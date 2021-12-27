Manchester United XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, team news, injuries, Covid latest for Premier League

After their previous two Premier League matches against Brentford and Brighton were postponed due Covid, Manchester United are due to return to action on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick has revealed that, after having only 11 players available during their Covid issues, he now has virtually a full squad to choose from ahead of their game against Newcastle.

Paul Pogba is the only United player still absent with both Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane returning to the squad.

“Yes, as you know, we had last week, the last training session on Thursday, on that day we had eight outfield players and three goalkeepers and then we closed down the training ground for four days in order to break the chain,” said Rangnick on Thursday.

“Today was the third day of training this week, we started on Tuesday, we trained yesterday and today.

“Today we had 25 outfield players. Paul Pogba is the only one missing, everyone else was on board. The development in the last week was extremely positive.”

While it’s important not to instantly assume those who tested positive for Covid will be right back up to speed, perhaps their recent break in fixtures has afforded the German some time.

Indeed, he admitted his team were not good enough during their win over Norwich last time out and, although Newcastle are hardly in a rich vein of form themselves, did prove they can at least cause some problems against Liverpool.

Man United predicted XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Bailly, Telles, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo