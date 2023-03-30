Man Utd injury update: Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Raphael Varane return dates and latest news

Manchester United are waiting on injury updates for a number key players after the international break.

Marcus Rashford was a surprise withdrawal from the England squad and is a doubt to face Newcastle on Sunday.

Also absent from their national team meet-ups were Alejandro Garnacho and Raphael Varane, both of which also sat out United’s final game before the break due to injury issues.

Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial are long-term absentees while a new problem has arisen for Marcel Sabitzer.

Here is your latest update of Manchester United injuries and return dates...

Marcus Rashford

Rashford pulled out of the England squad to face Italy and Ukraine after picking up a knock in United’s FA Cup win over Fulham before the international break.

It is not believed to be a serious issue, with Rashford training on Monday at Carrington. However, that was away from the main group and with no ball work.

He is a doubt to start against Newcastle this weekend, but could be involved in some capacity.

Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho missed the opportunity to make his first Argentina appearance after an ankle injury picked up against Southampton forced him to pull out of the squad.

No timeframe on his return has been given. The winger is expected to miss a number of weeks, but will return before the end of the season.

“It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now,” Garnacho posted on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to help my team and team-mates in the upcoming games, in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.

“I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my team-mates of the Argentina national team, in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.”

Alejandro Garnacho is expected to return before the end of the season (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Raphael Varane

A minor injury ruled Varane out of the win over Fulham before the break, but Ten Hag has confirmed the issue is not a serious one and the defender is in contention for the trip to St James’ Park.

“It’s difficult to say, but I think it’s something small,” the United boss said. “I think he’ll recover and be back after the international break.”

Raphael Varane is set to be available for the trip to face Newcastle (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Christian Eriksen

An ankle injury has kept Eriksen out of action since January, but the midfielder is nearing a return in a huge boost for United.

He is likely still a couple of weeks away from being back in contention for Erik ten Hag’s side, but Eriksen is set to feature before the end of April.

“Yeah, it is going well. I have just started being outside as you saw with football boots on,” the midfielder said recently.

“And then we take it from there, that is the next step. I have been in the gym for some weeks now and now it is time to do the next rehab session outside.”

Christian Eriksen has been giving positive updates on his recovery from injury (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Anthony Martial

It has been another hugely frustrating season for Martial, who has made just three starts in all competitions in 2023.

The Frenchman was though back in training just before the international break after recovering from a hip injury and could potentially make his return against Newcastle, but Ten Hag has insisted he will not rush the forward back.

“Let him do his work, as several times now, he has been back and he drops back too quickly,” the United boss said last month.

“We [have to] give him the time and I hope he is on board. Let’s give him the time and we will see when he is back.”

Marcel Sabitzer

Sabitzer shone for Austria in their first match during the international break, scoring twice and providing an assist in a big win over Azerbaijian.

However, Austria boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed Sabitzer was dealing with a knee problem, and he was an unused substitute against Estonia. That decision was believed to be precuationary though, with the midfielder expected to be available to face Newcastle.

Donny van de Beek

It was confirmed in January that Van de Beek would miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Ten Hag has though stated he believes the Dutchman will be back for the start of pre-season, as he looks to finally kick his career at United into gear with a strong campaign.

Casemiro

Casemiro is currently out due to suspension after picking up his second red card of the season against Southampton.

That meant the Brazilian missed the FA Cup win over Fulham, and will also be absent for upcoming Premier League games against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton. His next appearance is set to be in the Europa League against Sevilla on April 13.