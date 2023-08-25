Man Utd fan protests continue

Man Utd fans protest

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The 1958 Manchester United fans' group is continuing its protests against the Glazer family ownership of the club.

Suggestions about a deal to sell United to Sheikh Jassim being completed by October are cutting little ice with some supporters, who are dubious whether it will happen and are concerned the Glazers are intent on keeping hold of the club.

The group is calling for a 60-minute 'sit-in' after the Premier League game against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It comes at the end of a week it has called "embarrassing" over United's handling of the Mason Greenwood situation.

"Once again, this inept ownership and executive board have made a laughing stock of our once great club," said the group.

"Their inability to be decisive and their complete lack of leadership strength is there for all to see."