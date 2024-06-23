Man Utd will make another offer for £70m-rated defender despite having their first bid rejected – Report

Man Utd will make another offer for £70m-rated defender despite having their first bid rejected – Report

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a second offer for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Erik ten Hag’s side are in need of defensive reinforcements as Raphael Varane has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

United have earmarked Branthwaite as an ideal option but a deal for the 21-year-old is far from easy.

They recently made an offer of £35 million plus £8m in add-ons for the talented defender but Everton turned down the bid, insisting they want £70m for his services.

The Daily Mail now claim Manchester United are preparing a second offer for sealing a transfer for Branthwaite.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the top talents in England and has received a lot of praise for his brilliant performances from both fans and pundits.

Last season, he started 35 matches in the Premier League with three goals to his name.

The centre-back also averaged 1.9 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 4.5 clearances per game in the English top-flight.

He played a pivotal role in helping the Toffees retain their top-flight status but the club could be forced to sell him to comply with the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Everton’s asking price of £70m is unreasonable and United are unlikely to meet that valuation.

We believe the two clubs would eventually agree for a fee around £50m. The Merseyside outfit cannot afford not to sell Branthwaite and that’s why we think they would significantly lower their demands.

Stats from Sofascore