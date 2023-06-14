Exclusive: Chelsea reject £40m Manchester United bid for Mason Mount

Mason Mount at the Spanish Grand Prix - Man Utd confident Mason Mount will not sign new Chelsea deal despite £70m asking price - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

Manchester United have seen an opening bid of £40 million for Mason Mount rejected by Chelsea, but the Old Trafford club are confident he will not sign a new contract with the Londoners.

Telegraph Sport can exclusively reveal that United made their first concrete offer for Mount on Wednesday, but it fell well short of Chelsea’s valuation of the midfielder, even though he only has one year remaining on his contract.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea put a £70 million price tag on Mount and it now remains to be seen whether or not United quickly return with another offer, or play a waiting game.

While Chelsea would be open to resuming contract talks with Mount, United are confident the 24-year-old will not sign a new deal and believe the London club face a straight decision between dropping their valuation or seeing the 24-year-old walk away for nothing in 12 months.

Chelsea have seen contract talks with Mount break down on more than one occasion, with the offer of a one-year extension rejected out of hand. The player’s reluctance to commit his future to the club is not believed to be financial, with the London club failing to qualify for the Champions League and negotiations over his future moving between the ownership and co-sporting director Paul Winstanley.

New head coach Mauricio Pochettino had been desperate to keep Mount, but it is unclear whether or not the Argentine would prefer to sell him rather than keep a player in the final year of his contract.

As reported by Telegraph Sport last week, Chelsea not only face a dilemma over the future of Mount, with clubs unwilling to meet the asking price put on Kai Havertz, which is also around £70 million.

Arsenal would be prepared to step up their interest in Havertz if his price tag dropped significantly, while Real Madrid have also looked at the German but are unwilling to pay more than about £50 million for him.

Chelsea are aware of Arsenal’s interest in Havertz, with the player thought to be interested in the prospect of moving to the Emirates. There is also interest from a third club, thought to be Bayern Munich, in the 24-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract and has so far shown no inclination to sign an extension.

After weeks and months of negotiations, The @Matt_Law_DT and Mike show is BACK! 🎥



Bringing you all the hot topics including:



Mbappe's contract row ✍️

Harry Kane's future 🤷‍♂️@McGrathMike's chosen attire 🩳

And much, much more transfer news 🔄🗞️#TelegraphFootball pic.twitter.com/TjqR1F2eKp — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 13, 2023

Inter Milan will tell Chelsea that they want to re-sign Romelu Lukaku and take Kalidou Koulibaly, following a recruitment meeting at the Italian club.

Story continues

Lukaku is understood to want to remain at Inter, either on loan or permanently, despite interest from Saudi Arabia and Chelsea’s willingness to allow him to work with Pochettino.

Koulibaly experienced a tough first season in England and Inter’s interest in the central defender and Lukaku raises the prospect of Chelsea trying to use one or both players as a way of signing goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Pochettino wants to sign a new striker, regardless of Lukaku’s future. Lautaro Martínez is one option, along with Victor Osimhen, Rasmus Hojlund and Dusan Vlahovic, while talks have also been held over a potential move for Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson’s contract is believed to include a buy-out worth around £30 million and the 21-year-old, who scored 13 goals this season, has attracted interest from other clubs including Aston Villa.