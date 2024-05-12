Marc Skinner’s bold call delivers Man Utd’s first major trophy – and boosts chances of new deal

Marc Skinner lifts the Women's FA Cup with his players - Getty Images/James Gill

Manchester United Women 4 Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner made two bold calls before the Women’s FA Cup final. The first was to wear a black wool turtle-neck jumper in 25C in Wembley’s pitch-side heat trap. The second was to start 36-year-old striker Rachel Williams up front against Tottenham. It is fair to say one of those decisions went significantly better than the other.

Williams, a former plasterer and a veteran of the women’s game, who had scored in the final 12 years ago when the sport was in a different era, without widespread full-time contracts, made her aerial threat a constant thorn in the side of the Tottenham defence and her second-half header helped United lift the first major trophy in their women’s team’s history, in a huge breakthrough moment for the club and for Skinner.

Lifelong United fan Ella Toone’s wonder strike into the top corner on the stroke of half-time gave Skinner’s side a deserved lead before Williams’s header doubled their advantage and Spain’s Lucia Garcia brace sparked the celebrations amongst the United supporters as they eventually eased to a 4-0 win over a Tottenham side who were debutants in the final.

“I hope she goes down as an iconic player for Manchester United,” Skinner said of Williams, who joined the club after leaving Tottenham in 2022. “Do you remember all that rubbish we got when we signed her? Well, she’s turned that round, hasn’t she? She’s a fantastic person.

“The cup has now got history like the men’s, in terms of a plasterer scoring a winner. She’s a fantastic character. I wanted to start the game fast and make sure Tottenham couldn’t get rhythm. And Rachel chased and put her body on the line for everything.”

Rachel Williams (right) celebrates putting United 2-0 up with team-mate Jayde Riviere - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

Skinner also lauded the “great story” of Toone, who is from Tyldesley in Greater Manchester and besotted with the club, scoring their first Women’s FA Cup final goal. Skinner labelled it an “iconic moment from an iconic player”, before continuing: “We have to use this springboard to make sure this isn’t a one-off.

“We have to make sure we compete better in the league on a consistent basis, for us to be up there again, and I believe we will do that. This has to be the impetus and the springboard for us to know now that we can deliver success for this fantastic club.”

The victory will certainly be a major boost for Skinner, whose contract is up for renewal this summer, and who has been the source of disgruntlement amongst the United fan-base this season, with some taking ‘Skinner Out’ banners to games earlier this term.

It was his first victory in this fixture at the third attempt as a manager – United losing 1-0 in last year’s final against Chelsea after his Birmingham team lost the 2017 showpiece.

It was also a landmark moment for United, who reformed their senior women’s side only six years ago following a 13-year hiatus between. They, like Tottenham, were promoted to the WSL in 2019, and now have major silverware for the first time.

For the wider English women’s game as a whole, this was the first time any club other than Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City have lifted a major domestic trophy since 2014.

Tottenham, despite hitting the bar through Bethany England in the second half at 3-0, never really found their stride, and their head coach Robert Vilahamn vowed his team would learn from the experience of this final. That is something United have seemingly done from 12 months ago.

Toone, whose goals had helped England win the 2022 Euros and 2023 Finalissima at this stadium, felt losing last year’s final to Chelsea spurred her side on, adding: “It was devastating watching Chelsea lift the trophy right in front of your eyes. You’ve got that bit of hunger to go again, and as soon as we got to the final, we knew we couldn’t feel that way again.”

And for Williams, her starring role came more than a decade on from scoring in the 2012 final for Birmingham City against Chelsea at Ashton Gate. It was her fourth appearance in this final overall, having also been a runner-up with Notts County in 2015 and with Manchester United in 2023, and she defied her years to score a crucial headed goal in this season’s semi-final win over Chelsea, too.

She went close twice in the first half of this game, headed narrowly off target from two far-post headers from corners, but it was third-time lucky after the break when she rose highest to nod in Katie Zelem’s deep free-kick.

As for Skinner’s jumper, he said he had wanted to look smart when representing the club on this stage. Winning is what will have mattered the most to his team’s supporters, who celebrated long into the evening, and this first trophy for the group is certainly a start.

