Manchester United XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury and Covid latest

Manchester United could welcome Alex Telles back into the fold against Southampton after his recent absence due to Covid.

Telles has not featured since the 1-0 win over West Ham on January 22 but has returned to training following two weeks on the sidelines.

“He might be available,” said United interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Friday. “I’ll have to speak to him after training today about how he feels because he was out for one and a half, almost two weeks but he took part in training yesterday.”

It could be too soon to start who Telles, though, and Luke Shaw is set to continue at left-back.

While the potential return of Telles is a boost, United are still missing Fred who remains sidelined due to Covid.

Eric Bailly is still out with an ankle problem, while Nemanja Matic has a shin issue and is unlikely to be involved.

“He has some problems with his shin,” said Rangnick. “He has been having these problems for the last couple of days, almost a week. He was still available, but he couldn’t train for the last two training sessions and he also won’t be training today.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start after being dropped to the bench for the midweek draw at Burnley.

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford