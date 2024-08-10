Man Utd agree £60m double deal for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui

Matthijs de Ligt could prove a defensive anchor for Eik ten Hag - Orange Pictures/Andre Weening

Manchester United have stepped up their summer spending plans by agreeing deals with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to bolster Erik ten Hag’s defence for the Premier League season.

United’s need for defensive reinforcements was made clear in their Community Shield defeat by Manchester City on Saturday, as Ten Hag did not name a single defender on his bench and was forced to play centre-back Lisandro Martinez at left-back.

De Ligt and Mazraoui have been wanted by Ten Hag from earlier in the summer and a breakthrough has been made this weekend, with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka also due for a medical at West Ham United to create space in the squad.

United have agreed fees in principle for De Ligt and Mazraoui. Dutch centre-back De Ligt is expected to cost around £43 million including add-ons, with Mazraoui’s total package topping £17 million.

De Ligt will effectively replace Raphael Varane from last season’s squad, after the France centre-back left as a free agent. Mazraoui’s deal depended on Wan-Bissaka agreeing a move to West Ham, which is thought to be worth around £15 million.

United have a new football operations team in place behind the scenes to recruit players, although both De Ligt and Mazraoui are known to Ten Hag from his time at Ajax.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag threw his support behind Jadon Sancho after the winger endured another painful penalty shootout at Wembley. Sancho, who missed from the spot for England in the Euro 2020 final, was denied by City goalkeeper Ederson as United were beaten on spot-kicks.

“He is a very good penalty taker,” said Ten Hag. “I had, and I have, no doubts to let him score a penalty and also in the future he will take penalties.”

United had taken an 82nd-minute lead through Alejandro Garnacho but City soon struck back, in the 89th minute, through Bernardo Silva, before winning the dramatic penalty shootout.

“We have to feel the pain and everyone feels the pain,” said Ten Hag. “That’s a good signal but also I see some positives. We performed well, we could have won this game, we were twice leading, in the game and in the penalties, but we lost and we’re disappointed.”

Pep Guardiola, the City manager, admitted he still did not know whether his team would be ready for the start of the new Premier League campaign next week. City’s season begins with a trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“I would like to answer yes but I don’t know,” said Guardiola. “Still we are far from our best, [but] that is normal. It is better to win one trophy but the reality is nothing has changed.”