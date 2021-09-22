Man United XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury updates for Carabao Cup game

Jesse Lingard will start tonight’s Carabao Cup clash between Manchester United and his former club West Ham, while academy forward Anthony Elanga is set to be involved.

Lingard enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Hammers last season but returned to Old Trafford this summer and came off the bench to score the winner at the London Stadium in Man United’s dramatic 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Alex Telles is back in training and will be in the squad for the first time this season, having been out since picking up an ankle injury in preseason.

“Anthony was terrific in pre-season - his attitude, his enthusiasm, his directness. I love to see players like this,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

“He was disappointed not to travel down to West Ham (on Sunday) but he scored for the Under-23s and now he’s ready. He’ll be involved in the squad. Alex has worked well and will be in the squad as well.

“We lost nobody on Sunday so it’s the same squad or same pool of players to choose from. We know it’s early on in the season and some players need minutes to get their proper fitness up so I will make a few changes.”

Man United likely XI: Heaton, Telles, Bailly, Lindelof, Dalot, Matic, Van de Beek, Mata, Sancho, Lingard, Martial.

