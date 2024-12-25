Man Utd confident in signing new player soon as UCL winner eyed in ‘economically appealing deal’ – journo

Manchester United are fairly confident in signing a left-back early in the January transfer window, and they are interested in signing Girona star Miguel Gutierrez, according to Marca journalist Chris Winterburn.

The Red Devils could also activate their buyback option on Alvaro Fernandez, with both deals economically appealing to them.

Gutierrez has been on the radar of Man United for a while, and they once looked to sign him as a youth player while he was still with Real Madrid.

Anyway, onto positives regarding Manchester United. Understand the club are fairly confident in signing a left back early in the January window. Shaw’s fitness a concern, Malacia also has had fitness problems. Having to keep swapping Dalot around has backfired. Club has interest… — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) December 24, 2024

The 23-year-old Spaniard ended up making ten appearances for Los Blancos, winning the Champions League with them in 2021-22.

He helped Spain under-23s win the Olympics gold medal back in the summer after an incredible season in the Spanish top-flight where he made the La Liga Team of the Season after Girona finished third.

The Man United target has five assists and two goals in 24 games across all competitions this term after ending 2023-24 with nine assists and two goals in 40 appearances, and he could be perfect for the playing style of head coach Ruben Amorim.

Gutierrez has played as a left-back, left midfielder and left winger this season, making him a solid option for the left wing-back position at Man United.

He has also featured in midfield and behind the striker in some games this season, and such versatility will come in handy should the Red Devils sign him.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling with their fitness, the Girona star could prove to be an upgrade on the Man United left-back duo, and landing him could help turn their fortunes around heading into the second half of 2024-25.

The Red Devils need quality recruitment next month if they are to end the campaign on an impressive note after slipping to 13th in the table after 17 league games, and the board will be eager to back Amorim in the coming weeks.

