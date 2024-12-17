Man Utd’s £40M-Rated Star Has Only Two Options as PSG Move Unlikely

Man Utd’s £40M-Rated Star Has Only Two Options as PSG Move Unlikely

Rúben Amorim’s decision to leave Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of Manchester United’s group for last Sunday’s derby has sparked further speculation about Rashford’s future at the club.

Despite their absence, United pulled off a dramatic 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Josko Gvardiol put City ahead in the first half with a well-timed heads-up, but Bruno Fernandes leveled the score with an 88th-minute penalty.

Just two minutes later, Amad Diallo secured the victory, calmly rounding Éderson to find the net. Rashford’s exclusion has only intensified rumors surrounding his potential exit, leaving questions about his next steps at United.

TEAMtalk reported last Sunday that Manchester United have decided to sell Rashford in the January transfer window. The report notes that Paris Saint-Germain are admirers of the England international, and with United now open to a sale, other clubs could also join the race for his signature.

Meanwhile, Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail suggests that Manchester United could be willing to consider offers of around £40 million for the forward.

Where does Marcus Rashford’s future lie?

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Paris Saint-Germain have no interest in Rashford. Additionally, Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy notes that no clubs are currently pursuing Rashford, citing concerns over his form, off-pitch behavior, and high salary.

ESPN’s Mark Ogden believes that there are two options for Rashford at the moment and those are to get his career on track at Manchester United or head to Saudi Arabia.

“The reality for Rashford is that he likely has two options: sit it out and fight his way back into form and favour at United, or move to Saudi Arabia,” Ogden wrote in his column for ESPN.

“Right now, neither might hold great appeal to the player because staying at United will require pressing the reset button on and off the pitch, and moving to Saudi would effectively put his top-level career on hold.

“Germany would perhaps be the best option for Rashford and maybe even United, but unless Bayern or Dortmund show any interest — and there is no sign of that yet — it will be a case of United or Saudi. And if he doesn’t impress Amorim soon, his options will become even more limited.”