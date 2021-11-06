Man United XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, latest team news and injuries for Premier League derby today

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is dealing with a defensive injury headache as Manchester United prepare for a crucial derby showdown with Manchester City.

The Norwegian boldly and successfully switched to a three-man defence last weekend for a 3-0 win over Tottenham that likely saved his job and cost Spurs counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo his, with the returning Raphael Varane adding much-needed composure and stability alongside out-of-sorts captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Eric Bailly deputised for the injured Lindelof for Tuesday’s Champions League tie away at Atalanta, though another injury sustained by Varane forced Solskjaer to abandon his new system before half-time, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace eventually rescuing a point.

Varane - who had worked his way back from a groin injury suffered at the Uefa Nations League finals with France - now has a hamstring problem and is set to miss at least another month of action in a major blow to United’s hopes of a sustained upturn in fortunes.

Solskjaer is hopeful that Lindelof can return against City, in which case the Swede could return to a back three alongside Maguire and Bailly.

If he can’t, then surely the under-fire manager will be forced into another formation rethink.

“With all the technology now you expect him to be out for four or five weeks with the scans that we’ve seen of him,” Solskjaer said of Varane at his pre-derby press conference on Friday.

“It’s a blow for us because Raphael has come in and been really influential. But we have big squads to cope with some absentees at times.

“Victor is still a doubt but hopefully he can come back in tomorrow. I would expect him to be ready but I can’t promise.”

United’s only other confirmed absentee alongside Varane is Paul Pogba, who continues to serve a suspension for his wild red-card challenge on Naby Keita during the 5-0 humiliation by Liverpool last month.

Predicted Man United XI: De Gea, Bailly, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Shaw, Fernandes, Ronaldo, Cavani

