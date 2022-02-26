Manchester United XI vs Watford: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

Anthony Elanga has been handed a starting role for Manchester United in this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Watford after his midweek heroics.

The Red Devils salvaged a 1-1 draw out of their last-16 trip to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League thanks to the teenager’s late goal, having come on as a 75th-minute substitute.

Jadon Sancho makes way for Elanga despite his recent good form and that is one of four changes made by Ralf Rangnick.

Harry Maguire also drops to the bench, as does Luke Shaw, with Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka coming into the back four, while Nemanja Matic replaces Marcus Rashford, suggesting Paul Pogba may get a more advanced role.

Edinson Cavani will once again miss the Saturday 3pm kick-off at Old Trafford, while he recovers from a groin problem.

Scott McTominay will not return for United however, after failing to shake off the bout of illness that kept him out of the Madrid trip. Mason Greenwood continues to be unavailable for selection.

“The situation is exactly the same,” Rangnick stated. “[Cavani] hasn't been training with us so he won't be available for tomorrow's game and the same is true with Scotty.

“He is still ill, he hasn't been training with us, so hopefully he will start training with us again next week, but for tomorrow's game they will both be unavailable.”

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Alex Telles, Fred, Matic, Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Ronaldo.