Match details:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Earps 6; Riviere 7 (Mannion 6, 78), Le Tissier 7, Turner 7, Blundell 6; Zelem 7, Naalsund 6; Garcia 8 (Geyse 6, 77), Toone 8 (Miyazawa, 78), Galton 7 (Malard 6, 50); Williams 7 (Parris 6, 58). Subs not used: Guerrero, Ladd, Evans, Tullis-Joyce (gk)

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Spencer 5; Neville 5, James-Turner 6, Buhler 6, Nilden 5 (Grant 6, 68); Spence 5, Summanen 7 (Graham 6, 68); Naz 6 (Celin Bizet 7, 54), Thomas 6 (Ayane 6, 68), Vinberg 6 (Wang Shuang 6, 54); England 6. Subs not used: Votikova (gk), Bartrip, Petzelberger, Ahtinen,

Referee: Abigail Byrne (Suffolk FA).

United crush Spurs: As it happened

04:57 PM BST

Thanks and goodnight

That’s all for our live blog of the Women’s FA Cup final. But you can join Greg Wilcox for the latest from Old Trafford, where Manchester United’s men’s team are playing Arsenal. Spoiler: they’re not winning 4-0.

04:55 PM BST

Lifting trophies at Wembley never gets old

04:49 PM BST

The trophy presentation

Man Utd’s players make their way up the steps, with the injured Leah Galton being helped by Gemma Evans. A number of them have been at United from day one, including the captain Katie Zelem.

After all the players collect their medals, Zelem lifts the trophy into the air and bounces up and down in celebration. Manchester United are the 2024 FA Cup winners!

04:45 PM BST

Rachel Williams talks to BBC Sport

It was a shock to be in the starting XI. The team went up yesterday morning and I was like [widens her eyes], ‘Oohhhh, I’m gonna have to do something this weekend!’ It was brilliant to get the news, and at training yesterday we just worked on tidying a few things up. It was about being in control and taking the game to them. [On her goal] I was annoyed that I missed two chances in the first half. I actually told Millie Turner I was gonna run between Ash Neville and Summanen, and I changed it last minute when I saw the ball coming over. [On the first goal] It’s Ella Toone again, isn’t it? It’s a big occasion, it’s at Wembley and the girl scores rockets for fun. I’m so happy for her. My preparation and mindset are the same whether I’m a sub or a start. I just love to play football. You give your all, you take the team with you, try to be a leader and anything can happen on the day. We’ve had some ups and downs this season. There have been three or four ACLs. But that’s football: teams go through transitions. Next year we might come back bigger, better and stronger. And who knows, we might be lifting the league. Can I go upstairs now and get that medal?!

Rachel Williams heads Man Utd's second goal at Wembley - Getty Images/James Gill

04:37 PM BST

Lucia Garcia’s reaction

I’m so happy. We deserved to win – it’s been a difficult season but we have fight and we showed that. I’m so happy to bring the trophy home. We’re all buzzing. My dad and five friends are in the stadium. I can’t wait to see them and be with them. Let’s go and be happy with the fans!

04:32 PM BST

Skinner’s moment of triumph

‘Glory, glory Man Utd’ rings around Wembley, as the Manchester United substitutes stream on to the pitch. It’s the first major women’s trophy for the club, and on the field today they thoroughly deserved it. It’s Marc Skinner’s first triumph in this cup as a manager, after being a runner-up last year with Manchester United and with Birmingham City back in 2017 too.

04:29 PM BST

MAN UTD WIN THE FA CUP!

Full time: Manchester United 4 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Manchester United Women have won their first major trophy! They thrashed a below-par Spurs on a sweltering afternoon at Wembley. Ella Toone opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time with a belter, the remarkable Rachel Williams headed the second and the relentless Lucia Garcia turned a comfortable win into a rout by scoring the third and fourth goals.

The players who were substituted all charge onto the field in celebration. Leah Galton gives her crutches to Gemma Evans and gets a piggyback from Rachel Williams. Whatever happens from here – to the players and especially the manager Marc Skinner – this group will go down in history.

04:24 PM BST

90+1 min: Man Utd 4 Spurs 0

A smart volley on the turn from England hits Mannion in the head and deflects to safety. On the few occasions she has been in the game, England has actually looked really sharp.

04:23 PM BST

90 min: Man Utd 4 Spurs 0

There will be six minutes of added time. The official player of the match is Lucia Garcia, who set the agenda in the first half with her pressing and scored the third and fourth goals.

