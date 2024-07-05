Man Utd banned from signing Jean-Clair Todibo but cleared to play in Europa League

Jean-Clair Todibo was a transfer target for Manchester United as they look to strengthen their defence - Getty Images/Franco Arland

Manchester United have been blocked by Uefa from signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo under Uefa’s multi-club ownership rules after both teams were cleared to compete in next season’s Europa League.

But Manchester City will be allowed to complete the signing of Savio from sister club Troyes, as they and fellow City Football Group (CFG) side Girona were also cleared to compete in next season’s Champions League.

It followed what Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) called “the significant changes made to the ownership, governance, and financial support of” Nice and Girona.

That included both Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos and CFG, respectively, having “transferred their shares in Girona FC and OGC Nice to independent trustees through a blind trust structure established under the supervision of the CFCB First Chamber”.

Uefa added in a statement: “Such blind trust was accepted by the CFCB First Chamber on an exceptional basis for the 2024/25 Uefa competitions.”

As expected, United and City were also banned from signing players from Nice and Girona, respectively, “whether permanently or on loan, directly or indirectly, from July 2024 until September 2025, with the exception of pre-existing transfer agreements that had been entered into before the opening of the CFCB proceedings”.

United had been linked with Todibo, who has also been the subject of a rejected £25 million bid by West Ham United, but will now not even be able to sign him next summer.

Ineos, which holds a 25 per cent stake in United and has been given control of football operations by majority owners the Glazer family, said in a statement: “We are pleased with the positive decision from the First Chamber of the Uefa Club Financial Control Body which will see Manchester United play in the Europa League next season. The focus for Manchester United is on the season ahead and performance on the pitch.”

City, meanwhile, are on the brink of completing the transfer of Brazilian winger Savio, who starred for Girona last season while on loan from sister club Troyes.

CFG owns 47 per cent of Girona and a majority stake in Troyes.