Man Utd Ace Could Shine Elsewhere? Juventus, PSG Links Highlight Need for Fresh Start

This summer transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain are one of the clubs linked to Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho. Despite the 24-year-old having his preseason with the club, one pundit believes it’s time for the player to move on.

With the deadline fast approaching, pundits are raising the question of whether Sancho should stay put or head elsewhere. The Englishman has attracted the attention of Juventus and PSG, so there are suitors for him.

There are some mixed details about PSG’s position in this race, but it looks like they might be out. Moreover, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth reported on Thursday that Juventus are keen on signing Sancho and are exploring the details of a potential deal.

Sancho’s future was a topic of discussion on Sky Sports’ “Good Morning Transfers,” and one pundit noted that it was time for the winger to leave to rediscover the past form that he had shown while playing for Dortmund during his two stints with the German club.

“For him, I think at this point in his career, he’s going to want that game time,” the Sky Sports pundit said. “He’s going to want to play a big part or just have the opportunity to prove himself.

“I think in [Erik] ten Hag’s system, he’s never really got it going as much as he would have wanted to. Obviously, he’d still want to have a point to prove. But if there’s a better team, i.e. Juventus, that makes sense, I think he would be keen on going.”