Lucia Garcia makes it 4-0 - Charlotte Wilson/Offside

04:20 PM BST

87 min: Man Utd 4 Spurs 0

Naalsund shoots over from distance. United are enjoying the rare, blissful feeling of knowing they’ve won a huge game while it is still taking place.

The England men’s team had a similar experience on this ground against the Netherlands at Euro 96, so much so that Darren Anderton started singing Three Lions to himself on the field. I wonder if any of the players are singing Glory, Glory Man Utd right now.

04:16 PM BST

84 min: Man Utd 4 Spurs 0

The official attendance for today’s game is 76,082, just below last year’s record.

04:15 PM BST

82 min: Man Utd 4 Spurs 0

Grant makes a fine tackle on Geyse in the area. Spurs just want this game to end; it’s been a horrible day for them. They struggled in the first half but they thought they were going to go in at 0-0. Then Ella Toone scored a screamer and it all started to unravel.

04:10 PM BST

78 min: Man Utd 4 Spurs 0

Triple substitution for Man Utd Geyse, Hinata Miyazawa Aoife Mannion and come on for Lucia Garcia, who pumps her fists to the United fans, Ella Toone and Jayde Riviere.

Lucia Garcia (right) celebrates putting Man Utd 4-0 ahead at Wembley - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

04:07 PM BST

Goal!

Man Utd 4 Spurs 0 (L Garcia 74) Lucia Garcia gets her second! Malard’s adequate cross from the left led to a bit of a scramble in the area before Garcia leaned back to sidefoot past Spencer from 15 yards. It took a slight deflection but I think it will be her goal.

Man Utd are on course for a record victory in a Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

04:05 PM BST

73 min: Man Utd 3 Spurs 0

Good save by Spencer! Malard gallops into the area, in the inside-left channel, and cracks a shot that is shovelled round the near post by Spencer.

04:03 PM BST

71 min: Man Utd 3 Spurs 0

It is moments like that which simply entrench the notion that it is not to be for Spurs today. True, it would still have been a steep, slippery mountain, but had Beth England’s header bounced off the underside and over the line, Tottenham would have had hope. It didn’t. They have none.

04:02 PM BST

70 min: Man Utd 3 Spurs 0

Time for another drinks break. Man Utd’s players are 20 minutes away from downing something a little fizzier than water.

04:00 PM BST

68 min: Man Utd 3 Spurs 0

Triple substitution for Spurs Rosella Ayane, Kit Graham and Charlotte Grant come on for Drew Spence, Martha Thomas and Amanda Nilden.

It's been a tough day for Amanda Nilden and her Spurs teammates - Molly Darlington/Reuters

04:00 PM BST

66 min: Man Utd 3 Spurs 0

England hits the bar! Spurs’ best move of the match almost brings a goal. After a nice passing move, Niusken stands up a lovely cross towards the near post. England gets across Turner, hangs in the air and thumps a header that flashes past Earps and clatters off the bar!

It was a fine effort from England, so close to being a classic striker’s goal.

03:55 PM BST

63 min: Man Utd 3 Spurs 0

Toone shoots straight at Spencer from the left side of the area. This could get even uglier for Spurs, whose spirit looks broken after those two quick goals. The game has passed them by.

Lucia Garcia celebrates after making it 3-0 - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

03:54 PM BST

60 min: Man Utd 3 Spurs 0

Oh, no. Rebecca Spencer. What have you done? The Tottenham goalkeeper will want the Wembley turf to swallow her whole. The hero of Birmingham’s 2012 cup final shootout, Spencer’s emotions will be altogether different right now. A fluffed pass, under zero pressure, gave Lucia Garcia the easiest finish imaginable. Spurs were already on the ropes: they’ve just been flipped over them, landing face down.

03:52 PM BST

59 min: Man Utd 3 Spurs 0

Man Utd substitution Nikita Parris replaces Rachel Williams, whose work here is done. She will forever be remembered as the player who inspired Man Utd’s first major trophy win.

Rachel Williams falls on her back after heading Man Utd into a 2-0 lead - Adam Davy/PA

03:50 PM BST

Goal!

Man Utd 3 Spurs 0 (L Garcia 57) Lucia Garcia has surely sealed victory for Manchester United! The keeper Becky Spencer made a horrible error, miskicking a pass straight to Garcia in front of an open goal. The rest requires no description.

It was good play from the indefatigable Garcia, who read the pass, but it’s still an awful moment for Spencer.

03:50 PM BST

56 min: Man Utd 2 Spurs 0

That’s Rachel Williams’ fifth goal in this season’s FA Cup. It’s a helluva story for a 36-year-old who played in this final for Birmingham 12 years ago.

If at first you don’t succeed, keep finding Rachel Williams at the back post. A couple of times in the first half, Williams rose above all others and spurned chances from Katie Zelem set pieces. Not, though this time. You know what I was saying earlier about glasses? Well, Marc Skinner’s is overflowing right now. Manchester United in complete control.

03:47 PM BST

Goal!

Man Utd 2 Spurs 0 (Williams 54) Third time lucky for Rachel Williams! She had two headed chances from set pieces in the first half but she has taken the third emphatically. Zelem, on the right, drove an angled free-kick to the far post, where Williams timed her jump perfectly and guided an expert header back across Spencer.

Rachel Williams™️



03:47 PM BST

54 min: Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

Double substitution for Spurs No messing from Robert Vilahamn, who knows this game is in danger of passing Spurs by. Celin Bizet and Wang Shuang come on for Jessica Naz and Matilda Vinberg.

03:43 PM BST

50 min: Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

A good long pass from Naalsund leaves Garcia one v one in the area. She tries to twist outside Buhler, who stays on her feet and makes a vital tackle.

03:42 PM BST

50 min: Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

Man Utd substitution After a slow start to the second half, a tearful Leah Galton leaves the field to be replaced by Melvine Malard. The commentators think it’s the same injury she sustained during that early collision with Becky Spencer.

03:38 PM BST

46 min: Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

Spurs begin the second half, knowing they need to go the comeback well once again in this FA Cup run.

03:30 PM BST

Pick that out

03:27 PM BST

Half-time verdict: Spurs still in it

The mood amongst the sea of red away to our left has completely changed. What a magnificent strike from Ella Toone, and how fitting that it should be a lifelong fan of the club who scores their first ever goal in a Women’s FA Cup final. The girl from Tyldesley has delivered at Wembley – England fans will remember well that she’s a player for the big games here.

Manchester United’s tactics have worked – for 44 minutes, the problem for them was, they failed to convert any of their chances. Rachel Williams, for whom a far-post header is usually her bread and butter, will be absolutely gutted that she didn’t put Manchester United 2-0 up, let alone 1-0. But Marc Skinner, donning a black turtle-neck jumper, will be much more positive now.

Robert Vilahamn’s mannerism has been typically calm and composed. You wonder when he’ll look to unleash Celin Bizet from the bench in the second half. Vilahamn’s team are very much still in it.

Ella Toone puts Man Utd ahead with a marvellous goal - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

03:27 PM BST

Tooooooooooooooone!

What a hit. A goal befitting the occasion. “Tooooooone” booms out around half of Wembley. Spurs don’t know what hit them - they were on the attack one second, and one down the next. Toone stepped inside the diving Eveliina Summanen and curled her effort right into the corner. Zero chance for Rebecca Spencer.

03:24 PM BST

HT: Man Utd 1 Spurs 0

Man Utd lead deservedly through a spectacular goal from Ella Toone. They’ve been the better team throughout, even if they haven’t tested Becky Spencer as much as they would like. Toone certainly tested her just before the break; few keepers in the world would have saved her shot.

03:19 PM BST

Goal!

Man Utd 1 Spurs 0 (Toone 45+3) Ella Toone gives Man Utd the lead with a majestic goal! It came on the counter when a rare Spurs attack broke down. Zelem found Naalsund, who ran to the halfway line and arrowed a pass across the field to Toone.

She ran to within 25 yards of goal, at which point Summanen slid across her like a fire engine going to the wrong fire. Toone saw the tackle coming, moved inside Summanen and curled a booming shot over Spencer with her right foot What a fantastic goal!

03:18 PM BST

We all go a little mad sometimes

Wouldn’t be too surprised to see Marc Skinner nip down the tunnel early for a quick shower before his half-time team talk. It is absolutely baking in here, the mercury is as high as it has been all year, and Skinner is donning a long-sleeved, turtle neck and trousers. The colour? Black. He’s always an animated figure on the touchline, and it’s not like he’s in the shade either. Do I respect it? Or do I think he’s a bit mad? Hmmm. Well, the two aren’t mutually exclusive.

