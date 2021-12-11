Manchester United XI vs Norwich: Team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

Manchester United’s trip to Norwich City this afternoon comes a touch too early for both Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani as they ramp up their respective returns from injury.

Ralf Rangnick, however, was afforded the chance to rest a number of other first-team stars during Wednesday’s night win over Young Boys in the Champions League and can rely on plenty of big names for the game at Carrow Road.

While both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are also out, one would expect returns for the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo, especially considering no team in the Premier League have conceded more often than today’s opposition.

“On the one side, I wanted to give game-time to the players who played today and see them in a competitive level and, on the other hand, rest the others who played on Sunday,” said Rangnick of his team selection in midweek (via the club’s official website).

“We had a long training session with those players today and we will have two more normal training sessions with them in order to prepare them for the Norwich game tomorrow [Thursday] and on Friday.”

Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles have so far looked like Rangnick’s first-choice full-backs and it will be interesting to see whether Mason Greenwood’s stunning goal in the week earns him a first-team berth.

Man United predicted XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Injured: Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial

Venue: Carrow Road

Read More

Norwich vs Man United: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Robbie Savage commentates on son Charlie as he makes Man United debut in Champions League

Who could Man United face in Champions League last-16? Knockout stage draw pots and seedings