains to sign Mount who is keen to make the move to Old Trafford this summer. Telegraph Sport revealed last month that personal terms had been agreed with Mount, who is Erik ten Hag’s first-choice to fill the key ‘number eight’ role in midfield.

It means the only hold-up on the deal is Chelsea’s valuation. They are insisting on a fee of £65 million for Mount, including add-ons, even though he has just one year left on his contract and has no intention of signing a new deal.

The protracted negotiations over Mount can be contrasted with the ease with which Chelsea sold Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City for just £30 million. The 29-year-old Croatian, like Mount, only had 12 months left on his deal at Chelsea and was arguably a more influential player but has been sold for vastly less money.

Sources have suggested that Chelsea are being unreasonable in their demands over Mount and also that there is no need for the two clubs to meet to discuss the deal further.

This was proposed as a means of moving on negotiations when United’s third offer – £50 million plus £5 million in add-ons – was rejected. United feel the ball is in Chelsea’s court as they have made a good offer.

Naturally, United are now looking at their options. Ideally they would like to sign two midfielders – Mount plus one other – during this transfer window but that is also dependent on moving players on.

There is interest in West Ham United’s Declan Rice with, as Telegraph Sport revealed last week, United considering a cash plus player offer for the England international. West Ham would like to sign Scott McTominay while manager David Moyes is also an admirer of Harry Maguire but it is understood the defender’s wage expectations may be prohibitive.

United want to sell both players – although Maguire is still unsure about leaving – along with Fred, who is of interest to Fulham, Anthony Martial, Anthony Elanga, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles and others.

A West Ham move for Harry Maguire may prove difficult owing to the player's wage demands - Getty Images/James Williamson

West Ham believe the race to sign Rice is reaching its “endgame” having rejected two offers from Arsenal – the latest of which was £75 million plus £15 million in add-ons – and are awaiting a third this week.

Arsenal not only need up their offer but make the payment plan more acceptable to West Ham.

It also remains possible that City could come in with a bid that, according to sources, would “blow everyone else out of the water”. Having lost captain Ilkay Gundogan, who has agreed a two-year deal with an option for a further year at Barcelona after his contract ran out, they are in the market to add to their midfield despite already signing Kovacic.

Also of interest to United is Brighton’s Moises Caicedo who has been a target for Arsenal and Chelsea. The Ecuadorian will not be cheap with Brighton demanding up to £90 million for the 21-year-old who they value as highly as Rice.

Story continues

Caicedo’s age and the fact that he is contracted to Brighton until 2028, with an option held by the club for a further 12 months, affect his valuation. Brighton are prepared to sell at the right price but the expected fee would be prohibitive for United who are also targeting a new centre-forward, a left-winger and possibly a goalkeeper.

Terms have been agreed with David de Gea over a new deal, with his present contract running out this week, but both parties are unsure as to whether it will be signed. United also have to decide whether to sell number two Dean Henderson and may use the funds to buy a new goalkeeper.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.