The two managers watch on at Wembley - Matthew Childs/Action Images

03:17 PM BST

45 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Garcia is well tackled by Nilden in the penalty area but the ball rolls invitingly to Naalsund on the edge of the area. Her first-time shot is a complete miskick and the attack eventually peters out. That was another opening for Man Utd.

Three minutes of added time.

03:15 PM BST

43 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Before the game Marc Skinner spoke about the value of playing in last year’s final, even though Manchester United lost to Chelsea. I glazed over, thinking it was the usual management speak, but actually they have looked far more relaxed than Spurs. Maybe that is down to experience.

03:13 PM BST

40 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

A striker is only as good as her service, and so far Bethany England has had very little to work with. Spurs definitely need half-time. They’re not being hammered but they are certainly second best.

Maya Le Tissier challenges Spurs captain Bethany England - John Walton/PA

03:11 PM BST

39 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Chance for Toone Blundell’s shot from 20 yards is blocked and ricochets to Toone in the area. She tries a snapshot on the turn but screws it wide of the far post.

Toone had a bit more time than she realised there.

03:10 PM BST

38 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

It’s such a hot day, which is making it hard for either team to play with their preferred intensity. This already has a whiff of extra time and penalties.

03:09 PM BST

Watch: Williams misses early chance

03:07 PM BST

34 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Thomas clears off the line! Another United corner, another chance. Millie Turner meets Zelem’s cross with a powerful downward header that is kicked away by Thomas.

United appeal for handball in the ensuing scramble but there’s no sign of VAR getting involved.

03:06 PM BST

33 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Massive cheer from the Tottenham fans behind the goal as Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa appear on the big screen. The Argentine duo were part of the Spurs men’s team who tasted FA Cup glory (after a replay) almost 43 years ago to the day.

Tom and I are of an age that meant a quick Google check was required. We were, though, able to safely identify both Ledley King and Gary Mabbutt. Strong turnout of Tottenham heroes up in Royal Box.

03:04 PM BST

32 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Before the game the Spurs manager Robert Vilahamn spoke about having a starting XI and a finishing XI in mind, so he won’t be too disappointed with how this is going. Although Man Utd have been the better side, they haven’t exactly created a stream of chances. And Spurs are accustomed to going the distance in the FA Cup this season.

03:03 PM BST

29 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

A couple of Spurs legends are at the game. Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa won the World Cup with Argentina in 1978 and, more importantly, the FA Cup with Tottenham in 1981. And they’re looking good for a pair of 71-year-olds.

Spurs legends Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa watch on at Wembley - BBC Sport

02:58 PM BST

25 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Play resumes and United, who have been the better team so far, immediately create a quarter chance. Garcia’s cross is headed down cleverly by Williams towards the onrushing Toone. She can only reach the ball on the stretch and lobs it over the bar.

02:57 PM BST

24 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

With the temperature hitting 28 degrees, the players are having a drinks break. Marc Skinner, appropriately dressed in a black polo neck, has a chat with his players.

Marc Skinner stands out from the crowd - Adrian Dennis/AFP

02:53 PM BST

22 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

The Tottenham fans have just finished a rousing rendition of ‘Oh when the Spurs go marching in’ and the Manchester United supporters are going through their song repertoire too. The contrast in the atmosphere here today, compared to even just five or six years ago when this final saw only the bottom two tiers of stands in use, is great to see.

02:53 PM BST

19 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Great defending by Summanen! Zelem booms the corner beyond the far post, where Turner climbs all over England to head back across goal. Spencer is out of the game and Garcia looks set to score from five yards until Summanen gets across to head the ball over the bar. That’s outstanding defending.

A United goal might not have counted because Abi Byrne had given a free-kick, either against Turner for the challenge on England or another player for blocking Spencer. We do have VAR today, though, so the referee’s decision isn’t necessarily final.

Lucia Garcia thinks she is about to head Man Utd in front. - Ben Stansall/AFP

02:51 PM BST

19 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Toone turns niftily on the edge of the area and pushes the ball down the inside-left channel to Williams. Neville comes across to concede a corner...

02:47 PM BST

14 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

A half chance for Spurs at the other end. The right-back Neville chops back on her left foot and curls a deep cross that is just too high for Vinberg, whose looping header goes over the bar. On second viewing, Vinberg may have mistimed her jump, though it would have been a tricky chance regardless.

Spurs coach Robert Vilahamn watches on - Adrian Dennis/AFP

02:46 PM BST

12 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Just wide from Williams! Another United corner leads to a chance for Williams, though this one was tougher than her first. Zelem curled it towards the far post, where Williams leapt above the crowd and powered a header just wide. Spencer may have had it covered.

That’s twice now Rachel Williams has risen above the rest but not steered her header on target. Remember, she was a surprise starter in the semi-final win over Chelsea and scored the second that day with her noggin.

Williams has spent much of the season as a sub, but Marc Skinner has again plumped for the veteran ahead of fellow forwards Nikita Parris and Geyse. If you’re a glass half-full kinda person, Skinner’s tactic of aerial domination is working. If, though, your tumbler is half empty, the plan hasn’t been executed properly.

02:42 PM BST

10 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

That’s better from Spurs. Vinberg moves down the left and crosses towards Thomas at the near post. Her header hits Le Tissier and goes behind, although the referee gives a goalkick.

02:40 PM BST

8 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

United have made a fast start, as they did against Chelsea in the semi-final. Spurs haven’t really found their feet yet.

Jessica Naz fouls Jayde Riviere - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

02:39 PM BST

6 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Becky Spencer pulled off a cracking early save from Leah Galton. This is her 10th involvement in an FA Cup Final but only the second time she’s started. Her only other on-field involvement came back in 2012. She saved a penalty as Birmingham won the trophy via a shoot-out. There was a massive cheer when she returned to her feet after the collision with Galton.

Becky Spencer makes a brave save to deny Leah Galton - Molly Darlington/Reuters

02:37 PM BST

4 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Great chance for Man Utd! Zelem swings the resulting corner to the far post, where Williams overpowers her marker Buhler but then heads over from five yards! She can’t believe she hasn’t scored.

Rachel Williams heads over the bar - Molly Darlington/Reuters

02:36 PM BST

3 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

Good save by Spencer! Galton runs onto a return ball from Toone, in the penalty area, and stabs a shot that is smothered by the outrushing Spencer. That’s a really good save. The two players collided and needed treatment but they seem to be okay.

02:35 PM BST

2 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

The first shot of the match is from Vinberg, who cuts across the face of the United area before driving over the bar.

Manchester United do have some senior representation at the game: the co-owner Avram Glazer is in the director’s box.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and Man Utd co-owner Avram Glazer chat at Wembley - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

02:32 PM BST

1 min: Man Utd 0 Spurs 0

The players take a knee, and then Manchester United’s Lisa Naalsund has the first kick of the 2024 Women’s FA Cup final.

United are kicking from right to left as we watch.

02:29 PM BST

A sea of flags at both ends

Issey Cross finishes her live set, and the fireworks begin. There is a sea of red flags to our left and white ones to our right. Quite a sight to greeting the players.

In the red corner... - Tom Dulat/The FA

02:24 PM BST

Here come the players

There’s a wonderful atmosphere at Wembley, and it is sweltering. Let’s have a reminder of the teams.

Man Utd (4-2-3-1) Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Naalsund; Garcia, Toone, Galton; Williams.

Subs: Tullis-Joyce, Evans, Geyse, Guerrero, Ladd, Malard, Mannion, Miyazawa, Parris.

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1) Spencer, Neville, Buhler, James-Turner, Nilden; Spence, Summanen; Naz, Thomas, Vinberg. England.

Subs: Votikova, Ahtinen, Ayane, Bartrip, Graham, Grant, Ildhusoy, Petzelberger, Wang.

Tottenham Hotspur supporters cheer the arrival of the players - John Walton/PA

02:20 PM BST

MUFC ‘gave our all’ in FA Cup after Conti Cut exit - Williams

Manchester United striker Rachel Williams says the frustration at their League Cup exit this season has spurred them on to reach this final.

Marc Skinner’s team were knocked out in the League Cup group stage, despite initially looking like there would qualify for the knockout stages as a best runner-up, after Sunderland were retrospectively awarded a victory in a different group, as Aston Villa’s 7-0 win over Sunderland was overturned because Villa played cup-tied defender Noelle Maritz.

