Manchester United XI vs Newcastle: Team news and lineup today - no Cavani; Amad Diallo, Shoretire on the bench
Manchester United head into tonight’s Premier League clash with Newcastle at Old Trafford knowing that a spot in the last-16 of the Europa League is all but guaranteed.
A Bruno Fernandes brace and further goals from Marcus Rashford and Daniel James secured a thumping 4-0 win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in their round of 32 first-leg tie against Real Sociedad, which was played in Turin on Thursday.
Progress in that competition is surely secured bar an extraordinary turnaround from the Basque outfit, so United can likely afford to switch things up personnel wise in Thursday’s second leg and instead channel their focus into trying to narrow the now 10-point gap to dominant Premier League leaders Manchester City (which could soon become 13, with Pep Guardiola’s side facing Arsenal before United take the field this weekend).
The visit of Newcastle seems an ideal chance to get back to winning ways in the top-flight after successive draws against Everton and West Brom, though United are set to be without Paul Pogba for the rest of February with the thigh injury he sustained in that thrilling 3-3 tie with the Toffees.
“With Paul, he is recovering well and starting the treatments, but it will be a few weeks,” Solskjaer said before the meeting with Sociedad. “He won’t be playing in February, that’s for sure. It will be a few weeks until we see Paul.”
Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek did not travel to Italy due to muscle injuries and miss out again here - as does Scott McTominay.
David De Gea, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw all return against Newcastle after remaining unused substitutes in Europe, while Anthony Martial starts up front.
Nemanja Matic deputises in midfield, while further forward Dan James retains his starting berths - and there is room on the bench for academy graduate Shola Shoretire and January signing Amad Diallo.
Man Utd lineup: de Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, James, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial
Subs: Bailly, Mata, Greenwood, Diallo, Henderson, Alex Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe, Shoretire
Injury list: Paul Pogba (thigh), Phil Jones (knee)