Williams and her team-mates knocked out FA cup holders Chelsea in the semi-finals, and speaking exclusively to Telegraph Sport ahead of this final, veteran former England international Williams said of her club’s run to the final: “It’s massive for us. We’ve had an up-and-down season. We had a lot of injuries at the start of the season and we’ve had to manage throughout the league.

“We felt hard done by with the Conti Cup, where Villa played an ineligible player and we were knocked out, so it was kind of an attitude of ‘right, we’re still in the FA Cup, let’s give it our all’. We had a lot of heartache from last year [losing in the final]. I think we just had a big point to prove. We’re absolutely over the moon that we have, and we just can’t wait for the final now.”

Manchester United fans wave flags ahead of the kick off at Wembley - Tom Dulat/The FA

02:19 PM BST

Spencer hails ‘freedom’ Vilahamn has given his players

By Tom Garry

Tottenham goalkeeper Becky Spencer says the environment that their manager Robert Vilahamn has fostered this season has played a key role in their run to this final.

Swedish coach Vilahamn was appointed last summer and has taken the north Londoners up to sixth in the top tier and into their first major final, and Jamaica shot-stopper Spencer told Telegraph Sport: “The main thing, that’s a lot different, is that everyone can be themselves. We play with a lot of freedom when we play. Nobody is afraid to make mistakes, as long as we’re trying to do the right things.

“There’s never any pressure on us and that’s really nice, to go into an environment where you don’t feel pressurised every day. We’re not afraid to fail, if that makes sense, and that’s something not a lot of places would have.

“Robert’s a nice guy, he’s a great guy, and just having conversations with him, he’s very honest and to the point. You know what he expects from you. And so for us, the group as a whole has bought into what he has brought in. The style of play, everyone is enjoying that, and you can see that in how we’ve been performing this season.”

02:16 PM BST

Sir Jim Ratcliffe not at Wembley

A cup final straight after a takeover – a new owner’s dream, right? Except that, just a few months after his Ineos group assumed complete control of all things football at Manchester United for a billion quid, Sir Jim Ratcliffe isn’t here at Wembley for the Women’s FA Cup Final.

No, he and Sir Dave Brailsford are at Old Trafford ahead of the men’s team’s game with Arsenal. Now, last I checked, HS2 wasn’t happening. I guess with his sort of money, a helicopter is an option. Time, though, is against him.

Remember, Sir Jim was here for the men’s FA Cup semi having run the London marathon that very morning. No doubt he will be present when they take on City later in the month, too.

Still, at least he sent the women’s team a good luck message...

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was at Wembley for the men's team's semi-final against Coventry. - Mark Pain/Alamy

02:13 PM BST

A trophy could change everything for Skinner

Speaking to some Manchester United fans on ‘Olympic Way’ this morning, the vast majority of them seem to be very much of a mindset that manager Marc Skinner has to win this game today or else they won’t want him to stay in charge beyond this summer. The former Orlando Pride head coach is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season and he isn’t the most popular amongst the supporters.

With his team - who were title challengers last season - now languishing down in fifth place in the WSL, he’s under big pressure today and he’ll know that. But winning a trophy could change everything.

02:03 PM BST

Recent head-to-head record favours Manchester United

In these two teams’ 10 WSL meetings since they both arrived in the top flight in 2019-20, Manchester United have won eight and drawn twice without any WSL defeats against Tottenham, albeit their most recent contest finished in an engaging 2-2 draw in April.

01:56 PM BST

Cash on the cards

After Women’s FA Cup prize money was doubled earlier in this campaign, both of this year’s finalists have each already received £384,000 in prize money between the fourth round and today. By tonight, one of them will be an extra £430,000 richer, as that’s the additional figure awarded to the champions, while today’s runners-up will receive £108,000, which is more than was awarded to the winners of last year’s final.

Spurs manager Robert Vilahamn chats ahead of the game. - John Walton/PA

01:53 PM BST

‘We have something Manchester United never will – history’

Spurs have come a long way in 39 years, evolving from Broxbourne Ladies on a local rec to today’s Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Read more...

01:51 PM BST

Heroines of 2012 chasing glory again – on opposing teams

The last time the FA Cup was won by a team outside the big three was in 2012, when Birmingham City beat Chelsea on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Their XI that day included two players who will be in direct competition today: Man Utd striker Rachel Williams and Spurs keeper Becky Spencer.

Read more...

The Manchester United trio of Rachel Williams, Leah Galton and Gemma Evans pose for photos at Wembley - Naomi Baker/The FA

01:48 PM BST

Bold selections from both managers

Marc Skinner has taken a bold decision to start veteran striker Rachel Williams today, ahead of Brazil star Geyse and ahead of England’s Nikita Parris. That suggests last season’s runners-up intend to play a little bit more direct this afternoon, which is a fascinating tactical prospect, against Tottenham’s high press.

For Tottenham, whose star midfielder Glace Clinton, on-loan from Manchester United, is cup-tied and therefore cannot play, Martha Thomas - the heroine of their semi-final win over Leicester City - gets the nod to start up front alongside Bethany England, in an attacking formation.

Martha Thomas celebrates her dramatic late winner in the semi-final against Leicester City - Zac Goodwin/PA

01:37 PM BST

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Robert Vilahamn has also made two changes from last weekend’s trip to Merseyside, in this case a 2-2 draw at Everton. The fit-again Amy James-Turner is preferred to Molly Bartrip in defence and Martha Thomas, who left United last summer, replaces Grace Clinton. She has been a revelation on loan at Tottenham, and was this week included on the shortlist for WSL player of the season, but United are her parent club so she’s ineligible today.

OUR FA CUP FINAL LINE-UP 📋



COYS 🤍 pic.twitter.com/km9WxqEZwU — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) May 12, 2024

01:37 PM BST

Man Utd team news: Williams starts up front

Marc Skinner prefers 36-year-old Rachel Williams, who won this competition with Birmingham 12 years ago, to Nikita Parris up front. There’s one other change from last weekend’s league defeat at Liverpool: Jayde Riviere replaces Gemma Evans in defence.

01:31 PM BST

Goals guaranteed?

This is the 54th final in the history of the Women’s FA Cup and none of the previous 53 have ended goalless. We’ve either just cursed it, or we’re in for some good entertainment...

Spurs' star striker Beth England walks on the Wembley turf. - Matthew Childs/Action Images

01:28 PM BST

01:26 PM BST

Atmosphere building nicely

The warm May weather shining down on the fans strolling around here outside Wembley Stadium feels like the dictionary definition of ‘cup final’ conditions. Short-sleeved shirts are the attire of choice and I’ve seen ‘Toone’, ‘Spence’ and ‘Le Tissier’ on the back of shirts already. The game sold out well in advance of matchday, and the general sale portion (around 11,000 tickets per team were held back for the finalists) also sold out very early, so it’ll be interesting to see how many of the ‘neutral’ portion of sales will turn up.

You wonder how many of those ticket purchasers might have been hopeful Arsenal or Chelsea fans. But in general, a packed stadium is expected, and that sounds about right, from the busy ‘Olympic Way’ I could see before me around three-and-a-half hours before kick-off. There’s an optimism amongst the competition’s organisers that last season’s new record attendance for this final – 77,390 – can be beaten today.

A unique sight: Wembley on cup final day - Adam Davy/PA

01:21 PM BST

It’s cup final day!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, minute-by-minute coverage of the Women’s FA Cup final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley. In the next few hours, one of these teams will make history by winning their club’s first major honour. It’s also the first time in 12 years that the cup won’t be won by Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester City.

Maybe you shouldn’t judge a book until you’ve read the last page. From November to April this looked like a poor season for Manchester United, who have regressed badly in the WSL after challenging for the title last season. Their manager Marc Skinner has spent the last few months defending himself in the face of hashtags and heavy criticism. But the stirring victory over Chelsea in the semi-finals, when most people gave them no chance, has given Skinner and his players the chance to go down in United folklore. He might still lose his job - this is modern football - but let’s not dwell on that, not on today of all days.

Spurs needed a lateish equaliser and a very late extra-time winner to beat Leicester in the semi-final. Before that they overcame Manchester City on penalties – but only after Beth England had equalised in the 96th minute. Oh, and in the fourth round, Rosella Ayane scored a 96th-minute winner to complete a comeback from 2-0 down against Sheffield United.

A cup run like that can give a team a powerful sense of destiny, especially when it is coupled with a broader improvement. Spurs are going to finish sixth in the WSL and have been much harder to beat – they’ve lost six of their 20 games as compared to 14 out of 22 last season. Progress is nice; trophies are nicer. The first major trophy in your club’s history is the nicest of the lot.

Kick off is at 2.30pm.